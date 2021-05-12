iOS-Game-Charts: Eine Brücke bauen und Haare wachsen lassen

Die iOS-Game-Charts stehen wieder einmal für Vielseitigkeit: Ganz oben dabei ein Bau-Spiel, das das allen Hobby-Architekten gefallen dürfte, und ein Run-Spiel, bei dem es auf die richtige Frisur ankommt.

Brücken wie die "Ponte Vecchio" in Florenz oder die "Tower Bridge" in London gelten weltweit als beeindruckende Bauten und begeistern Architekten und Stadtplaner. Wer sich selbst mal an der Planung und Umsetzung versuchen möchte, der bekommt mit einem iPhone-Spiel die Gelegenheit dazu.

Und offensichtlich gibt es einige Möchtegern-Bauingenieure unter den iOS-Nutzern. Denn das Spiel "Bridge Constructor" (0,99 Euro) steht in dieser Woche unter den Top-Platzierungen. In über 40 Levels, gilt es Brücken über Täler, Kanäle und Flüsse zu bauen. In der Rolle eines Brückenbaumeisters stehen einem dafür verschiedene Materialien zur Verfügung, aber nicht immer das ausreichende Budget - eine akkurate Planung ist deshalb das A und O. Nach Fertigstellung müssen sich die Konstruktionen einem Stresstest unterziehen: Ein schweres Gefährt passiert die Brücke, und sie darf dabei nicht einstürzen.

Außerdem ist das Spiel "Hair Challenge" in dieser Woche unter den Top Ten. Im Lockdown hatten viele ihren Friseur vermisst - hier geht es um das Gegenteil. Man darf sich die Haare eben nicht schneiden lassen, sondern muss bei einem Hindernislauf voller Messer und Sägen einen Ausweg finden. Neben stylishen Farben und Looks geht es auch um die richtigen High Heels. Leider kommt das Spiel nicht ohne Werbung aus und viele User beklagen immer wieder auftretende Fehler. Da muss noch nachjustiert werden.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

6 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 7 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 8 Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99 9 Bridge Constructor Headup GmbH 0,99 10 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Hair Challenge Rollic Games kostenlos 2 Slice It All! Voodoo kostenlos 3 Weed Inc: Idle Tycoon Metamoki Inc. kostenlos 4 Score! Hero 2 First Touch Games Ltd. kostenlos 5 Jingle Quiz ! ELIA GAMES kostenlos

6 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos 7 Neues Quizduell ! MAG Interactive kostenlos 8 Bus Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos 9 Rob Master 3D Alictus kostenlos 10 Project Makeover Magic Tavern, Inc. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 5 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,99

6 DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2 Marmalade Game Studio 3,49 7 Bridge Constructor Headup GmbH 0,99 8 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 5,49 9 The Room Fireproof Studios Limited 1,09 10 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Hair Challenge Rollic Games kostenlos 2 Bus Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos 3 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos 4 Hay Day Supercell kostenlos 5 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos

6 Project Makeover Magic Tavern, Inc. kostenlos 7 Parking Jam 3D Popcore GmbH kostenlos 8 Clash of Clans Supercell kostenlos 9 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 10 Makeover Run MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210505-99-476446/7 (dpa)