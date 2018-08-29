App-Charts: Sportmotivator, Porträt-Profi und Stadtführer

vor 44 Min.
Schwitzen bis die Kasse klingelt - das ist das Prinzip von "Sweatcoin". Die Fitness-App treibt bei vielen iOS-Nutzer derzeit die Schrittzahl nach oben. Ebenso gefragt ist eine Anwendung, die Porträts verschönert, und ein digitaler Stadtführer.
Die beste Motivation, Sport zu treiben, ist eine Belohnung. Einen erheblichen Ansporn bietet etwa die kostenlose App "Sweatcoin". Das kommt bei iOS-Nutzern in dieser Woche gut an.
Mit der Fitnessapp tauschen Läufer ihre Schritte in eine virtuelle Währung um. Wer auf diese Weise genügend Sweatcoins gesammelt hat, kann damit Produkte oder Aktivitäten der App-Partner erwerben. Möglich ist es auch, mit Freunden in den Wettstreit zu treten. Und das lohnt sich, denn auf den Gewinner wartet ein besonderer Preis.
Doch nicht nur die Gesundheit, sondern auch das Aussehen ist vielen iPhone-Besitzern wichtig. Daher gelangen "Facetune" und "LightX" wieder in die Charts. Die Foto-Apps sollen helfen, das perfekte Porträt oder Selfie zu erstellen. Bei "LightX" stehen dafür zahlreiche Bearbeitungseffekte bereit. Dazu zählen Optionen für Farbmischung, Kontrast, Belichtung und Farbe. Mit "Facetune" lassen sich zum Beispiel Gesichtskonturen und Make-up verändern.
Im Trend liegen außerdem Städtetrips. "Google Maps - Transit & Essen" bringt Lifestyle-Bewusste auf die richtige Fährte. Nutzer finden mit der App schnell die interessanten Viertel, Restaurants, Bars und Event Locations. Sie können Insidern folgen und ihre Lieblingsorte mit Freunden teilen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH
3,49
3
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
3,49
6
Earth Impact
Nicolas Schulz
0,99
7
Weather Pro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
8
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
9
LightX
Andor Communications Private Limite
3,49
10
Afterlight 2
Afterlight Collective, Inc
3,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
VVS Hunter
Matthias Lutz
kostenlos
2
Sweatcoin - Sweat for Coin
Sweatco Ltd
kostenlos
3
WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc.
kostenlos
4
Instagram
Instagram, Inc.
kostenlos
5
Hello Stars
Fastone Games
kostenlos
6
YouTube Google, Inc.
kostenlos
7
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
8
TikTok
musical.ly Inc.
kostenlos
9
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
10
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 4
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
3
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
4
Notability
Ginger Labs
10,99
5
WeatherPro for iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
6
LightX
Andor Communications Private Limite
3,49
7
PDF Expert von Readdle
Readdle Inc.
10,99
8
Papers, Please
3909
8,99
9
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
10
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video
AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
3
YouTube
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
4
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
5
Fortnite
Epic Games
kostenlos
6
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
7
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
8
Amazon
Amazon
kostenlos
9
YouTube Music
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
10
WzPad for WhatsApp für iPad
ZR Apps
kostenlos
(dpa)
