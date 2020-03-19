App-Charts: Lernen, arbeiten und einkaufen von zuhause

vor 35 Min.
Ob Bestellservice, Entertainment oder Bürohelfer - viele Apps erweisen sich in diesen Tagen als digitale Retter in der Not. Auch eine Lern-App ist jetzt besonders gefragt.
Nicht nur viele Berufstätige arbeiten nun im Homeoffice, auch Schüler müssen vorerst in den eigenen vier Wänden büffeln. Die passenden Apps können die Umstellung erleichtern. Das wissen eine Menge iOS-Nutzer derzeit zu schätzen.
Den eigenen Job erledigen und nebenbei die Kinder unterrichten? Das ist für Eltern kaum zu schaffen. Die kostenlose Lern-App "Anton" will hier aushelfen: Sie bietet Deutsch-, Mathe- und Sachunterricht für die Klassen 1 bis 8. Über 50.000 Aufgaben, 200 interaktive Übungstypen, Erklärungen und Lernspiele stehen dafür bereit. Zudem entspricht der vermittelte Stoff den Lehrplänen der Bundesländer. Belohnungen und Spiele sorgen für die nötige Motivation. Der Schulhelfer landet in dieser Woche auf Platz sieben der iOS-Charts.
Damit auch das Arbeiten von zuhause besser klappt, statten sich viele Beschäftigte ebenfalls mit der nötigen Software aus. Dazu zählt etwa die App "
Teams", die Rang neun einnimmt. Hiermit haben die Mitglieder eines Teams Zugang zu einem gemeinsamen Arbeitsbereich, in dem sich alle Unterhaltungen, Dateien, Besprechungen und Apps befinden. Als Kommunikationsanwendung kommt nun häufiger die App "TeamSpeak" zum Einsatz. Sie ermöglicht es, sich über das Internet oder über private Netzwerke auszutauschen. Das funktioniert sowohl mit Smartphones als auch mit Desktop-PCs. Damit schafft es das Tool auf Platz zehn. Microsoft
Doch nicht nur das Arbeiten findet jetzt hauptsächlich zuhause statt. Wenn Kinos und Konzertsäle geschlossen sind, müssen Filme und Musikangebote eben aus dem Netz kommen. Daher sind natürlich wieder einige Streaming-Dienste wie "ProSieben – Live TV, Mediathek", "Netflix" und "Spotify: Musik und Podcasts" in den Charts vertreten. Als wichtiger Einkaufshelfer kann "Mein dm
" gerade die meisten Downloads verbuchen. Er erobert Platz sechs. Deutschland
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
2
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
3
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
5
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
6
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak 3,49
7
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
8
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
9
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
10
TeamSpeak 3
TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Spiral Roll
Voodoo kostenlos
2
ProSieben – Live TV, Mediathek
ProSiebenSat.1 Digital GmbH kostenlos
3
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4
TikTok
TikTok Inc.
kostenlos
5
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
6
Mein
dm Deutschland dm-drogerie markt GmbH + Co. KG
kostenlos
7
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
8
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
9
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
10
Spotify: Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger Labs
9,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
6
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
7
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
8
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
Readdle Inc. 4,49
9
Edna & Harvey: Edna bricht aus
Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 3,49
10
MyScript Calculator
MyScript
3,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
2
Skype für das iPad
Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos
3
Spiral Roll
Voodoo kostenlos
4
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
5
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7
ANTON - Schule - Lernen
solocode GmbH kostenlos
8
Messaging for
WhatsApp on iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
9
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
10
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
