  1. Startseite
  2. Digital
  3. App-Charts: Digital Pauken mit dem "Atlas der Humananatomie"

Beliebte iOS-Programme

vor 6 Min.

App-Charts: Digital Pauken mit dem "Atlas der Humananatomie"

Nun hat das Smartphone mit etwas Verzögerung wohl auch Einzug in die Studierzimmer von Deutschalnds Medizinstudierenden gefunden. Foto: iTunes
Nun hat das Smartphone mit etwas Verzögerung wohl auch Einzug in die Studierzimmer von Deutschalnds Medizinstudierenden gefunden.
Bild: iTunes (dpa)

Bücher lesen und Studieren wird immer mehr zur digitalen Angelegenheit. Das lässt sich in dieser Woche an den Download-Zahlen des "Atlas der Humananatomie" ablesen. Darüber marschiert der Online-Shooter "Fortnite" gleich durch auf Platz eins der iOS-Charts.

Das Smartphone hat längst Einzug in die Zimmer von Deutschlands Medizin-Studierenden gefunden. Gepaukt wird digital. Zwischendurch wird bei einer Runde "Fortnite" entspannt.

In dieser Woche taucht die digitale Version des "Atlas der Humananatomie 2018" von Visible Body in den Charts auf. Dicke Lehrbücher scheinen ganz langsam aus der Mode zu kommen. Der medizinische Nachwuchs greift scheinbar zum mobilen Gerät.

In Deckung gehen! Die Pixel-Ballerei "Fortnite" von Epic Games hat sich seit einigen Tagen auch auf mobilen Endgeräten breit gemacht. "Fortnite" ist ein reiner Multiplayer-Titel, der weltweit Millionen von Spielern begeistert. Beachtlich: "Fortnite" stößt sogar die Apps der führenden Streaming-Anbieter zurück ins Mittelfeld. Das Herunterladen der App ist kostenlos, es gibt jedoch In-Game-Käufe.

Lesen Sie jetzt: Die heutige Ausgabe Ihrer Tageszeitung als E-Paper.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
4 Atlas der Humananatomie 2018 Visible Body 1,09
5 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
6 ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2018 ADAC Verlag GmbH 4,99
7 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49
8 Earn to Die 2 Not Doppler 0,49
9 Slow Shutter Cam Cogitap Software 3,49
10 CamToPlan PRO Tasmanic Editions 9,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
2 McDonald’s Deutschland McDonald's Deutschland kostenlos
3 The Sims Mobile Electronic Arts kostenlos
4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
5 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos
6 YouTube: Ansehen & Entdecken Google, Inc. kostenlos
7 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
8 Würdest du lieber? - WDL Alexandre Aminot kostenlos
9 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos
10 Messenger Facebook, Inc. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
3 ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2018 ADAC Verlag GmbH 4,99
4 Atlas der Humananatomie 2018 Visible Body 1,09
5 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
6 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49
7 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
8 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
9 Darkest Dungeon:Tablet Edition Red Hook Studios Inc. 5,49
10 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
2 The Sims Mobile Electronic Arts kostenlos
3 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
4 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
5 YouTube: Ansehen & Entdecken Google, Inc. kostenlos
6 Puzzles - Puzzle-Spiel Easybrain kostenlos
7 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
8 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos
9 Taschenrechner Pro+ für iPad Apalon Apps kostenlos
10 ZDFmediathek ZDF kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
4 Atlas der Humananatomie 2018 Visible Body 1,09
5 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
6 ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2018 ADAC Verlag GmbH 4,99
7 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49
8 Earn to Die 2 Not Doppler 0,49
9 Slow Shutter Cam Cogitap Software 3,49
10 CamToPlan PRO Tasmanic Editions 9,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
2 McDonald’s Deutschland McDonald's Deutschland kostenlos
3 The Sims Mobile Electronic Arts kostenlos
4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
5 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos
6 YouTube: Ansehen & Entdecken Google, Inc. kostenlos
7 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
8 Würdest du lieber? - WDL Alexandre Aminot kostenlos
9 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos
10 Messenger Facebook, Inc. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
3 ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2018 ADAC Verlag GmbH 4,99
4 Atlas der Humananatomie 2018 Visible Body 1,09
5 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
6 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49
7 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
8 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
9 Darkest Dungeon:Tablet Edition Red Hook Studios Inc. 5,49
10 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
2 The Sims Mobile Electronic Arts kostenlos
3 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
4 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
5 YouTube: Ansehen & Entdecken Google, Inc. kostenlos
6 Puzzles - Puzzle-Spiel Easybrain kostenlos
7 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
8 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos
9 Taschenrechner Pro+ für iPad Apalon Apps kostenlos
10 ZDFmediathek ZDF kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
4 Atlas der Humananatomie 2018 Visible Body 1,09
5 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
6 ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2018 ADAC Verlag GmbH 4,99
7 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49
8 Earn to Die 2 Not Doppler 0,49
9 Slow Shutter Cam Cogitap Software 3,49
10 CamToPlan PRO Tasmanic Editions 9,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
2 McDonald’s Deutschland McDonald's Deutschland kostenlos
3 The Sims Mobile Electronic Arts kostenlos
4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
5 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos
6 YouTube: Ansehen & Entdecken Google, Inc. kostenlos
7 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
8 Würdest du lieber? - WDL Alexandre Aminot kostenlos
9 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos
10 Messenger Facebook, Inc. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
3 ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2018 ADAC Verlag GmbH 4,99
4 Atlas der Humananatomie 2018 Visible Body 1,09
5 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
6 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49
7 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
8 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
9 Darkest Dungeon:Tablet Edition Red Hook Studios Inc. 5,49
10 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
2 The Sims Mobile Electronic Arts kostenlos
3 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
4 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
5 YouTube: Ansehen & Entdecken Google, Inc. kostenlos
6 Puzzles - Puzzle-Spiel Easybrain kostenlos
7 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
8 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos
9 Taschenrechner Pro+ für iPad Apalon Apps kostenlos
10 ZDFmediathek ZDF kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps (dpa)

