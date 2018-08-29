  1. Startseite
  2. Digital
  3. App-Charts: Sportmotivator, Porträt-Profi und Stadtführer

Top Ten

vor 44 Min.

App-Charts: Sportmotivator, Porträt-Profi und Stadtführer

Die App «Sweatcoin» verwandelt Schritte in virtuelles Geld. Foto: AppStore von Apple
Die App «Sweatcoin» verwandelt Schritte in virtuelles Geld.
Bild: AppStore von Apple (dpa)

Schwitzen bis die Kasse klingelt - das ist das Prinzip von "Sweatcoin". Die Fitness-App treibt bei vielen iOS-Nutzer derzeit die Schrittzahl nach oben. Ebenso gefragt ist eine Anwendung, die Porträts verschönert, und ein digitaler Stadtführer.

Die beste Motivation, Sport zu treiben, ist eine Belohnung. Einen erheblichen Ansporn bietet etwa die kostenlose App "Sweatcoin". Das kommt bei iOS-Nutzern in dieser Woche gut an.

Mit der Fitnessapp tauschen Läufer ihre Schritte in eine virtuelle Währung um. Wer auf diese Weise genügend Sweatcoins gesammelt hat, kann damit Produkte oder Aktivitäten der App-Partner erwerben. Möglich ist es auch, mit Freunden in den Wettstreit zu treten. Und das lohnt sich, denn auf den Gewinner wartet ein besonderer Preis.

Doch nicht nur die Gesundheit, sondern auch das Aussehen ist vielen iPhone-Besitzern wichtig. Daher gelangen "Facetune" und "LightX" wieder in die Charts. Die Foto-Apps sollen helfen, das perfekte Porträt oder Selfie zu erstellen. Bei "LightX" stehen dafür zahlreiche Bearbeitungseffekte bereit. Dazu zählen Optionen für Farbmischung, Kontrast, Belichtung und Farbe. Mit "Facetune" lassen sich zum Beispiel Gesichtskonturen und Make-up verändern.

Lesen Sie jetzt: Die heutige Ausgabe Ihrer Tageszeitung als E-Paper.

Im Trend liegen außerdem Städtetrips. "Google Maps - Transit & Essen" bringt Lifestyle-Bewusste auf die richtige Fährte. Nutzer finden mit der App schnell die interessanten Viertel, Restaurants, Bars und Event Locations. Sie können Insidern folgen und ihre Lieblingsorte mit Freunden teilen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49
6 Earth Impact Nicolas Schulz 0,99
7 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
8 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
9 LightX Andor Communications Private Limite 3,49
10 Afterlight 2 Afterlight Collective, Inc 3,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 VVS Hunter Matthias Lutz kostenlos
2 Sweatcoin - Sweat for Coin Sweatco Ltd kostenlos
3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
5 Hello Stars Fastone Games kostenlos
6 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos
7 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google, Inc. kostenlos
8 TikTok musical.ly Inc. kostenlos
9 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
10 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
4 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
5 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
6 LightX Andor Communications Private Limite 3,49
7 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
8 Papers, Please 3909 8,99
9 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
10 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos
4 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
5 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
6 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos
7 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google, Inc. kostenlos
8 Amazon Amazon kostenlos
9 YouTube Music Google, Inc. kostenlos
10 WzPad for WhatsApp für iPad ZR Apps kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49
6 Earth Impact Nicolas Schulz 0,99
7 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
8 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
9 LightX Andor Communications Private Limite 3,49
10 Afterlight 2 Afterlight Collective, Inc 3,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 VVS Hunter Matthias Lutz kostenlos
2 Sweatcoin - Sweat for Coin Sweatco Ltd kostenlos
3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
5 Hello Stars Fastone Games kostenlos
6 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos
7 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google, Inc. kostenlos
8 TikTok musical.ly Inc. kostenlos
9 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
10 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
4 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
5 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
6 LightX Andor Communications Private Limite 3,49
7 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
8 Papers, Please 3909 8,99
9 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
10 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos
4 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
5 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
6 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos
7 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google, Inc. kostenlos
8 Amazon Amazon kostenlos
9 YouTube Music Google, Inc. kostenlos
10 WzPad for WhatsApp für iPad ZR Apps kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49
6 Earth Impact Nicolas Schulz 0,99
7 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
8 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
9 LightX Andor Communications Private Limite 3,49
10 Afterlight 2 Afterlight Collective, Inc 3,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 VVS Hunter Matthias Lutz kostenlos
2 Sweatcoin - Sweat for Coin Sweatco Ltd kostenlos
3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
5 Hello Stars Fastone Games kostenlos
6 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos
7 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google, Inc. kostenlos
8 TikTok musical.ly Inc. kostenlos
9 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
10 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
4 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
5 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
6 LightX Andor Communications Private Limite 3,49
7 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
8 Papers, Please 3909 8,99
9 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
10 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos
4 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
5 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
6 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos
7 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google, Inc. kostenlos
8 Amazon Amazon kostenlos
9 YouTube Music Google, Inc. kostenlos
10 WzPad for WhatsApp für iPad ZR Apps kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps (dpa)

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49
6 Earth Impact Nicolas Schulz 0,99
7 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
8 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
9 LightX Andor Communications Private Limite 3,49
10 Afterlight 2 Afterlight Collective, Inc 3,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 VVS Hunter Matthias Lutz kostenlos
2 Sweatcoin - Sweat for Coin Sweatco Ltd kostenlos
3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
5 Hello Stars Fastone Games kostenlos
6 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos
7 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google, Inc. kostenlos
8 TikTok musical.ly Inc. kostenlos
9 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
10 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
4 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
5 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
6 LightX Andor Communications Private Limite 3,49
7 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
8 Papers, Please 3909 8,99
9 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
10 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos
4 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
5 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
6 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos
7 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google, Inc. kostenlos
8 Amazon Amazon kostenlos
9 YouTube Music Google, Inc. kostenlos
10 WzPad for WhatsApp für iPad ZR Apps kostenlos
Themen Folgen

Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.

Lesen Sie dazu auch
Wer seinen Instagram-Account verifizieren lassen möchte, muss verschiedene Dokumente in Kopie an Instagram senden. Foto: Silas Stein/dpa
Häkchen am Profil

Mehr Instagram-Nutzer sollen bestätigte Accounts bekommen
Gefälschte Accounts und automatisierte Bot-Profile sind ein Problem für Instagram. Foto: Rolf Vennenbernd
Fotoplattform

Mehr Instagram-Nutzer sollen bestätigte Accounts bekommen

Facebooks Fotoplattform Instagram macht es Accounts mit vielen Followern künftig leichter, ihr Profil mit einem blauen Häkchen zu verifizieren - wie bei Prominenten.
Siemens-Stand auf der IFA in Berlin. Foto: Carsten Koall
Berlin

Startschuss für IFA - Elektronikmesse lädt zu Pressetagen

Die IFA startet optimistisch in ihre nächste Ausgabe.
WhatsappPromo.jpg

Alle News per WhatsApp

Die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus Augsburg, Schwaben
und Bayern ganz unkompliziert auf Ihr Smartphone.

Hier kostenlos anmelden

Die Augsburger Allgemeine bietet Ihnen ein umfangreiches, aktuelles und informatives Digitalangebot. Dieses finanziert sich durch Werbung und Digitalabonnements. Wir setzen daher Cookies und andere Tracking-Technologien ein. Weitere Informationen, auch zur Deaktivierung der Cookies, finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.