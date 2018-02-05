2018-02-05 07:44:58.0

USA Hommage an Prince: Timberlake heizt beim Super Bowl ein

Der Super Bowl ist das größte US-Sportereignis schlechthin und zugleich ein gigantisches Star- und Werbespektakel. Diesmal mittendrin: US-Sänger Justin Timberlake.

US-Sänger Justin Timberlake (37) hat in der Halbzeitshow beim Super Bowl im eiskalten Minneapolis kräftig eingeheizt. Vor mehr als 70.000 Zuschauern im Bank Stadium und einem Millionenpublikum an den Bildschirmen stand der 37-Jährige beim Endspiel der Football-Teams New England Patriots und den Philadelphia Eagles fast 14 Minuten im Rampenlicht.

Die Show war ein Medley seiner größten Hits, darunter "Can't Stop the Feeling", "SexyBack", "Cry Me a River" und "Rock Your Body". In der Heimatstadt von Prince zollte er auch dem im April 2016 gestorbenen Star Tribut. Auf einer riesigen Leinwand in lila Licht getaucht erschien der "Purple Rain"-Sänger.

Timberlake: Neues Album "Man Of The Woods"

Es war Timberlakes dritter Super-Bowl-Einsatz. 2001 war er mit seiner ehemaligen Boygroup 'N Sync aufgetreten, 2004 mit der Sängerin Janet Jackson. Bei ihrem Duett am Ende der Show kam es zu einem Skandal, als Timberlake einen Teil des Oberteils Jacksons abriss und ihre Brust entblößte. Der Vorfall machte als "Nipplegate" Schlagzeilen, die Musiker sprachen von einem defekten Kostüm Jacksons. Diesmal lief bei Timberlakes Auftritt alles glatt.

Auch US-Sängerin Pink (38) trug vor dem Anpfiff des Spiels die US-Nationalhymne mit starker Stimme vor. Tage zuvor hatte sie auf Instagram erklärt, dass sie gegen eine Grippe ankämpfe und sich um ihre Stimme sorge.

Der Super Bowl ist das größte US-Sportereignis schlechthin und zugleich ein gigantisches Star- und Werbespektakel. Das dürfte für Timberlakes Karriere und Plattenverkäufe enorm nützlich sein. Erst am Freitag hatte er sein neues Album "Man Of The Woods" veröffentlicht. (dpa)