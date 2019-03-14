  1. Startseite
Für iPhone und iPad

vor 23 Min.

App-Charts: Digitale Helfer für Lehrer und Fotografen

«Notability» ermöglicht es Schülern, Lehrern oder Geschäftsleuten, Notizen zu machen und PDFs mit Kommentaren zu versehen. Foto: App Store von Apple
«Notability» ermöglicht es Schülern, Lehrern oder Geschäftsleuten, Notizen zu machen und PDFs mit Kommentaren zu versehen.
Bild: App Store von Apple (dpa)

Chatten, Notizen schreiben, Fotos bearbeiten oder sich vor Blitzern warnen lassen - viele Apps erleichtern den Alltag. Welches iOS-Programm steht diesmal in der Gunst der Nutzer?

Berlin (dpa-infocom)- Nicht für jede App verlief die letzte Woche erfolgreich. "Notability" etwa rutscht vom zweiten auf den dritten Platz. Anders sieht bei "LightX Express" aus: Die Anwendung schafft den Wiedereinstieg und landet unter den ersten acht.

"Notability" ist ein digitaler Helfer im Alltag, der sich nicht nur für Geschäftsleute, sondern auch für Lehrer und Schüler eignet. Die App kostet 10,99 Euro und dient dazu, schnell und einfach Notizen zu erstellen oder PDF-Dateien mit Kommentaren zu versehen.

"LightX Express" ist dagegen ein nützliches Werkzeug für alle iOS-Nutzer, die gerne Fotos schießen. Mit der Anwendung lassen sich problemlos Hintergründe entfernen und farbliche Splash-Effekte hinzufügen. Außerdem stehen erweiterte Bearbeitungstools wie Farbmischung, Kurven, Kontrast oder Highlights zur Verfügung.

Unangefochten auf den vorderen Rängen bleiben die Dauerhits "Blitzer.de PRO", "Threema" und "GoodNotes 5".

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49
6 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
7 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
8 LightX Express Andor Communications Private Limited 4,49
9 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
10 WatchChat for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Roller Splat! Voodoo kostenlos
2 H&M App H&M kostenlos
3 McDonald’s Deutschland McDonald's Deutschland kostenlos
4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
5 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
6 Color Bump 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
8 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
9 Spotify - Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
10 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
6 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
7 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
8 LightX Express Andor Communications Private Limited 4,49
9 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
10 ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2019 ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH 4,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3 Messenger für WhatsApp - iPad Gorilla Technologies kostenlos
4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
5 Color Bump 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
6 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7 Rechner - Standard + Huihua Li kostenlos
8 Matchington Mansion Firecraft Studios Ltd. kostenlos
9 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
10 Spotify - Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos

