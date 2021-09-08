iOS-Game-Charts: Brückenbau und Schicksalsfragen

Statisches Verhalten, Konstruktion, Baumaterialien: Brücken zu bauen erfordert viele Spezialkenntnisse. In dieser Woche legen sich Gamer gern als Brückenbauingenieur ins Zeug. In der digitalen Welt sind die Anforderungen an Fachleute zwar nicht so hoch, aber es ist einige Kreativität gefragt.
Der erfolgreiche Brückenbausimulator meldet sich mit einem zweiten Teil zurück: "Poly Bridge 2" bietet neue Levels, neue Mechaniken, eine eigene Physik-Engine. Ansonsten wartet stundenlanger Rätselspaß zu entspannter Musik auf die Spielerschaft. Das clevere Denkspiel belegt daher Platz 6 der iOS-Game-Charts.
In "Destiny Run" geht es um nichts Geringeres als das eigene Schicksal. Der Gamer schlüpft in die Rolle eines Avatars und muss sich bei jedem Tor, durch das er läuft, zwischen gut und böse entscheiden. Am Ende ist Gerichtstag und die Götter entscheiden, ob man in die Hölle oder den Himmel kommt. "Destiny Run" landet in dieser Woche auf Rang 7.
Meistgekaufte iPhones-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|2
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|3
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|4
|Pou
|Zakeh Limited
|1,99
|5
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|1,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|7
|Mein Kind Lebensborn
|Sarepta Studio AS
|2,99
|8
|True Skate
|True Axis
|1,99
|9
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|2,99
|10
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|5,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Wahl-O-Mat
|bpb
|kostenlos
|2
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|3
|Project Makeover
|Magic Tavern, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Destiny Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|5
|Be The Judge - Ethische Rätsel
|Matchingham Games
|kostenlos
|6
|Hyper Drift!
|Irina Andreeva
|kostenlos
|7
|Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3D
|Tap2Play LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Clash Royale
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|9
|Geometry Dash Lite
|RobTop Games AB
|kostenlos
|10
|Water Sort Puzzle
|IEC GLOBAL PTY LTD
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|2
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|3
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|4
|Pou
|Zakeh Limited
|1,99
|5
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|1,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|7
|Mein Kind Lebensborn
|Sarepta Studio AS
|2,99
|8
|True Skate
|True Axis
|1,99
|9
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|2,99
|10
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|5,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Wahl-O-Mat
|bpb
|kostenlos
|2
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|3
|Project Makeover
|Magic Tavern, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Destiny Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|5
|Be The Judge - Ethische Rätsel
|Matchingham Games
|kostenlos
|6
|Hyper Drift!
|Irina Andreeva
|kostenlos
|7
|Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3D
|Tap2Play LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Clash Royale
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|9
|Geometry Dash Lite
|RobTop Games AB
|kostenlos
|10
|Water Sort Puzzle
|IEC GLOBAL PTY LTD
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210825-99-962619/21 (dpa)
