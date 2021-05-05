Werbeslogans erraten oder als Fußballprofi durchstarten

Täglich sehen und hören wir Werbe-Slogans und Jingles im TV, Radio und Internet. Direkt fällt einem dann manchmal der Markenname zu einer bestimmten Melodie oder einem Logo ein. Wer daran Spaß hat, der kann sich in einem beliebten Quiz-Spiel selbst testen.
In "Jingle Quiz!" müssen Markennamen erraten werden. Das Konzept ist einfach: Der Spieler hört sich einen kurzen Clip eines Jingles an und anhand der vorgegebenen Buchstaben soll die richtige Antwort gefunden werden. Das ist kniffliger als man denkt! "Jingle Quiz!" belegt den Spitzenplatz in dieser Woche.
Auf Platz 2 der Charts und unter sportlichen Gamern sehr populär ist "Score! Hero 2" - die Fortsetzung des preisgekrönten gleichnamigen Vorgängerspiels. Als junges Fußballtalent gilt es, sich in der knallharten Fußballwelt zu beweisen. Ziel ist es natürlich, der erfolgreichste Spieler zu werden und Titel zu gewinnen. Authentische Trikots und Abzeichen bieten ein realistisches Spielerlebnis.
Top iPhone Games
Meistgekauft
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|4
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|5
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|6
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|7
|Bridge Constructor
|Headup GmbH
|0,99
|8
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|9
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX
|0,49
|10
|True Skate
|True Axis
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Jingle Quiz!
|ELIA GAMES
|kostenlos
|2
|Score! Hero 2
|First Touch Games Ltd.
|kostenlos
|3
|Hair Challenge
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|4
|Slice It All!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|5
|Icarus M: Riders of Icarus
|VALOFE Co., LTD
|kostenlos
|6
|Dice Push
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|7
|Clash Royale
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|8
|Project Makeover
|Magic Tavern, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Bus Simulator : Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|10
|Parking Jam 3D
|Popcore GmbH
|kostenlos
Meistgeladen
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|4
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|5
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|6
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,99
|6
|Pocket Build
|MoonBear LTD
|1,09
|8
|Northgard
|Playdigious
|9,99
|9
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|10
|Monster Hunter Stories
|CAPCOM
|5,49
Top iPad Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|4
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|5
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|6
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,99
|6
|Pocket Build
|MoonBear LTD
|1,09
|8
|Northgard
|Playdigious
|9,99
|9
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|10
|Monster Hunter Stories
|CAPCOM
|5,49
Meistgeladen
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210505-99-476446/6 (dpa)
