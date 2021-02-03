Newsticker
Gesundheitsminister Spahn: Russischer Impfstoff Sputnik V könnte in Europa produziert werden
Beliebte ios-Helfer

vor 26 Min.

App-Charts: Videos streamen und mitdiskutieren

«Rokkr» ist in der Unterhaltungssparte im App Store derzeit mit ganz vorne.
«Rokkr» ist in der Unterhaltungssparte im App Store derzeit mit ganz vorne.
Bild: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Dabeisein, mitreden und sich unterhalten ist in dieser Woche der treibende Motor bei den deutschen App-Store-Nutzern. Sie wollen den schnellen und problemlosen Zugriff auf angesagte Filme und Serien, sich aber auch in beliebten Diskussionsräumen aufhalten.

An ungemütlichen kalten Wintertagen machen es sich viele Menschen mit unterhaltsamen Serien und Filmen zuhause gemütlich. So ist bei den deutschen App Store-Nutzern zur Zeit die App "Rokkr", mit der man auf alle derzeit angesagten Filme und Serien der großen Streaminganbieter Zugriff hat, besonders begehrt.

Nutzer haben dadurch eine große Übersicht über aktuell verfügbare Angebote und können teilweise direkt über die App Videos streamen.

Aber nicht nur Unterhaltung wird großgeschrieben. Die App "Reddit", mit der man aktuelle Nachrichten und Informationen aus verschiedenstenCommunitiesund Kategorien entnehmen kann, schaffte es unter die Top-Platzierungen der Woche. Nutzer können damit nach Lust und Laune zahlreichen Diskussionsräumen beitreten und mitreden.

Top iPhone Apps Meistgekauft

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Threema. Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99
2 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
3 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 food with love Food with love 3,99
6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
7 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49
8 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
9 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,49
10 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Clubhouse: Drop-in audio chat Alpha Exploration Co. kostenlos
2 Rokkr Rokkr AG kostenlos
3 Signal - Sicherer Messenger Signal Messenger, LLC kostenlos
4 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos
5 Reddit reddit kostenlos
6 Pam PLR UG kostenlos
7 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
8 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9 Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen Vinted Limited kostenlos
10 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
6 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 10,99
7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
8 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 10,99
9 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
10 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu 3,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos
2 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
3 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
4 Messenger für WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso kostenlos
5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
6 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
7 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
8 Skype für das iPad Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos
9 Google Chrome Google LLC kostenlos
10 Cisco Webex Meetings Cisco kostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210203-99-283647/3 (dpa)

