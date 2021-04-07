App-Charts: Zeichnen wie ein Profi und Klamotten verkaufen

Secondhand ist gefragt. Die hippen Viertel der deutschen Großstädte kommen längst nicht mehr ohne Vintage-Stores aus. Doch nicht nur coronabedingt verlagert sich das Fashion-Geschäft immer mehr ins Internet.
Die Fusion von ehemals "Kleiderkreisel" und "Mamikreisel" steht nun unter dem Namen "Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen" in der Rangliste der beliebtesten iOS-Apps. Das Prinzip der App ist einfach: Man klickt sich durch die Kleiderschränke privater Anbieter oder bietet selbst seine Klamotten zum Verkauf an. Vom pinken Cowboyhut über Papas Sneakers aus den 80ern oder Accessoires aus Zuckerperlen - Hauptsache aus zweiter Hand. Auch wer seinen abgelegten Stücken ein zweites Leben schenken möchte, der kann hier aktiv werden und manches sogar noch zu Geld machen.
Ebenfalls unter den Top Ten der Woche ist die App "iArtbook Animator" von Alexander Kondrashov. Mit der professionellen Zeichen-App kann in Echtzeit skizziert und gemalt werden. Selbst die Pinsel in unterschiedlichen Größen können trocken, nass oder glossy verwendet werden. Die App ist nicht ganz unübersichtlich - zumindest was die unzähligen Features und Shortcuts angeht. Doch letztlich kann man hier digitale Kunstwerke erschaffen, und dafür brauchte es lange Zeit einen starken Rechner. Heute geht das eben auch auf dem iPad.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|5
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|6
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|7
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|9
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|10
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|2
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|7
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|eBay Kleinanzeigen
|Marktplaats BV
|kostenlos
|9
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|10
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|4,49
|5
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|6
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|8
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|9
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|10
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|6
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|iArtbook Animator
|Alexander Kondrashov
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210331-99-39131/6 (dpa)
