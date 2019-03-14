App-Charts: Digitale Helfer für Lehrer und Fotografen

vor 23 Min.
Chatten, Notizen schreiben, Fotos bearbeiten oder sich vor Blitzern warnen lassen - viele Apps erleichtern den Alltag. Welches iOS-Programm steht diesmal in der Gunst der Nutzer?
Berlin (dpa-infocom)- Nicht für jede App verlief die letzte Woche erfolgreich. "Notability" etwa rutscht vom zweiten auf den dritten Platz. Anders sieht bei "LightX Express" aus: Die Anwendung schafft den Wiedereinstieg und landet unter den ersten acht.
"Notability" ist ein digitaler Helfer im Alltag, der sich nicht nur für Geschäftsleute, sondern auch für Lehrer und Schüler eignet. Die App kostet 10,99 Euro und dient dazu, schnell und einfach Notizen zu erstellen oder PDF-Dateien mit Kommentaren zu versehen.
"LightX Express" ist dagegen ein nützliches Werkzeug für alle iOS-Nutzer, die gerne Fotos schießen. Mit der Anwendung lassen sich problemlos Hintergründe entfernen und farbliche Splash-Effekte hinzufügen. Außerdem stehen erweiterte Bearbeitungstools wie Farbmischung, Kurven, Kontrast oder Highlights zur Verfügung.
Unangefochten auf den vorderen Rängen bleiben die Dauerhits "Blitzer.de PRO", "Threema" und "GoodNotes 5".
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH
3,49
3
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
4
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
5
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
3,49
6
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
7
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
8
LightX Express
Andor Communications Private Limited
4,49
9
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
10
WatchChat for
WhatsApp Alexander Nowak
3,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Roller Splat!
Voodoo
kostenlos
2
H&M App
H&M
kostenlos
3
McDonald’s Deutschland
McDonald's Deutschland
kostenlos
4
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc.
kostenlos
5
Instagram
Instagram, Inc.
kostenlos
6
Color Bump 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
7
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
8
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC
kostenlos
9
Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
10
eBay Kleinanzeigen
Marktplaats BV
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger Labs
10,99
4
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
5
PDF Expert von Readdle
Readdle Inc.
10,99
6
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
7
WeatherPro for
iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
8
LightX Express
Andor Communications Private Limited
4,49
9
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
10
ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2019
ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH
4,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video
AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
3
Messenger für WhatsApp - iPad
Gorilla Technologies
kostenlos
4
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
5
Color Bump 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
6
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
7
Rechner - Standard +
Huihua Li
kostenlos
8
Matchington Mansion
Firecraft Studios Ltd.
kostenlos
9
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC
kostenlos
10
Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
(dpa)