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
4 Atlas der Humananatomie 2018 Visible Body 1,09
5 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
6 ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2018 ADAC Verlag GmbH 4,99
7 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49
8 Earn to Die 2 Not Doppler 0,49
9 Slow Shutter Cam Cogitap Software 3,49
10 CamToPlan PRO Tasmanic Editions 9,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
2 McDonald’s Deutschland McDonald's Deutschland kostenlos
3 The Sims Mobile Electronic Arts kostenlos
4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
5 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos
6 YouTube: Ansehen & Entdecken Google, Inc. kostenlos
7 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
8 Würdest du lieber? - WDL Alexandre Aminot kostenlos
9 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos
10 Messenger Facebook, Inc. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
3 ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2018 ADAC Verlag GmbH 4,99
4 Atlas der Humananatomie 2018 Visible Body 1,09
5 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
6 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49
7 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
8 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
9 Darkest Dungeon:Tablet Edition Red Hook Studios Inc. 5,49
10 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
2 The Sims Mobile Electronic Arts kostenlos
3 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
4 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
5 YouTube: Ansehen & Entdecken Google, Inc. kostenlos
6 Puzzles - Puzzle-Spiel Easybrain kostenlos
7 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
8 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos
9 Taschenrechner Pro+ für iPad Apalon Apps kostenlos
10 ZDFmediathek ZDF kostenlos
Themen Folgen

Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an digital@augsburger-allgemeine.de.

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.

Lesen Sie dazu auch
Nun hat das Smartphone mit etwas Verzögerung wohl auch Einzug in die Studierzimmer von Deutschalnds Medizinstudierenden gefunden. Foto: iTunes
Beliebte iOS-Programme

App-Charts: Digital Pauken mit dem "Atlas der Humananatomie"
Der Survival-Shooter «Fortnite» ist weltweit ein Renner. Nun gibt es das Game auch für mobile Endgeräte. Foto: Appstore von Apple
Top-Spiele für iPhone und iPad

Third-Person-Shooter "Fortnite" erobert die Game-Charts

Nach dem großen Erfolg auf PC, Mac und den Konsolen sichert sich der mobile Ableger des Shooters "Fortnite" diese Woche direkt den ersten Platz der kostenlosen Game-Charts. Rollenspiel-Fans haben ein Auge auf das iPad-Spiel "Darkest Dungeon: Tablet Edition" geworfen.
Für die Aktualisierung der Modellpalette im Herbst plant Apple drei Smartphone-Geräte, die wie das iPhone X (im Bild) aussehen sollen. Foto: Lino Mirgeler
Apple-News-Blog

Apple: Siri verrät offenbar sensible Informationen

Peinliche Panne für Apple: Fremde können sich von Siri persönliche Nachrichten vorlesen lassen - auch dann, wenn das iPhone gesperrt ist.
ad__galaxy-tab-a-2018--easter@940x235.jpg

Schnäppchenfest im Osternest

Geschenkt dazu: Original Tablethülle für die ersten Besteller!

Zur Osteraktion

Cookies helfen uns bei der Bereitstellung unserer Dienste. Durch die Nutzung unserer Dienste erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen.

Weitere Informationen