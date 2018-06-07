  1. Startseite
Beliebte iOS-Programme

App-Charts: Hobby-Fotografen aufgepasst

Schlechte Aufnahmen bei schwachem Licht oder Nacht sind für Besitzer der iPhone-App «NightCap Kamera» kein Thema mehr. Foto: Appstore von Apple
Bild: Appstore von Apple

Grillfest oder Geburtstagsparty - Um die schönen Sommermomente auf Kamera festzuhalten, können iPhone-Besitzer zwischen verschiedenen Foto-Apps wählen und so das perfekte Bild machen.

Die Nutzerzahlen von Social-Media Plattformen haben weltweit Rekordwerte erreicht. Kein Wunder also, dass Apps wie Instagram in den Charts stark vertreten sind. Um die besten Fotos hochladen zu können greifen User zu verschiedenen Kamera-Programmen.

Für 6.99 Euro bietet das Entwickler-Studio Samer Azzam die App "ProCam 5" an. Nutzer können ihre Fotos durch zahlreiche Aufnahmemodi, Kamerafunktionen sowie Foto- und Videoeditoren verbessern und bearbeiten. Auch Musikspuren lassen sich einfach zu einem aufgenommenen Video hinzufügen.

Auf Platz 10 der meistgekauften Apps steht "NightCap Kamera" (2,29 Euro). Das Programm wählt automatisch Fokus und Beleuchtung aus, um auch bei schwachem Licht oder Nacht eine scharfe Aufnahme zu ermöglichen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
2 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
3 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 2,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
6 ProCam 5 Samer Azzam 6,99
7 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49
8 Baby Monitor 3G TappyTaps s.r.o. 4,49
9 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
10 NightCap Kamera Chris Wood 2,29
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos
2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
3 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
4 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos
5 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos
6 Love Balls Super Tapx kostenlos
7 Sling Drift tastypill kostenlos
8 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
9 CodyCross - Kreuzworträtsel Fanatee kostenlos
10 Spotify Music Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
3 WzPad für WhatsApp Pro ZR Apps 3,49
4 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
5 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
6 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 3,99
7 MyScript Nebo MyScript 6,99
8 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
9 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
10 ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2018 ADAC Verlag GmbH 8,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Codycross - Kreuzworträtsel Fanatee kostenlos
2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
4 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos
5 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos
6 wetter.com wetter.com GmbH kostenlos
7 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos
8 Messenger für WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso kostenlos
9 Love Balls Super Tapx kostenlos
10 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos

