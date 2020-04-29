App-Charts: Videotelefonie und Office-Tool

vor 34 Min.
Viele arbeiten während der Corona-Pandemie von zu Hause aus. Die Kommunikation unter Kollegen findet deshalb meist digital statt. Das äußert sich in den iOS-Charts: Eine Videocall-App liegt ganz vorne.
In Zeiten der Coronavirus-Pandemie boomen vor allem Apps, die eine einfache Kommunikation zwischen mehreren Gesprächspartnern ermöglichen. Bei "ZOOM Cloud Meetings" funktionieren Videocalls sogar ganz ohne Anmeldung. Die App landet auf Platz eins der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps.
Wer sich die Arbeit im Homeoffice etwas erleichtern will, kann auf die App "Duet Display" (10,99 Euro) zurückgreifen. Sie verwandelt das
oder iPad in einen Zweitbildschirm für den PC oder Mac. Ganz ohne Kabel lässt sich so die verfügbare Bildschirmanzahl erweitern. "Duet Display" liegt derzeit auf dem siebten Platz der meistgekauften iPad-Apps. iPhone
Da iOS-Nutzer derzeit auch viel Zeit zu Hause verbringen, boomen aktuell Instant-Video-Apps. Über die Applikation "Disney+" lassen sich die Streamingangebote von Disney abrufen. Besonders praktisch: Die Inhalte können dank einer Downloadfunktion auch lokal auf dem Smartphone oder Tablet gespeichert werden. "Disney+" schafft es auf Platz sieben der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
food with love App
Food with love
3,99
2
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
3
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
4
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
5
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
6
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
7
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
8
TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH
2,29
9
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
10
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
2
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
3
Jitsi Meet
8x8, Inc.
kostenlos
4
TikTok
TikTok Inc.
kostenlos
5
ASMR-Schneiden
Crazy
Labs kostenlos
6
Super Salon
Lion Studios
kostenlos
7
Skype für iPhone
Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos
8
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
9
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
10
SHEIN-Fashion Shopping
Shein Group Ltd
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger
Labs 9,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
6
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 10,99
7
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
8
food with love App
Food with love
3,99
9
Affinity Designer
Serif Labs 10,99
10
Antolin
Lesespiele 12 Westermann Digital GmbH
2,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
2
Skype für iPad
Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos
3
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
4
Jitsi Meet
8x8, Inc.
kostenlos
5
ANTON - Schule - Lernen
solocode GmbH kostenlos
6
Cisco Webex Meetings
Cisco kostenlos
7
Disney+
Disney kostenlos
8
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9
Google Chrome
Google LLC kostenlos
10
Messaging for
WhatsApp on iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
food with love App
Food with love
3,99
2
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
3
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
4
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
5
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
6
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
7
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
8
TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH
2,29
9
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
10
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
2
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
3
Jitsi Meet
8x8, Inc.
kostenlos
4
TikTok
TikTok Inc.
kostenlos
5
ASMR-Schneiden
Crazy
Labs kostenlos
6
Super Salon
Lion Studios
kostenlos
7
Skype für iPhone
Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos
8
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
9
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
10
SHEIN-Fashion Shopping
Shein Group Ltd
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger
Labs 9,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
6
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 10,99
7
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
8
food with love App
Food with love
3,99
9
Affinity Designer
Serif Labs 10,99
10
Antolin
Lesespiele 12 Westermann Digital GmbH
2,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
2
Skype für iPad
Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos
3
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
4
Jitsi Meet
8x8, Inc.
kostenlos
5
ANTON - Schule - Lernen
solocode GmbH kostenlos
6
Cisco Webex Meetings
Cisco kostenlos
7
Disney+
Disney kostenlos
8
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9
Google Chrome
Google LLC kostenlos
10
Messaging for
WhatsApp on iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
food with love App
Food with love
3,99
2
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
3
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
4
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
5
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
6
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
7
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
8
TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH
2,29
9
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
10
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
2
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
3
Jitsi Meet
8x8, Inc.
kostenlos
4
TikTok
TikTok Inc.
kostenlos
5
ASMR-Schneiden
Crazy
Labs kostenlos
6
Super Salon
Lion Studios
kostenlos
7
Skype für iPhone
Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos
8
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
9
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
10
SHEIN-Fashion Shopping
Shein Group Ltd
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger
Labs 9,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
6
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 10,99
7
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
8
food with love App
Food with love
3,99
9
Affinity Designer
Serif Labs 10,99
10
Antolin
Lesespiele 12 Westermann Digital GmbH
2,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
2
Skype für iPad
Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos
3
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
4
Jitsi Meet
8x8, Inc.
kostenlos
5
ANTON - Schule - Lernen
solocode GmbH kostenlos
6
Cisco Webex Meetings
Cisco kostenlos
7
Disney+
Disney kostenlos
8
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9
Google Chrome
Google LLC kostenlos
10
Messaging for
WhatsApp on iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
(dpa)
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
food with love App
Food with love
3,99
2
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
3
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
4
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
5
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
6
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
7
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
8
TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH
2,29
9
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
10
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
2
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
3
Jitsi Meet
8x8, Inc.
kostenlos
4
TikTok
TikTok Inc.
kostenlos
5
ASMR-Schneiden
Crazy
Labs kostenlos
6
Super Salon
Lion Studios
kostenlos
7
Skype für iPhone
Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos
8
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
9
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
10
SHEIN-Fashion Shopping
Shein Group Ltd
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger
Labs 9,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
6
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 10,99
7
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
8
food with love App
Food with love
3,99
9
Affinity Designer
Serif Labs 10,99
10
Antolin
Lesespiele 12 Westermann Digital GmbH
2,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
2
Skype für iPad
Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos
3
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
4
Jitsi Meet
8x8, Inc.
kostenlos
5
ANTON - Schule - Lernen
solocode GmbH kostenlos
6
Cisco Webex Meetings
Cisco kostenlos
7
Disney+
Disney kostenlos
8
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9
Google Chrome
Google LLC kostenlos
10
Messaging for
WhatsApp on iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
Themen folgen
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.