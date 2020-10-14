Newsticker

Ranking der Woche

vor 39 Min.

Angesagte Apps: Fokussiert bleiben und mit Liebe kochen

Mit «Forest - Bleib fokussiert» können Spieler ihre Konzentrationsfähigkeit trainieren.
Mit «Forest - Bleib fokussiert» können Spieler ihre Konzentrationsfähigkeit trainieren.
Bild: App Store von Apple/dpa

Kochen ist auch bei App Store-Nutzern sehr beliebt. Die Thermomix-Anhänger unter ihnen probieren gerade fleißig neue Rezepte aus. Andere arbeiten in dieser Woche an ihrer Konzentration und begeben sich auf eine fast schon spirituelle Pflanzenreise.

Den Kochlöffel schwingen und eine leckere Mahlzeit zubereiten - das liegt weiter voll im Trend. App Store-User, die ein Thermomix-Gerät verwenden, lassen sich dafür gerne von der "food with love"-App beraten. Die Koch-App gehört zu den meistgeladenen in dieser Woche und steht auf Platz 5 der Charts.

Über 1.500 kreative Thermomix-Rezepte stellt die "food with love"-App zur Auswahl. Eine einfache Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung sorgt dabei für gutes Gelingen. Mit der praktischen Suchfunktion ist vom kleinen Snack bis zum großen Festtags-Menü alles zu finden.

Das Handy mal beiseite lassen, alltägliche Ablenkungen vermeiden und sich besser fokussieren - das wünschen sich viele. Mit der App "Forest - Bleib fokussiert" kann man spielerisch seine Konzentrationsfähigkeit trainieren.

Entwickle deine Momente der Konzentration stetig weiter: Was mit einem Pflänzchen anfängt entwickelt sich schließlich zu einem üppigen Wald. Im Ranking steht die App "Forest - Bleib fokussiert" auf Platz 8.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema. Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49
5 food with love Food with love 3,99
6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49
7 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,49
8 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
9 TeamSpeak 3 TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09
10 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 27,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos
2 Lidl Plus Lidl Digital International GmbH & Co. KG kostenlos
3 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
4 GLAMOUR Shopping Conde Nast Digital Germany GmbH kostenlos
5 Widgetsmith Cross Forward Consulting, LLC kostenlos
6 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
7 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
8 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
9 PayPal PayPal, Inc. kostenlos
10 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 27,99
6 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49
7 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
9 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49
10 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos
2 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
3 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
4 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
5 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos
6 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
8 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9 Messenger für WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso kostenlos
10 Genshin Impact miHoYo Limited kostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:201014-99-938731/7 (dpa)

