App-Charts: Fotobearbeitung und Online-Bezahl-Tool

In dieser Woche zeigt sich in den App-Charts, dass das professione Bearbeiten von Fotos nicht nur die Sache von Hochleistungs-PCs ist. Außerdem beliebt ist die mobile Bezahl-App von PayPal.
Professionelle Fotobearbeitung findet meist am Desktop-PC statt. Doch das muss nicht sein: Dank der App "Affinity Photo" (21,99 Euro) ist genau das auch mobil möglich. Die für das iPad optimierte Software bietet einen breiten Funktionsumfang und schafft es in dieser Woche in die iOS-Charts.
Digitales Bezahlen wird zunehmend zu einem alltäglichen Vorgang. Das Smartphone erweist sich dabei als handliches Tool zur Abwicklung der Zahlungsmodalitäten. Mit der "PayPal"-App des gleichnamigen Online-Bezahldienstleisters lassen sich Transaktionen bequem von Handy ausführen und verwalten. "PayPal" landet auf Platz zehn der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps.
Zu den beliebtesten Apps zählt auch in dieser Woche wieder die App des amerikanischen Video-On-Demand Dienstes "
". Nutzer der Applikation können das riesige Angebot der Online-Videothek entweder direkt streamen oder bequem auf das iPad herunterladen. Bei der Anwendung für unterwegs spart das eine Menge Datenvolumen. Netflix landet auf dem ersten Platz der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps. Netflix
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
3
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
4
WeatherPro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
5
food with love
Food with love
3,99
6
Sky Guide
Fifth Star
Labs LLC 3,49
7
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
8
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
4,49
9
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
10
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak 3,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Corona-Warn-App
Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
2
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
3
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
4
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
6
Spotify - Musik und Playlists
Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
7
eBay Kleinanzeigen
Marktplaats BV kostenlos
8
Snapchat Snap, Inc.
kostenlos
9
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
10
PayPal
PayPal, Inc. kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
4
Notability
Ginger
Labs 7,99
5
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
6
Monopoly
Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
7
WeatherPro for
iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
8
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 21,99
9
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
Readdle Inc. 4,49
10
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
2
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
3
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
4
Disney+
Disney
kostenlos
5
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
6
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7
Messaging for
WhatsApp on iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
8
Spotify - Musik und Playlists
Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
9
Messenger for
WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso
kostenlos
10
Google Chrome
Google LLC kostenlos
