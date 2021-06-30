Beliebte iOS-Apps: Livestreams und Grafikdesign

Es ist Sommer. In einigen Bundesländern haben die Ferien bereits begonnen. Viele starten in den ersehnten Urlaub. Schön, das Smartphone endlich mal beiseite zu lassen und einfach nur den Sonnenuntergang zu genießen. Oder nicht?
Praktisch, wenn man auch beim Campen oder Picknicken Fußball, Filme oder Serien schauen kann. Viele nutzen dafür auch in dieser Woche die neu überarbeitete App der "ARD-Mediathek". Die neue Version mit neuem Design bietet eine Bild-in-Bild-Funktion, Links zum Teilen sowie eine optimierte Suche. Die ARD-App belegt diesmal Platz vier der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps.
Ebenfalls unter den Top-Platzierungen: die Grafik-App "Affinity Designer". Von Kreativprofis geliebt und mit dem Apple Design Award ausgezeichnet, bietet "Affinity Designer" alles, was für anspruchsvolles Grafikdesign nötig ist - für einen fairen Preis. In der neuen Version wurden Fehler korrigiert und die Stabilität verbessert. Das Tool sichert sich Rang sieben.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|5
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|6
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|7
|ADAC Camping / Stellplatz 2021
|ADAC Camping GmbH
|8,99
|8
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|9
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|10
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|CovPass
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|3
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|9
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Spotify - Musik und Playlists
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|6
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|7
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|TrueTapp - Mobile Apps
|kostenlos
|4
|ARD-Mediathek
|Südwestrundfunk Anstalt des öffentlichen Re
|kostenlos
|5
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|ZDFmediathek
|ZDF
|kostenlos
|7
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210519-99-657589/14 (dpa)
