App-Charts: Thermomix-Rezepte und gebrauchte Klamotten

vor 22 Min.
Ob ausrangierte Klamotten verkaufen oder neue Rezepte mit dem Thermomix ausprobieren - auch die iOS-App-Charts zeigen, dass die Leute viel zu Hause sind. Denn die passenden Helfer belegen hier die vorderen Plätze.
Wer Klamotten aus zweiter Hand kauft oder verkauft, der handelt nicht nur nachhaltig, sondern schont bzw. füllt auch den Geldbeutel. Zwei Online-Plattformen, die auf dem Vintage-Markt seit einiger Zeit das Sagen haben, gibt es nun im Doppelpack.
Hinter der App "Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen" verbergen sich die bekannten Marktplätze "Kleiderkreisel" und "Mamikreisel". Die App bietet einige Vorteile, z.B. ein integriertes Bezahlsystem oder das Verfolgen einer Sendung. Wer nicht genau weiß, wie er seine Kleider verkaufen soll, der lässt sich erst mal beim Stöbern inspirieren.
Ebenfalls unter den Top Ten der Woche: die App "food with love". Sie umfasst über 1000 Thermomix-Rezepte und einfache Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitungen. Ausgeben muss man dafür 3,99 Euro. Nutzer sollen von den übersichtlichen Kategorien, der praktischen Suchfunktion und der großen Rezeptvielfalt profitieren, die vom kleinen Snack bis zum großen Dinner reicht.
Auch wieder in den Charts dabei ist "Forest - Bleib fokussiert", die App zum Abschalten. Wer sich nicht ständig von seinem Smartphone ablenken lässt, hilft einem Baum beim Wachsen. Auch wenn es nicht immer leicht fällt: Fokussiert bleiben, lohnt sich. Denn aus einem zarten Pflänzchen kann schließlich ein üppiger Wald entstehen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|4
|Minecrafrt
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD
|2,29
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|XAN Software gmbH & Co. KG
|3,49
|8
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantissa
|4,49
|9
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|10
|TeamSpeak 3
|TeamSpeak Systems Inc
|1,09
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|2
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Shortcut Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
|6
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|7
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|9
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|10
|Scanner Pro von Readdle
|Readdle Inc.
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|7
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|8
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|4
|Minecrafrt
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD
|2,29
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|XAN Software gmbH & Co. KG
|3,49
|8
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantissa
|4,49
|9
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|10
|TeamSpeak 3
|TeamSpeak Systems Inc
|1,09
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|2
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Shortcut Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
|6
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|7
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|9
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|10
|Scanner Pro von Readdle
|Readdle Inc.
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|7
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|8
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|4
|Minecrafrt
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD
|2,29
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|XAN Software gmbH & Co. KG
|3,49
|8
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantissa
|4,49
|9
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|10
|TeamSpeak 3
|TeamSpeak Systems Inc
|1,09
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|2
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Shortcut Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
|6
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|7
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|9
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|10
|Scanner Pro von Readdle
|Readdle Inc.
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|7
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|8
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|4
|Minecrafrt
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD
|2,29
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|XAN Software gmbH & Co. KG
|3,49
|8
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantissa
|4,49
|9
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|10
|TeamSpeak 3
|TeamSpeak Systems Inc
|1,09
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|2
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Shortcut Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
|6
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|7
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|9
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|10
|Scanner Pro von Readdle
|Readdle Inc.
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|7
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|8
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|4
|Minecrafrt
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD
|2,29
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|XAN Software gmbH & Co. KG
|3,49
|8
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantissa
|4,49
|9
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|10
|TeamSpeak 3
|TeamSpeak Systems Inc
|1,09
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|2
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Shortcut Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
|6
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|7
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|9
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|10
|Scanner Pro von Readdle
|Readdle Inc.
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|7
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|8
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|4
|Minecrafrt
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD
|2,29
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|XAN Software gmbH & Co. KG
|3,49
|8
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantissa
|4,49
|9
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|10
|TeamSpeak 3
|TeamSpeak Systems Inc
|1,09
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|2
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Shortcut Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
|6
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|7
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|9
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|10
|Scanner Pro von Readdle
|Readdle Inc.
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|7
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|8
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|4
|Minecrafrt
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD
|2,29
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|XAN Software gmbH & Co. KG
|3,49
|8
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantissa
|4,49
|9
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|10
|TeamSpeak 3
|TeamSpeak Systems Inc
|1,09
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|2
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Shortcut Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
|6
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|7
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|9
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|10
|Scanner Pro von Readdle
|Readdle Inc.
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|7
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|8
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|4
|Minecrafrt
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD
|2,29
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|XAN Software gmbH & Co. KG
|3,49
|8
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantissa
|4,49
|9
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|10
|TeamSpeak 3
|TeamSpeak Systems Inc
|1,09
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|2
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Shortcut Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
|6
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|7
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|9
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|10
|Scanner Pro von Readdle
|Readdle Inc.
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|7
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|8
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|4
|Minecrafrt
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD
|2,29
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|XAN Software gmbH & Co. KG
|3,49
|8
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantissa
|4,49
|9
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|10
|TeamSpeak 3
|TeamSpeak Systems Inc
|1,09
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|2
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Shortcut Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
|6
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|7
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|9
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|10
|Scanner Pro von Readdle
|Readdle Inc.
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|7
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|8
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|4
|Minecrafrt
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD
|2,29
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|XAN Software gmbH & Co. KG
|3,49
|8
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantissa
|4,49
|9
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|10
|TeamSpeak 3
|TeamSpeak Systems Inc
|1,09
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|2
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Shortcut Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
|6
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|7
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|9
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|10
|Scanner Pro von Readdle
|Readdle Inc.
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|7
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|8
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|4
|Minecrafrt
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD
|2,29
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|XAN Software gmbH & Co. KG
|3,49
|8
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantissa
|4,49
|9
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|10
|TeamSpeak 3
|TeamSpeak Systems Inc
|1,09
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|2
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Shortcut Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
|6
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|7
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|9
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|10
|Scanner Pro von Readdle
|Readdle Inc.
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|7
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|8
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|4
|Minecrafrt
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD
|2,29
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|XAN Software gmbH & Co. KG
|3,49
|8
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantissa
|4,49
|9
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|10
|TeamSpeak 3
|TeamSpeak Systems Inc
|1,09
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|2
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Shortcut Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
|6
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|7
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|9
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|10
|Scanner Pro von Readdle
|Readdle Inc.
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|7
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|8
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201118-99-377836/7 (dpa)
Themen folgen
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.