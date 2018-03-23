App-Charts: Digital Pauken mit dem "Atlas der Humananatomie"

vor 6 Min.
Bücher lesen und Studieren wird immer mehr zur digitalen Angelegenheit. Das lässt sich in dieser Woche an den Download-Zahlen des "Atlas der Humananatomie" ablesen. Darüber marschiert der Online-Shooter "Fortnite" gleich durch auf Platz eins der iOS-Charts.
Das Smartphone hat längst Einzug in die Zimmer von Deutschlands Medizin-Studierenden gefunden. Gepaukt wird digital. Zwischendurch wird bei einer Runde "Fortnite" entspannt.
In dieser Woche taucht die digitale Version des "Atlas der Humananatomie 2018" von Visible Body in den Charts auf. Dicke Lehrbücher scheinen ganz langsam aus der Mode zu kommen. Der medizinische Nachwuchs greift scheinbar zum mobilen Gerät.
In Deckung gehen! Die Pixel-Ballerei "Fortnite" von Epic Games hat sich seit einigen Tagen auch auf mobilen Endgeräten breit gemacht. "Fortnite" ist ein reiner Multiplayer-Titel, der weltweit Millionen von Spielern begeistert. Beachtlich: "Fortnite" stößt sogar die Apps der führenden Streaming-Anbieter zurück ins Mittelfeld. Das Herunterladen der App ist kostenlos, es gibt jedoch In-Game-Käufe.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH
3,49
3
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
4
Atlas der Humananatomie 2018
Visible Body
1,09
5
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
6
ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2018 ADAC Verlag GmbH
4,99
7
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
3,49
8
Earn to Die 2
Not Doppler
0,49
9
Slow Shutter Cam
Cogitap Software
3,49
10
CamToPlan PRO
Tasmanic Editions
9,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fortnite
Epic Games
kostenlos
2
McDonald’s Deutschland
McDonald's Deutschland
kostenlos
3
The Sims Mobile
Electronic Arts
kostenlos
4
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc.
kostenlos
5
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
6
YouTube: Ansehen & Entdecken
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
7
Instagram
Instagram, Inc.
kostenlos
8
Würdest du lieber? - WDL
Alexandre Aminot
kostenlos
9
Google Maps - GPS Navigation
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
10
Messenger
Facebook, Inc.
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 4
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
3
ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2018
ADAC Verlag GmbH
4,99
4
Atlas der Humananatomie 2018
Visible Body
1,09
5
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
6
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof Games
5,49
7
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
8
Notability
Ginger Labs
10,99
9
Darkest Dungeon:Tablet Edition
Red Hook Studios Inc.
5,49
10
PDF Expert von Readdle
Readdle Inc.
10,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fortnite
Epic Games
kostenlos
2
The Sims Mobile
Electronic Arts
kostenlos
3
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
4
Amazon Prime Video
AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
5
YouTube: Ansehen & Entdecken
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
6
Puzzles - Puzzle-Spiel
Easybrain
kostenlos
7
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
8
Google Maps - GPS Navigation
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
9
Taschenrechner Pro+ für iPad
Apalon Apps
kostenlos
10
ZDFmediathek
ZDF
kostenlos
(dpa)
