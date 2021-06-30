Newsticker
Aus dem App Store
30.06.2021

Beliebte iOS-Apps: Livestreams und Grafikdesign

Viele iOS-Nutzer setzen in dieser Woche auf die Grafik-App «Affinity Designer».
Viele iOS-Nutzer setzen in dieser Woche auf die Grafik-App «Affinity Designer».
Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Unterwegs die Fußball-EM mitverfolgen oder die Lieblingsserie schauen? Kein Problem mit dem kostenlosen Angebot der "ARD-Mediathek". Die Kreativen unter den iOS-Usern sind in dieser Woche mit einem vielseitigen Grafik-Tool beschäftigt.

Es ist Sommer. In einigen Bundesländern haben die Ferien bereits begonnen. Viele starten in den ersehnten Urlaub. Schön, das Smartphone endlich mal beiseite zu lassen und einfach nur den Sonnenuntergang zu genießen. Oder nicht?

Praktisch, wenn man auch beim Campen oder Picknicken Fußball, Filme oder Serien schauen kann. Viele nutzen dafür auch in dieser Woche die neu überarbeitete App der "ARD-Mediathek". Die neue Version mit neuem Design bietet eine Bild-in-Bild-Funktion, Links zum Teilen sowie eine optimierte Suche. Die ARD-App belegt diesmal Platz vier der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps.

Ebenfalls unter den Top-Platzierungen: die Grafik-App "Affinity Designer". Von Kreativprofis geliebt und mit dem Apple Design Award ausgezeichnet, bietet "Affinity Designer" alles, was für anspruchsvolles Grafikdesign nötig ist - für einen fairen Preis. In der neuen Version wurden Fehler korrigiert und die Stabilität verbessert. Das Tool sichert sich Rang sieben.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema. Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49
6 WeatherPro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
7 ADAC Camping / Stellplatz 2021 ADAC Camping GmbH 8,99
8 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
9 food with love Food with love 3,99
10 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 CovPass Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
2 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos
3 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
5 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
6 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
8 TikTok TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
9 PayPal PayPal, Inc. kostenlos
10 Spotify - Musik und Playlists Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99
5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
6 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 10,99
7 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 10,99
8 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
9 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
10 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
2 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
3 Messenger für WhatsApp Web TrueTapp - Mobile Apps kostenlos
4 ARD-Mediathek Südwestrundfunk Anstalt des öffentlichen Re kostenlos
5 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
6 ZDFmediathek ZDF kostenlos
7 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos
8 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
10 Disney+ Disney kostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210519-99-657589/14 (dpa)

