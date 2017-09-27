  Käufer zahlt 730 Euro für ein Stück Hochzeitstorte von William und Kate  

Ein sechs Jahre altes Stück Hochzeitstorte des britischen Prinzen William und seiner Frau Kate hat für umgerechnet rund 730 Euro (638 Britische Pfund) den Besitzer gewechselt. Das teilte das Londoner Auktionshaus Chiswick heute auf Anfrage der Deutschen Presse-Agentur mit. Das Paar hatte im April 2011 in der Westminster Abbey geheiratet. Die Torte hatte acht Stockwerke.
A slice of Royal History. A piece of fruit cake from the The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding, which took place at Westminster Abbey in 2011 and was watched by more than two billion across the globe, is offered in the forthcoming Printed Books and Manuscripts auction on 27 September. • Originally given to guests as a special souvenir, this iconic component of the Royal wedding was an eight-tier bespoke creation crafted by cake-maker Fiona Cairns that took five weeks to complete. This culinary masterpiece was the centrepiece at the reception, which took place in the picture gallery at Buckingham Palace. • It is said that The Duchess of Cambridge requested the Joseph Lambeth technique used for cake decoration. This lavish concept was born in The Lambeth Method published in 1934 and remains one of the most admired and skilled techniques used. The sophisticated technique is based on the English tradition of ‘overpiping’, which creates three-dimensional rows of intricately piped leaves, flowers and garlands. • The Duchess of Cambridge also wanted the cake to reflect the ‘language of flowers’, which consists of 17 different types of foliage that each hold a particular meaning. It is reported that Fiona Cairns took her inspiration from the architectural features in the room such as the garlands on the walls, which were recreated on the fourth tier of the cake. The elaborate cake was covered in cream icing and adorned with 900 exquisite sugar-paste flowers, including roses and apple blossom. • The slice of cake is displayed within its specially commissioned cream and gilt commemorative tin, designed by Peter Windett and Sally Mangum. Read the full story at Chiswickauctions.co.uk. Link in bio. • #royals #royalfamily #princewilliam #duchessofcambridge #williamandkate #katemiddleton #wedding #cake #auction #josephlambethpiping
Der Verkäufer dürfte von dem Erlös etwas enttäuscht sein. Geschätzt wurde das Stück Fruchttorte auf immerhin 800 bis 1200 Britische Pfund (910 bis 1370 Euro). Einem Bericht von Forbes zufolge hatte ein Stück der Torte vor drei Jahren noch 7500 Dollar eingebracht. Ein anderes historisches Stück Kuchen - von der Hochzeitstorte von Königin Elizabeth II. und Prinz Philip aus dem Jahr 1947 - erzielte Anfang des Jahres hingegen lediglich 550 Pfund (rund 630 Euro).
Zur Hochzeitstorte von Kate und William gab es als Zugabe eine Grußkarte von Camilla und Charles
Der nun versteigerte Kuchen ist in Papier eingeschlagen und kommt in einer teilweise vergoldeten Blechbüchse mitsamt Grußkarte von Prinz Charles und Herzogin Camilla. Wer das Backwerk zum Kauf angeboten hat, ist nicht bekannt. Die Stücke waren als Souvenir an Gäste der royalen Hochzeit verteilt worden, heißt es in einer Mitteilung des Auktionshauses. dpa