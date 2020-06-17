App-Charts: Küchentool und Fotobearbeitung

Wer in der Küche etwas Neues ausprobieren möchte, kocht meist nach Rezept. Solche Zubereitungsideen liefern inzwischen auch zahlreiche Apps. Eine davon schafft es in dieser Woche unter die Top Ten. Auch beliebt ist ein Programm zur Fotobearbeitung.
In der Küche avancieren iPad und
zum digitalen Helfer. Denn die Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitungen vieler Koch-Apps bieten oft einen praktischen Vorteil. Derzeit besonders gefragt ist die App "food with love" (3,99 Euro), die über 1000 Rezepte für den Thermomix bereitstellt. iPhone
Außerdem im Trend liegt die App "Affinity Designer" (10,99), die sich Platz zehn der meistgekauften iPad-Apps sichert. Das Software-Tool ermöglicht professionelle Fotobearbeitung auch jenseits des PCs an. Dafür stehen nicht nur eine Menge nützlicher Funktionen zur Verfügung. Weil das Interface für die Toucheingabe des iPads optimiert wurde, lässt sich das Programm auch gut bedienen.
Außerdem mit dabei ist in dieser Woche die Online-Videothek "Disney+". Nutzer des Video-on-Demand-Dienstes erhalten ugang zu zahlreichen Serien, Filmen und Shows aus dem Hause Disney. Die Inhalte lassen sich jedoch nur für Abonnenten von "Disney+" abrufen. Die App landet auf Platz sechs der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
3
food with love
Food with love
3,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
WeatherPro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
6
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
7
TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH
2,29
8
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
9
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak 3,49
10
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
2
Stack Colors!
Voodoo kostenlos
3
TikTok
TikTok Inc.
kostenlos
4
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
6
Tangle Master 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
7
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
8
Cube Surfer!
Voodoo kostenlos
9
eBay Kleinanzeigen
Marktplaats BV kostenlos
10
Spotify: Musik & Podcasts
Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger
Labs 9,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
6
WeatherPro for
iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
7
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 10,99
8
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
9
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
10
Affinity Designer
Serif Labs 10,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
2
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
4
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
5
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6
Disney+
Disney kostenlos
7
Messaging for
WhatsApp on iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
8
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9
Sonos
Sonos, Inc. kostenlos
10
Google Chrome
Google LLC kostenlos
