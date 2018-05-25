App-Charts: Fotos retuschieren und Musik hören

vor 31 Min.
Von Entspannung bis Ästhetik - iOS-Apps machen vieles möglich. Derzeit greifen Nutzer gern auf ein Fotobearbeitungsprogramm und ein Musikstreaming-Dienst zurück. Beliebt ist aber auch eine App für Sportsfreunde.
Smartphone Kamera. Und wenn die Fotos mal weniger gut gelingen, gibt es immer noch Apps, die den Bildern die nötige Ästhetik verleihen.
Bei solchen Problemen hilft zum Beispiel "TouchRetouch". Dabei handelt es sich um ein Werkezeug, mit dem sich unerwünschte Objekte auf Bildern leicht entfernen lassen. Ob Telefonleitungen, Stoppschilder oder Pickel, wenige Fingertipps reichen aus, damit sie verschwinden.
Bei Sportsfreunden ist in dieser Woche "Eurosport Player" angesagt. Als Streaming-Dienst bietet die App Zugriff auf Live-Sendungen des TV-Senders sowie zu Dokumentationen und Hintergrundberichten. Um die Inhalte nutzen zu können, ist jedoch ein Abonnement erforderlich.
Auf einem ähnlichen Prinzip beruht "Spotify". Statt Sportevents gibt es hier jedoch jede Menge Musik. Wieder einmal hat es die App in die Top-Ten geschafft. Ein Abonnement ist nicht zwingend notwendig, um die eigenen Wunsch-Songs zu hören. Allerdings haben Premium-Nutzer einige Vorteile: Sie können Musik ohne Werbung und sogar offline genießen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Threema
Threema GmbH
3,49
2
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
3
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
4
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
5
WeatherPro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
2,99
6
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
3,49
7
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
8
CamToPlan PRO
Tasmanic Editions
5,49
9
Baby Monitor 3G
TappyTaps s.r.o.
4,49
10
TouchRetouch
Adva-Soft
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
0Preis in Euro
1
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
2
Love Balls
Super Tapx
kostenlos
3
WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc.
kostenlos
4
Instagram
Instagram, Inc.
kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
6
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
7
Google Maps - GPS Navigation
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
8
Sky Rusher
Voodoo
kostenlos
9
Spotify Music
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
10
Snapchat
Snap, Inc.
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 4
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
3
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
4
WzPad für WhatsApp Pro
ZR Apps
3,49
5
Baldur's Gate II: EE
Overhaul Games
10,99
6
Oddmar
Mobge Ltd
5,49
7
MyScript Nebo
MyScript
6,99
8
Notability
Ginger Labs
10,99
9
PDF Expert von Readdle
Readdle Inc.
10,99
10
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video
AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Love Balls
Super Tapx
kostenlos
3
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
4
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
6
Codycross - Kreuzworträtsel
Fanatee
kostenlos
7
Fortnite
Epic Games
kostenlos
8
Eurosport Player
Eurosport
kostenlos
9
Google Maps - GPS Navigation
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
10
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
