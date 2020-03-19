vor 35 Min.

App-Charts: Lernen, arbeiten und einkaufen von zuhause

Ob Bestellservice, Entertainment oder Bürohelfer - viele Apps erweisen sich in diesen Tagen als digitale Retter in der Not. Auch eine Lern-App ist jetzt besonders gefragt.

Nicht nur viele Berufstätige arbeiten nun im Homeoffice, auch Schüler müssen vorerst in den eigenen vier Wänden büffeln. Die passenden Apps können die Umstellung erleichtern. Das wissen eine Menge iOS-Nutzer derzeit zu schätzen.

Den eigenen Job erledigen und nebenbei die Kinder unterrichten? Das ist für Eltern kaum zu schaffen. Die kostenlose Lern-App "Anton" will hier aushelfen: Sie bietet Deutsch-, Mathe- und Sachunterricht für die Klassen 1 bis 8. Über 50.000 Aufgaben, 200 interaktive Übungstypen, Erklärungen und Lernspiele stehen dafür bereit. Zudem entspricht der vermittelte Stoff den Lehrplänen der Bundesländer. Belohnungen und Spiele sorgen für die nötige Motivation. Der Schulhelfer landet in dieser Woche auf Platz sieben der iOS-Charts.

Damit auch das Arbeiten von zuhause besser klappt, statten sich viele Beschäftigte ebenfalls mit der nötigen Software aus. Dazu zählt etwa die App " Microsoft Teams", die Rang neun einnimmt. Hiermit haben die Mitglieder eines Teams Zugang zu einem gemeinsamen Arbeitsbereich, in dem sich alle Unterhaltungen, Dateien, Besprechungen und Apps befinden. Als Kommunikationsanwendung kommt nun häufiger die App "TeamSpeak" zum Einsatz. Sie ermöglicht es, sich über das Internet oder über private Netzwerke auszutauschen. Das funktioniert sowohl mit Smartphones als auch mit Desktop-PCs. Damit schafft es das Tool auf Platz zehn.

Doch nicht nur das Arbeiten findet jetzt hauptsächlich zuhause statt. Wenn Kinos und Konzertsäle geschlossen sind, müssen Filme und Musikangebote eben aus dem Netz kommen. Daher sind natürlich wieder einige Streaming-Dienste wie "ProSieben – Live TV, Mediathek", "Netflix" und "Spotify: Musik und Podcasts" in den Charts vertreten. Als wichtiger Einkaufshelfer kann "Mein dm Deutschland" gerade die meisten Downloads verbuchen. Er erobert Platz sechs.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Threema Threema GmbH 3,99 2 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 5 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 6 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49 7 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49 8 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 9 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 10 TeamSpeak 3 TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Spiral Roll Voodoo kostenlos 2 ProSieben – Live TV, Mediathek ProSiebenSat.1 Digital GmbH kostenlos 3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 4 TikTok TikTok Inc. kostenlos 5 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 6 Mein dm Deutschland dm-drogerie markt GmbH + Co. KG kostenlos 7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 8 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 9 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 10 Spotify : Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 7 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 8 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49 9 Edna & Harvey: Edna bricht aus Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 3,49 10 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 2 Skype für das iPad Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos 3 Spiral Roll Voodoo kostenlos 4 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 5 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 7 ANTON - Schule - Lernen solocode GmbH kostenlos 8 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos 9 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 10 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Threema Threema GmbH 3,99 2 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 5 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 6 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49 7 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49 8 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 9 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 10 TeamSpeak 3 TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Spiral Roll Voodoo kostenlos 2 ProSieben – Live TV, Mediathek ProSiebenSat.1 Digital GmbH kostenlos 3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 4 TikTok TikTok Inc. kostenlos 5 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 6 Mein dm Deutschland dm-drogerie markt GmbH + Co. KG kostenlos 7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 8 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 9 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 10 Spotify : Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 7 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 8 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49 9 Edna & Harvey: Edna bricht aus Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 3,49 10 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 2 Skype für das iPad Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos 3 Spiral Roll Voodoo kostenlos 4 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 5 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 7 ANTON - Schule - Lernen solocode GmbH kostenlos 8 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos 9 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 10 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Threema Threema GmbH 3,99 2 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 5 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 6 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49 7 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49 8 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 9 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 10 TeamSpeak 3 TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Spiral Roll Voodoo kostenlos 2 ProSieben – Live TV, Mediathek ProSiebenSat.1 Digital GmbH kostenlos 3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 4 TikTok TikTok Inc. kostenlos 5 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 6 Mein dm Deutschland dm-drogerie markt GmbH + Co. KG kostenlos 7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 8 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 9 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 10 Spotify : Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 7 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 8 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49 9 Edna & Harvey: Edna bricht aus Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 3,49 10 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 2 Skype für das iPad Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos 3 Spiral Roll Voodoo kostenlos 4 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 5 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 7 ANTON - Schule - Lernen solocode GmbH kostenlos 8 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos 9 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 10 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps (dpa)

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Threema Threema GmbH 3,99 2 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 5 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 6 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49 7 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49 8 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 9 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 10 TeamSpeak 3 TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Spiral Roll Voodoo kostenlos 2 ProSieben – Live TV, Mediathek ProSiebenSat.1 Digital GmbH kostenlos 3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 4 TikTok TikTok Inc. kostenlos 5 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 6 Mein dm Deutschland dm-drogerie markt GmbH + Co. KG kostenlos 7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 8 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 9 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 10 Spotify : Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 7 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 8 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49 9 Edna & Harvey: Edna bricht aus Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 3,49 10 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 2 Skype für das iPad Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos 3 Spiral Roll Voodoo kostenlos 4 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 5 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 7 ANTON - Schule - Lernen solocode GmbH kostenlos 8 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos 9 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 10 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos

Themen folgen