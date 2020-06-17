Newsticker

Großveranstaltungen bleiben wohl bis mindestens Ende Oktober verboten
Beliebte Tools

15:26 Uhr

App-Charts: Küchentool und Fotobearbeitung

Die Koch-App «food with love» (3,99 Euro) liefert über 1000 Rezepte für den Thermomix.
Bild: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Wer in der Küche etwas Neues ausprobieren möchte, kocht meist nach Rezept. Solche Zubereitungsideen liefern inzwischen auch zahlreiche Apps. Eine davon schafft es in dieser Woche unter die Top Ten. Auch beliebt ist ein Programm zur Fotobearbeitung.

In der Küche avancieren iPad und iPhone zum digitalen Helfer. Denn die Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitungen vieler Koch-Apps bieten oft einen praktischen Vorteil. Derzeit besonders gefragt ist die App "food with love" (3,99 Euro), die über 1000 Rezepte für den Thermomix bereitstellt.

Außerdem im Trend liegt die App "Affinity Designer" (10,99), die sich Platz zehn der meistgekauften iPad-Apps sichert. Das Software-Tool ermöglicht professionelle Fotobearbeitung auch jenseits des PCs an. Dafür stehen nicht nur eine Menge nützlicher Funktionen zur Verfügung. Weil das Interface für die Toucheingabe des iPads optimiert wurde, lässt sich das Programm auch gut bedienen.

Außerdem mit dabei ist in dieser Woche die Online-Videothek "Disney+". Nutzer des Video-on-Demand-Dienstes erhalten ugang zu zahlreichen Serien, Filmen und Shows aus dem Hause Disney. Die Inhalte lassen sich jedoch nur für Abonnenten von "Disney+" abrufen. Die App landet auf Platz sechs der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,99
3 food with love Food with love 3,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 WeatherPro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
7 TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH 2,29
8 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49
9 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49
10 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
2 Stack Colors! Voodoo kostenlos
3 TikTok TikTok Inc. kostenlos
4 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
6 Tangle Master 3D Rollic Games kostenlos
7 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
8 Cube Surfer! Voodoo kostenlos
9 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos
10 Spotify: Musik & Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
6 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
7 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 10,99
8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
9 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
10 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 10,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos
2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6 Disney+ Disney kostenlos
7 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
8 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9 Sonos Sonos, Inc. kostenlos
10 Google Chrome Google LLC kostenlos

