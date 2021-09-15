iOS-Game-Charts: Pulsierende Beats und Kings der Straße

Trucker sind ständig auf Achse und mit ihren riesigen Fahrzeugen praktisch die Kings der Autobahn. In einem Simulator können Gamer jetzt virtuell ausprobieren, wie sich das Truckerleben so anfühlt.
Nach dem erfolgreichen "Bus Simulator: Ultimate" gibt es nun "Truck Simulator: Ultimate". Gamer können ihren eigen Fuhrpark aufbauen, Mitarbeiter einstellen und natürlich selbst mit dem Truck die Welt von einem Ende zum anderen bereisen. Das gut designte Simulationsspiel steigt in die Charts direkt mit Platz 3 ein.
Auf Platz 9 der Top Ten hat es in dieser Woche das Musikspiel "Beatstar" geschafft. Gamer können hier ihr Rhythmusgefühl unter Beweis stellen, indem sie dem Beat ausgewählter Lieblingssongs folgen und dazu tappen. Wie der Beat pulsiert, spürt man mit den Fingern auf dem Touchscreen. Ein Musikerlebnis ganz eigener Art.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|2
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|3
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|4
|Pou
|Zakeh Limited
|1,99
|5
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|1,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|7
|True Skate
|True Axis
|1,99
|8
|Mein Kind Lebensborn
|Sarepta Studio AS
|2,99
|9
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|2,99
|10
|Poly Bridge 2
|Dry Cactus
|4,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Wahl-O-Mat
|bpb
|kostenlos
|2
|Destiny Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Truck Simulator : Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|4
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|5
|Project Makeover
|Magic Tavern, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Water Sort Puzzle
|IEC GLOBAL PTY LTD
|kostenlos
|7
|Clash Royale
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|8
|Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3D
|Tap2Play LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|Beatstar
|Space Ape Ltd
|kostenlos
|10
|Bridge Race
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|2
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|3
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Passpartout: Starving Artist
|Flamebait AB
|4,99
|6
|Poly Bridge 2
|Dry Cactus
|4,99
|6
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|4,99
|8
|Mein Kind Lebensborn
|Sarepta Studio AS
|2,99
|9
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|1,99
|10
|DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2
|Marmalade Game Studio
|2,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Wahl-O-Mat
|bpb
|kostenlos
|2
|Truck Simulator : Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Destiny Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|4
|Hay Day
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|5
|Bus Simulator : Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|6
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|7
|ROBLOX
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Clash Royale
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|9
|Hill Climb Racing
|Fingersoft
|kostenlos
|10
|Geometry Dash Lite
|RobTop Games AB
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210825-99-962619/22 (dpa)
