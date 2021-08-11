iOS-Game-Charts: Wertvolle Eier retten und den Style finden

Makeup und Styling - das sind Themen, das vor allem die jüngere Generation mehrstündig die Woche beschäftigt. Auch deshalb ist ein Spiel im Moment so erfolgreich. Außerdem darf mit Vögeln geschossen werden - ja mit, nicht auf!

Lidschatten, Gloss auf die Lippen und noch ein bisschen Sommersprossen auf Wangen und Nase: Ach, und das Fixierungsspray nicht vergessen! Visagisten haben viel zu tun und immer einen großen Koffer dabei.

Wer seine Makeup- und Stylekenntnisse ausprobieren will, der kann das auch mit der App "Makeup Artist: Perfect Design" tun. Denn hier schlüpft man in die Rolle eines Visagisten oder einer Visagistin und entwirft die verschiedensten und ausgefallensten Looks und Designs. Mit unendlich vielen Pinseln, Schwämmen und Farben sind der Kreativität dabei keine Grenzen gesetzt. Sobald man mit Schminke, Lippenstift und Eyeliner abgeschlossen hat, komplementiert man den Style mit Ohrringen und Halsketten. Ein Zeitvertreib, der bei iOS-Nutzern offenbar gut ankommt. Die Anwendung landet auf Platz eins.

Ebenfalls populär, das Spiel "Angry Birds 2", bei dem man mit seiner Schleuder Vögel auf Türme und Bauten der Schweinchen schießen muss, um die wertvollen Eier zu retten. Ab und an tritt man dann auch gegen Endboss ähnliche Charaktere an, die natürlich aus den Reihen der Schweine stammen - einer dieser Gegner ist etwa das Kochschwein. Neben Bonuskarten und einer übersichtlichen Steuerung überzeugt "Angry Birds 2" in Sachen Design, Spielidee und Grafik. Außerdem lässt sich das Game kostenlos auf dem iPad installieren. Leider wird einem viel Werbung untergejubelt. So schaffen es die "wütenden Vögel" gerade mal auf Rang 10.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Mein Kind Lebensborn Sarepta Studio AS 2,99 4 MontanaBlack Kylo's Befreiung moonrunner GmbH 3,99 5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99 6 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 1,99 7 Pou Zakeh Limited 1,99 8 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 9 Incredibox So Far So Good 3,99 10 Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas Rockstar Games 6,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3D Tap2Play LLC kostenlos 2 Run Rich 3D Voodoo kostenlos 3 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos 4 Project Makeover Magic Tavern, Inc. kostenlos 5 Arrow Fest Rollic Games kostenlos 6 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos 7 Fidget Toys Trading 3D Tap2Play LLC kostenlos 8 Makeup Artist: Perfect Design Beauty salon Studio kostenlos 9 Queen Bee! Rollic Games kostenlos 10 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Mein Kind Lebensborn Sarepta Studio AS 3,49 3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 4,99 4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99 6 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 4,99 7 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,99 8 Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas Rockstar Games 6,99 9 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 1,99 10 DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2 Marmalade Game Studio 2,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Makeup Artist: Perfect Design Beauty salon Studio kostenlos 2 Meine Talking Angela 2 Outfit7 Limited kostenlos 3 Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3D Tap2Play LLC kostenlos 4 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos 5 Project Makeover Magic Tavern, Inc. kostenlos 6 Bus Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos 7 Run Rich 3D Voodoo kostenlos 8 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos 9 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos 10 Angry Birds 2 Rovio Entertainment Oyj kostenlos

