App-Charts: Videos streamen und mitdiskutieren

vor 26 Min.
Dabeisein, mitreden und sich unterhalten ist in dieser Woche der treibende Motor bei den deutschen App-Store-Nutzern. Sie wollen den schnellen und problemlosen Zugriff auf angesagte Filme und Serien, sich aber auch in beliebten Diskussionsräumen aufhalten.
An ungemütlichen kalten Wintertagen machen es sich viele Menschen mit unterhaltsamen Serien und Filmen zuhause gemütlich. So ist bei den deutschen App Store-Nutzern zur Zeit die App "Rokkr", mit der man auf alle derzeit angesagten Filme und Serien der großen Streaminganbieter Zugriff hat, besonders begehrt.
Nutzer haben dadurch eine große Übersicht über aktuell verfügbare Angebote und können teilweise direkt über die App Videos streamen.
Aber nicht nur Unterhaltung wird großgeschrieben. Die App "Reddit", mit der man aktuelle Nachrichten und Informationen aus verschiedenstenCommunitiesund Kategorien entnehmen kann, schaffte es unter die Top-Platzierungen der Woche. Nutzer können damit nach Lust und Laune zahlreichen Diskussionsräumen beitreten und mitreden.
Top
iPhone Apps Meistgekauft
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|8
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|9
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|10
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Clubhouse: Drop-in audio chat
|Alpha Exploration Co.
|kostenlos
|2
|Rokkr
|Rokkr AG
|kostenlos
|3
|Signal - Sicherer Messenger
|Signal Messenger, LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|5
|Reddit
|reddit
|kostenlos
|6
|Pam
|PLR UG
|kostenlos
|7
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|10
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|6
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|8
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|9
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|10
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Skype für das iPad
|Skype Communications S.a.r.l
|kostenlos
|9
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Cisco Webex Meetings
|Cisco
|kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210203-99-283647/3 (dpa)
