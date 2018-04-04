App-Charts: Grooven, Baggern, Löschen

vor 37 Min.
Die Platzhirsche in den iOS-App-Charts wie "Fortnite" bekommen diese Woche Konkurrenz: Ein Feuerwehrspiel, ein Baustellensimulator sowie ein Synthesizer haben sich in die Top Ten geschlichen.
Es klingt wie der Traum vieler Kinder: Als Musiker mit einem Synthesizer coole Sounds produzieren, als Mitglied eines Löschzugs Menschenleben retten oder mit einem Bagger hantieren. Diese Apps haben es in dieser Woche in die iOS-App-Charts geschafft.
Der Minimoog D war ein Synthesizer, der Anfang der 1970er Jahre entwickelt wurde. Bis heute finden sich die Klänge des Instruments in zahlreichen Popsong wieder, etwa von Kraftwerk, Dr. Dre oder Michael Jackson. Nun feiert die Software-Version der Kultmaschine ihren Einzug in iOS. Mit "Minimoog Model D" (12,99 Euro) von Moog Music Inc. wird das
iPad zum groovenden Tasteninstrument. Die App ist unter anderem als externes Instrument mit der Apple-Musiksoftware "GarageBand" kompatibel.
Baggern, Stapeln, Transportieren: Baustellen-Fans haben diese Woche den "Bau-Simulator 2" (4,99) von astragon Entertainment GmbH heruntergeladen. Neben über 40 lizenzierten und spielbaren Bagger- und LKW-Modellen können Spieler zwischen unterschiedlichen Bau-Szenarien wählen. Es gilt, etwa einen Autobahnabschnitt genau so erfolgreich aufzubauen, wie ein Haus in einer Stadt.
Tatütata, die Feuerwehr ist da - zumindest in den iOS-Download-Charts! Im Simulator "Notruf 112" (3,49 Euro) von Aerosoft GmbH gilt es, nichts anbrennen zu lassen. Neben Löscharbeiten simuliert das Spiel Bergungseinsätze nach Unfällen, das richtige Verhalten in der Notrufzentrale, den Aufbau einer Löschwasserversorgung und vieles mehr. Feuerwehr-Fans kommen hier auf ihre Kosten. Die App wurde in Zusammenarbeit mit der Berufsfeuerwehr Mühlheim an der Ruhr entwickelt.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH
3,49
3
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
4
hocus.
gamebra.in
0,49
5
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
6
Bau-Simulator 2
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,99
7
Notruf 112
Aerosoft GmbH
3,49
8
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
9
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
3,49
10
Weather Pro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
2,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fortnite
Epic Games
kostenlos
2
PUBG MOBILE
Tencent Mobile International Limite
kostenlos
3
WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc.
kostenlos
4
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
6
Instagram
Instagram, Inc.
kostenlos
7
GLAMOUR Shopping
Conde Nast Digital Germany GmbH
kostenlos
8
Google Maps - GPS Navigation
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
9
Snake VS Block
Voodoo
kostenlos
10
Flip the Gun - Simulator Game
Playgendary
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
GoodNotes 4
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
3
Minimoog Model D
Moog Music Inc.
12,99
4
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
5
Bau-Simulator 2
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,99
6
hocus.
gamebra.in
0,49
7
Glopy
Hayrullah Emre KalafatGunes
2,29
8
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof Games
5,49
9
Notruf 112
Aerosoft GmbH
3,49
10
ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2018
ADAC Verlag GmbH
4,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fortnite
Epic Games
kostenlos
2
Amazon Prime Video
AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
3
PUBG MOBILE
Tencent Mobile International Limite
kostenlos
4
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
6
Google Maps - GPS Navigation
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
7
Messenger for WhatsApp Web
Henrique Velloso
kostenlos
8
ZDFmediathek
ZDF
kostenlos
9
Taschenrechner Pro+ für iPad
Apalon Apps
kostenlos
10
WzPad für WhatsApp für iPad
Wzp Solutions Lda
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
(dpa)
