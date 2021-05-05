Werbeslogans erraten oder als Fußballprofi durchstarten

In dieser Woche kämpfen Gamer als junges Fußballtalent um ihren Erfolg. Alles dreht sich darum, der beste Spieler der Liga zu werden. Ein Quiz-Spiel hält so manch anderen auf Trapp.

Täglich sehen und hören wir Werbe-Slogans und Jingles im TV, Radio und Internet. Direkt fällt einem dann manchmal der Markenname zu einer bestimmten Melodie oder einem Logo ein. Wer daran Spaß hat, der kann sich in einem beliebten Quiz-Spiel selbst testen.

In "Jingle Quiz!" müssen Markennamen erraten werden. Das Konzept ist einfach: Der Spieler hört sich einen kurzen Clip eines Jingles an und anhand der vorgegebenen Buchstaben soll die richtige Antwort gefunden werden. Das ist kniffliger als man denkt! "Jingle Quiz!" belegt den Spitzenplatz in dieser Woche.

Auf Platz 2 der Charts und unter sportlichen Gamern sehr populär ist "Score! Hero 2" - die Fortsetzung des preisgekrönten gleichnamigen Vorgängerspiels. Als junges Fußballtalent gilt es, sich in der knallharten Fußballwelt zu beweisen. Ziel ist es natürlich, der erfolgreichste Spieler zu werden und Titel zu gewinnen. Authentische Trikots und Abzeichen bieten ein realistisches Spielerlebnis.

Top iPhone Games

Meistgekauft

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 6 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 7 Bridge Constructor Headup GmbH 0,99 8 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 9 Hitman Sniper SQUARE ENIX 0,49 10 True Skate True Axis 2,29

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Jingle Quiz! ELIA GAMES kostenlos 2 Score! Hero 2 First Touch Games Ltd. kostenlos 3 Hair Challenge Rollic Games kostenlos 4 Slice It All! Voodoo kostenlos 5 Icarus M: Riders of Icarus VALOFE Co., LTD kostenlos 6 Dice Push Voodoo kostenlos 7 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos 8 Project Makeover Magic Tavern, Inc. kostenlos 9 Bus Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos 10 Parking Jam 3D Popcore GmbH kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 5 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 5,49 6 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,99 6 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09 8 Northgard Playdigious 9,99 9 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 10 Monster Hunter Stories CAPCOM 5,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Hair Challenge Rollic Games kostenlos 2 Suspects: Mystery-Herrenhaus Wildlife Studios kostenlos 3 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos 4 Bus Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos 5 Hay Day Supercell kostenlos 6 Project Makeover Magic Tavern, Inc. kostenlos 7 Royal Match Dream Games , Ltd. kostenlos 8 Parking Jam 3D Popcore GmbH kostenlos 9 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos 10 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos

Meistgeladen

Top iPad Games

Meistgekauft

Meistgeladen

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210505-99-476446/6 (dpa)