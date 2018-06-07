App-Charts: Hobby-Fotografen aufgepasst

vor 41 Min.
Grillfest oder Geburtstagsparty - Um die schönen Sommermomente auf Kamera festzuhalten, können iPhone-Besitzer zwischen verschiedenen Foto-Apps wählen und so das perfekte Bild machen.
Die Nutzerzahlen von Social-Media Plattformen haben weltweit Rekordwerte erreicht. Kein Wunder also, dass Apps wie Instagram in den Charts stark vertreten sind. Um die besten Fotos hochladen zu können greifen User zu verschiedenen Kamera-Programmen.
Für 6.99 Euro bietet das Entwickler-Studio Samer Azzam die App "ProCam 5" an. Nutzer können ihre Fotos durch zahlreiche Aufnahmemodi, Kamerafunktionen sowie Foto- und Videoeditoren verbessern und bearbeiten. Auch Musikspuren lassen sich einfach zu einem aufgenommenen Video hinzufügen.
Auf Platz 10 der meistgekauften Apps steht "NightCap Kamera" (2,29 Euro). Das Programm wählt automatisch Fokus und Beleuchtung aus, um auch bei schwachem Licht oder Nacht eine scharfe Aufnahme zu ermöglichen.
Lesen Sie jetzt: Die heutige Ausgabe Ihrer Tageszeitung als E-Paper.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Threema
Threema GmbH
3,49
2
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
3
Weather Pro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
2,99
4
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
5
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
6
ProCam 5
Samer Azzam
6,99
7
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
3,49
8
Baby Monitor 3G
TappyTaps s.r.o.
4,49
9
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
10
NightCap Kamera
Chris Wood
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
2
WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc.
kostenlos
3
Instagram
Instagram, Inc.
kostenlos
4
Google Maps - GPS Navigation
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
6
Love Balls
Super Tapx
kostenlos
7
Sling Drift
tastypill
kostenlos
8
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
9
CodyCross - Kreuzworträtsel
Fanatee
kostenlos
10
Spotify Music
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 4
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
3
WzPad für WhatsApp Pro
ZR Apps
3,49
4
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
5
Notability
Ginger Labs
10,99
6
WeatherPro for iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
3,99
7
MyScript Nebo
MyScript
6,99
8
PDF Expert von Readdle
Readdle Inc.
10,99
9
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
10
ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2018
ADAC Verlag GmbH
8,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Codycross - Kreuzworträtsel
Fanatee
kostenlos
2
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
3
Amazon Prime Video
AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
4
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
6
wetter.com
wetter.com GmbH
kostenlos
7
Google Maps - GPS Navigation
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
8
Messenger für WhatsApp Web
Henrique Velloso
kostenlos
9
Love Balls
Super Tapx
kostenlos
10
Fortnite
Epic Games
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Threema
Threema GmbH
3,49
2
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
3
Weather Pro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
2,99
4
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
5
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
6
ProCam 5
Samer Azzam
6,99
7
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
3,49
8
Baby Monitor 3G
TappyTaps s.r.o.
4,49
9
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
10
NightCap Kamera
Chris Wood
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
2
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc.
kostenlos
3
Instagram
Instagram, Inc.
kostenlos
4
Google Maps - GPS Navigation
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
6
Love Balls
Super Tapx
kostenlos
7
Sling Drift
tastypill
kostenlos
8
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
9
CodyCross - Kreuzworträtsel
Fanatee
kostenlos
10
Spotify Music
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 4
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
3
WzPad für WhatsApp Pro
ZR Apps
3,49
4
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
5
Notability
Ginger Labs
10,99
6
WeatherPro for iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
3,99
7
MyScript Nebo
MyScript
6,99
8
PDF Expert von Readdle
Readdle Inc.
10,99
9
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
10
ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2018
ADAC Verlag GmbH
8,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Codycross - Kreuzworträtsel
Fanatee
kostenlos
2
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
3
Amazon Prime Video
AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
4
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
6
wetter.com
wetter.com GmbH
kostenlos
7
Google Maps - GPS Navigation
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
8
Messenger für WhatsApp Web
Henrique Velloso
kostenlos
9
Love Balls
Super Tapx
kostenlos
10
Fortnite
Epic Games
kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Threema
Threema GmbH
3,49
2
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
3
Weather Pro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
2,99
4
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
5
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
6
ProCam 5
Samer Azzam
6,99
7
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
3,49
8
Baby Monitor 3G
TappyTaps s.r.o.
4,49
9
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
10
NightCap Kamera
Chris Wood
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
2
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc.
kostenlos
3
Instagram
Instagram, Inc.
kostenlos
4
Google Maps - GPS Navigation
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
6
Love Balls
Super Tapx
kostenlos
7
Sling Drift
tastypill
kostenlos
8
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
9
CodyCross - Kreuzworträtsel
Fanatee
kostenlos
10
Spotify Music
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 4
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
3
WzPad für WhatsApp Pro
ZR Apps
3,49
4
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
5
Notability
Ginger Labs
10,99
6
WeatherPro for iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
3,99
7
MyScript Nebo
MyScript
6,99
8
PDF Expert von Readdle
Readdle Inc.
10,99
9
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
10
ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2018
ADAC Verlag GmbH
8,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Codycross - Kreuzworträtsel
Fanatee
kostenlos
2
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
3
Amazon Prime Video
AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
4
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
6
wetter.com
wetter.com GmbH
kostenlos
7
Google Maps - GPS Navigation
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
8
Messenger für WhatsApp Web
Henrique Velloso
kostenlos
9
Love Balls
Super Tapx
kostenlos
10
Fortnite
Epic Games
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
(dpa)
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Threema
Threema GmbH
3,49
2
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
3
Weather Pro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
2,99
4
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
5
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
6
ProCam 5
Samer Azzam
6,99
7
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
3,49
8
Baby Monitor 3G
TappyTaps s.r.o.
4,49
9
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
10
NightCap Kamera
Chris Wood
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
2
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc.
kostenlos
3
Instagram
Instagram, Inc.
kostenlos
4
Google Maps - GPS Navigation
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
6
Love Balls
Super Tapx
kostenlos
7
Sling Drift
tastypill
kostenlos
8
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
9
CodyCross - Kreuzworträtsel
Fanatee
kostenlos
10
Spotify Music
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 4
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
3
WzPad für WhatsApp Pro
ZR Apps
3,49
4
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
5
Notability
Ginger Labs
10,99
6
WeatherPro for iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
3,99
7
MyScript Nebo
MyScript
6,99
8
PDF Expert von Readdle
Readdle Inc.
10,99
9
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
10
ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2018
ADAC Verlag GmbH
8,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Codycross - Kreuzworträtsel
Fanatee
kostenlos
2
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
3
Amazon Prime Video
AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
4
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
6
wetter.com
wetter.com GmbH
kostenlos
7
Google Maps - GPS Navigation
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
8
Messenger für WhatsApp Web
Henrique Velloso
kostenlos
9
Love Balls
Super Tapx
kostenlos
10
Fortnite
Epic Games
kostenlos
Themen Folgen
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.