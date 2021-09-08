iOS-Game-Charts: Brückenbau und Schicksalsfragen

Gute Bauingenieure sind immer gefragt. In dieser Woche werden jedoch nicht nur Brücken gebaut. Es stellt sich auch heraus, ob man als Gamer in den Himmel oder die Hölle kommt. Die Top Ten der iOS-Games:

Statisches Verhalten, Konstruktion, Baumaterialien: Brücken zu bauen erfordert viele Spezialkenntnisse. In dieser Woche legen sich Gamer gern als Brückenbauingenieur ins Zeug. In der digitalen Welt sind die Anforderungen an Fachleute zwar nicht so hoch, aber es ist einige Kreativität gefragt.

Der erfolgreiche Brückenbausimulator meldet sich mit einem zweiten Teil zurück: "Poly Bridge 2" bietet neue Levels, neue Mechaniken, eine eigene Physik-Engine. Ansonsten wartet stundenlanger Rätselspaß zu entspannter Musik auf die Spielerschaft. Das clevere Denkspiel belegt daher Platz 6 der iOS-Game-Charts.

In "Destiny Run" geht es um nichts Geringeres als das eigene Schicksal. Der Gamer schlüpft in die Rolle eines Avatars und muss sich bei jedem Tor, durch das er läuft, zwischen gut und böse entscheiden. Am Ende ist Gerichtstag und die Götter entscheiden, ob man in die Hölle oder den Himmel kommt. "Destiny Run" landet in dieser Woche auf Rang 7.

Meistgekaufte iPhones-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 3,99 3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 4 Pou Zakeh Limited 1,99 5 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 1,99 6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99 7 Mein Kind Lebensborn Sarepta Studio AS 2,99 8 True Skate True Axis 1,99 9 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 2,99 10 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Wahl-O-Mat bpb kostenlos 2 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos 3 Project Makeover Magic Tavern, Inc. kostenlos 4 Destiny Run Voodoo kostenlos 5 Be The Judge - Ethische Rätsel Matchingham Games kostenlos 6 Hyper Drift! Irina Andreeva kostenlos 7 Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3D Tap2Play LLC kostenlos 8 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos 9 Geometry Dash Lite RobTop Games AB kostenlos 10 Water Sort Puzzle IEC GLOBAL PTY LTD kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 3,99 3 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99 4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 5 Mein Kind Lebensborn Sarepta Studio AS 2,99 6 Poly Bridge 2 Dry Cactus 4,99 6 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,99 8 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 1,99 9 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 4,99 10 DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2 Marmalade Game Studio 2,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Wahl-O-Mat bpb kostenlos 2 Bus Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos 3 Geometry Dash Lite RobTop Games AB kostenlos 4 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos 5 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos 6 Hay Day Supercell kostenlos 7 Destiny Run Voodoo kostenlos 8 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos 9 Hill Climb Racing Fingersoft kostenlos 10 Clash of Clans Supercell kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

