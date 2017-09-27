2017-09-27 18:46:11.0

Großbritannien Käufer zahlt 730 Euro für ein Stück Hochzeitstorte von William und Kate

Es ist erstaunlich, für welche skurrilen Gegenstände Menschen viel Geld ausgeben. Jetzt ersteigerte ein Käufer ein Stück Hochzeitskuchen von Kate und William für rund 730 Euro.

Ein sechs Jahre altes Stück Hochzeitstorte des britischen Prinzen William und seiner Frau Kate hat für umgerechnet rund 730 Euro (638 Britische Pfund) den Besitzer gewechselt. Das teilte das Londoner Auktionshaus Chiswick heute auf Anfrage der Deutschen Presse-Agentur mit. Das Paar hatte im April 2011 in der Westminster Abbey geheiratet. Die Torte hatte acht Stockwerke.

Der Verkäufer dürfte von dem Erlös etwas enttäuscht sein. Geschätzt wurde das Stück Fruchttorte auf immerhin 800 bis 1200 Britische Pfund (910 bis 1370 Euro). Einem Bericht von Forbes zufolge hatte ein Stück der Torte vor drei Jahren noch 7500 Dollar eingebracht. Ein anderes historisches Stück Kuchen - von der Hochzeitstorte von Königin Elizabeth II. und Prinz Philip aus dem Jahr 1947 - erzielte Anfang des Jahres hingegen lediglich 550 Pfund (rund 630 Euro).

Zur Hochzeitstorte von Kate und William gab es als Zugabe eine Grußkarte von Camilla und Charles

Der nun versteigerte Kuchen ist in Papier eingeschlagen und kommt in einer teilweise vergoldeten Blechbüchse mitsamt Grußkarte von Prinz Charles und Herzogin Camilla. Wer das Backwerk zum Kauf angeboten hat, ist nicht bekannt. Die Stücke waren als Souvenir an Gäste der royalen Hochzeit verteilt worden, heißt es in einer Mitteilung des Auktionshauses. dpa