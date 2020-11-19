Newsticker

RKI: Es gibt Anzeichen, dass Corona-Maßnahmen wirken
vor 22 Min.

App-Charts: Thermomix-Rezepte und gebrauchte Klamotten

Die beiden Plattformen «Kleiderkreisel» und «Mamikreisel» haben sich mit der App «Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen» vereint.
Die beiden Plattformen «Kleiderkreisel» und «Mamikreisel» haben sich mit der App «Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen» vereint.
Bild: App Store von App/dpa-infocom

Ob ausrangierte Klamotten verkaufen oder neue Rezepte mit dem Thermomix ausprobieren - auch die iOS-App-Charts zeigen, dass die Leute viel zu Hause sind. Denn die passenden Helfer belegen hier die vorderen Plätze.

Wer Klamotten aus zweiter Hand kauft oder verkauft, der handelt nicht nur nachhaltig, sondern schont bzw. füllt auch den Geldbeutel. Zwei Online-Plattformen, die auf dem Vintage-Markt seit einiger Zeit das Sagen haben, gibt es nun im Doppelpack.

Hinter der App "Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen" verbergen sich die bekannten Marktplätze "Kleiderkreisel" und "Mamikreisel". Die App bietet einige Vorteile, z.B. ein integriertes Bezahlsystem oder das Verfolgen einer Sendung. Wer nicht genau weiß, wie er seine Kleider verkaufen soll, der lässt sich erst mal beim Stöbern inspirieren.

Ebenfalls unter den Top Ten der Woche: die App "food with love". Sie umfasst über 1000 Thermomix-Rezepte und einfache Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitungen. Ausgeben muss man dafür 3,99 Euro. Nutzer sollen von den übersichtlichen Kategorien, der praktischen Suchfunktion und der großen Rezeptvielfalt profitieren, die vom kleinen Snack bis zum großen Dinner reicht.

Auch wieder in den Charts dabei ist "Forest - Bleib fokussiert", die App zum Abschalten. Wer sich nicht ständig von seinem Smartphone ablenken lässt, hilft einem Baum beim Wachsen. Auch wenn es nicht immer leicht fällt: Fokussiert bleiben, lohnt sich. Denn aus einem zarten Pflänzchen kann schließlich ein üppiger Wald entstehen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema. Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99
3 food with love Food with love 3,99
4 Minecrafrt Mojang 7,99
5 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD 2,29
6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49
7 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp XAN Software gmbH & Co. KG 3,49
8 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantissa 4,49
9 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
10 TeamSpeak 3 TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen Vinted Limited kostenlos
2 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos
3 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
5 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos
6 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
8 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9 PayPal PayPal, Inc. kostenlos
10 Shortcut Run Voodoo kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 27,99
6 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49
7 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu 3,49
8 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
9 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
10 Scanner Pro von Readdle Readdle Inc. 4,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos
2 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos
3 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
4 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
6 Messenger for WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso kostenlos
7 Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen Vinted Limited kostenlos
8 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
9 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
10 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

© dpa-infocom, dpa:201118-99-377836/7 (dpa)

