vor 37 Min.

App-Charts: Grooven, Baggern, Löschen Digital

Die Platzhirsche in den iOS-App-Charts wie "Fortnite" bekommen diese Woche Konkurrenz: Ein Feuerwehrspiel, ein Baustellensimulator sowie ein Synthesizer haben sich in die Top Ten geschlichen.

Es klingt wie der Traum vieler Kinder: Als Musiker mit einem Synthesizer coole Sounds produzieren, als Mitglied eines Löschzugs Menschenleben retten oder mit einem Bagger hantieren. Diese Apps haben es in dieser Woche in die iOS-App-Charts geschafft.

Der Minimoog D war ein Synthesizer, der Anfang der 1970er Jahre entwickelt wurde. Bis heute finden sich die Klänge des Instruments in zahlreichen Popsong wieder, etwa von Kraftwerk, Dr. Dre oder Michael Jackson. Nun feiert die Software-Version der Kultmaschine ihren Einzug in iOS. Mit "Minimoog Model D" (12,99 Euro) von Moog Music Inc. wird das iPad zum groovenden Tasteninstrument. Die App ist unter anderem als externes Instrument mit der Apple-Musiksoftware "GarageBand" kompatibel.

Baggern, Stapeln, Transportieren: Baustellen-Fans haben diese Woche den "Bau-Simulator 2" (4,99) von astragon Entertainment GmbH heruntergeladen. Neben über 40 lizenzierten und spielbaren Bagger- und LKW-Modellen können Spieler zwischen unterschiedlichen Bau-Szenarien wählen. Es gilt, etwa einen Autobahnabschnitt genau so erfolgreich aufzubauen, wie ein Haus in einer Stadt.

Tatütata, die Feuerwehr ist da - zumindest in den iOS-Download-Charts! Im Simulator "Notruf 112" (3,49 Euro) von Aerosoft GmbH gilt es, nichts anbrennen zu lassen. Neben Löscharbeiten simuliert das Spiel Bergungseinsätze nach Unfällen, das richtige Verhalten in der Notrufzentrale, den Aufbau einer Löschwasserversorgung und vieles mehr. Feuerwehr-Fans kommen hier auf ihre Kosten. Die App wurde in Zusammenarbeit mit der Berufsfeuerwehr Mühlheim an der Ruhr entwickelt.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 hocus. gamebra.in 0,49 5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 6 Bau-Simulator 2 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99 7 Notruf 112 Aerosoft GmbH 3,49 8 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49 9 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49 10 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 2,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos 2 PUBG MOBILE Tencent Mobile International Limite kostenlos 3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 4 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos 5 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos 6 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos 7 GLAMOUR Shopping Conde Nast Digital Germany GmbH kostenlos 8 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos 9 Snake VS Block Voodoo kostenlos 10 Flip the Gun - Simulator Game Playgendary kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 3 Minimoog Model D Moog Music Inc. 12,99 4 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 5 Bau-Simulator 2 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99 6 hocus. gamebra.in 0,49 7 Glopy Hayrullah Emre KalafatGunes 2,29 8 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49 9 Notruf 112 Aerosoft GmbH 3,49 10 ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2018 ADAC Verlag GmbH 4,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos 2 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 3 PUBG MOBILE Tencent Mobile International Limite kostenlos 4 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos 5 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos 6 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos 7 Messenger for WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso kostenlos 8 ZDFmediathek ZDF kostenlos 9 Taschenrechner Pro+ für iPad Apalon Apps kostenlos 10 WzPad für WhatsApp für iPad Wzp Solutions Lda kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps (dpa)

