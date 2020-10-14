Angesagte Apps: Fokussiert bleiben und mit Liebe kochen

vor 39 Min.
Kochen ist auch bei App Store-Nutzern sehr beliebt. Die Thermomix-Anhänger unter ihnen probieren gerade fleißig neue Rezepte aus. Andere arbeiten in dieser Woche an ihrer Konzentration und begeben sich auf eine fast schon spirituelle Pflanzenreise.
Den Kochlöffel schwingen und eine leckere Mahlzeit zubereiten - das liegt weiter voll im Trend. App Store-User, die ein Thermomix-Gerät verwenden, lassen sich dafür gerne von der "food with love"-App beraten. Die Koch-App gehört zu den meistgeladenen in dieser Woche und steht auf Platz 5 der Charts.
Über 1.500 kreative Thermomix-Rezepte stellt die "food with love"-App zur Auswahl. Eine einfache Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung sorgt dabei für gutes Gelingen. Mit der praktischen Suchfunktion ist vom kleinen Snack bis zum großen Festtags-Menü alles zu finden.
Das Handy mal beiseite lassen, alltägliche Ablenkungen vermeiden und sich besser fokussieren - das wünschen sich viele. Mit der App "Forest - Bleib fokussiert" kann man spielerisch seine Konzentrationsfähigkeit trainieren.
Entwickle deine Momente der Konzentration stetig weiter: Was mit einem Pflänzchen anfängt entwickelt sich schließlich zu einem üppigen Wald. Im Ranking steht die App "Forest - Bleib fokussiert" auf Platz 8.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema. Sicherer Messenger
Threema GmbH 3,99
3
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
4
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak 3,49
5
food with love
Food with love
3,99
6
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
7
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
4,49
8
Forest - Bleib fokussiert
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
9
TeamSpeak 3
TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09
10
AnkiMobile Flashcards
Ankitects Pty Ltd
27,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Lidl Plus
Lidl Digital International GmbH & Co. KG kostenlos
3
Corona-Warn-App
Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
4
GLAMOUR Shopping
Conde Nast Digital Germany GmbH
kostenlos
5
Widgetsmith
Cross Forward
Consulting, LLC kostenlos
6
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
7
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
8
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
9
PayPal
PayPal, Inc. kostenlos
10
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger Labs
9,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
AnkiMobile Flashcards
Ankitects Pty Ltd
27,99
6
MyScript Calculator
MyScript
3,49
7
Monopoly
Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
8
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
9
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
Readdle Inc. 4,49
10
WeatherPro for
iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
3
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
4
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
5
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
6
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
8
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9
Messenger für
WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso
kostenlos
10
Genshin Impact
miHoYo Limited
kostenlos
