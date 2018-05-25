  1. Startseite
Für iPhone- und iPad-Nutzer

App-Charts: Fotos retuschieren und Musik hören

Unerwünschte Stoppschilder, Telefonleitungen oder Pickel von Fotos entfernen - die App «TouchRetouch» macht es möglich. Foto: Appstore von Apple
Unerwünschte Stoppschilder, Telefonleitungen oder Pickel von Fotos entfernen - die App «TouchRetouch» macht es möglich.
Bild: Appstore von Apple

Von Entspannung bis Ästhetik - iOS-Apps machen vieles möglich. Derzeit greifen Nutzer gern auf ein Fotobearbeitungsprogramm und ein Musikstreaming-Dienst zurück. Beliebt ist aber auch eine App für Sportsfreunde.

Smartphone Kamera. Und wenn die Fotos mal weniger gut gelingen, gibt es immer noch Apps, die den Bildern die nötige Ästhetik verleihen.

Bei solchen Problemen hilft zum Beispiel "TouchRetouch". Dabei handelt es sich um ein Werkezeug, mit dem sich unerwünschte Objekte auf Bildern leicht entfernen lassen. Ob Telefonleitungen, Stoppschilder oder Pickel, wenige Fingertipps reichen aus, damit sie verschwinden.

Bei Sportsfreunden ist in dieser Woche "Eurosport Player" angesagt. Als Streaming-Dienst bietet die App Zugriff auf Live-Sendungen des TV-Senders sowie zu Dokumentationen und Hintergrundberichten. Um die Inhalte nutzen zu können, ist jedoch ein Abonnement erforderlich.

Lesen Sie jetzt: Die heutige Ausgabe Ihrer Tageszeitung als E-Paper.

Auf einem ähnlichen Prinzip beruht "Spotify". Statt Sportevents gibt es hier jedoch jede Menge Musik. Wieder einmal hat es die App in die Top-Ten geschafft. Ein Abonnement ist nicht zwingend notwendig, um die eigenen Wunsch-Songs zu hören. Allerdings haben Premium-Nutzer einige Vorteile: Sie können Musik ohne Werbung und sogar offline genießen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
2 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 WeatherPro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 2,99
6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49
7 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
8 CamToPlan PRO Tasmanic Editions 5,49
9 Baby Monitor 3G TappyTaps s.r.o. 4,49
10 TouchRetouch Adva-Soft 2,29
Platz App-Name Entwickler 0Preis in Euro
1 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos
2 Love Balls Super Tapx kostenlos
3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
5 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos
6 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
7 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos
8 Sky Rusher Voodoo kostenlos
9 Spotify Music Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
10 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
4 WzPad für WhatsApp Pro ZR Apps 3,49
5 Baldur's Gate II: EE Overhaul Games 10,99
6 Oddmar Mobge Ltd 5,49
7 MyScript Nebo MyScript 6,99
8 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
9 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
10 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Love Balls Super Tapx kostenlos
3 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
4 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos
5 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos
6 Codycross - Kreuzworträtsel Fanatee kostenlos
7 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
8 Eurosport Player Eurosport kostenlos
9 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos
10 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

