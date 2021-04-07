App-Charts: Zeichnen wie ein Profi und Klamotten verkaufen

Viele kennen es: Der Kleiderschrank ist voll, aber mindestens die Hälfte trägt man nicht mehr. In dieser Woche befindet sich eine Secondhand-App unter den Top Ten. Außerdem steigt ein detailreiches Zeichen-Tool in die iOS-Charts ein.

Secondhand ist gefragt. Die hippen Viertel der deutschen Großstädte kommen längst nicht mehr ohne Vintage-Stores aus. Doch nicht nur coronabedingt verlagert sich das Fashion-Geschäft immer mehr ins Internet.

Die Fusion von ehemals "Kleiderkreisel" und "Mamikreisel" steht nun unter dem Namen "Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen" in der Rangliste der beliebtesten iOS-Apps. Das Prinzip der App ist einfach: Man klickt sich durch die Kleiderschränke privater Anbieter oder bietet selbst seine Klamotten zum Verkauf an. Vom pinken Cowboyhut über Papas Sneakers aus den 80ern oder Accessoires aus Zuckerperlen - Hauptsache aus zweiter Hand. Auch wer seinen abgelegten Stücken ein zweites Leben schenken möchte, der kann hier aktiv werden und manches sogar noch zu Geld machen.

Ebenfalls unter den Top Ten der Woche ist die App "iArtbook Animator" von Alexander Kondrashov. Mit der professionellen Zeichen-App kann in Echtzeit skizziert und gemalt werden. Selbst die Pinsel in unterschiedlichen Größen können trocken, nass oder glossy verwendet werden. Die App ist nicht ganz unübersichtlich - zumindest was die unzähligen Features und Shortcuts angeht. Doch letztlich kann man hier digitale Kunstwerke erschaffen, und dafür brauchte es lange Zeit einen starken Rechner. Heute geht das eben auch auf dem iPad.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 food with love Food with love 3,99 5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49

6 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 7 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 8 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 9 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,49 10 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos 2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 3 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 4 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos

6 TikTok TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 7 PayPal PayPal , Inc. kostenlos 8 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos 9 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 10 Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen Vinted Limited kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Notability Ginger Labs 4,49 5 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49

6 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 10,99 7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 8 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 10,99 9 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 10 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 4,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 2 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 3 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 5 Messenger für WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso kostenlos

6 Disney+ Disney kostenlos 7 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 8 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 9 iArtbook Animator Alexander Kondrashov kostenlos 10 Google Chrome Google LLC kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210331-99-39131/6 (dpa)