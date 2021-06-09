Das sind die aktuellen Favoriten in Apples App Store

Eine Ästhetik wie bei Mensch ärgere dich nicht und ganz viel 3D. In dieser Woche wird auf Platz 1 der meistgeladenen Spiele mal wieder um die Wette gerannt. Nur diesmal mit einer ganzen Menge an Spielfiguren.
Besonders beliebt und momentan unter den Top Ten ist das "Game Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3D" der Entwickler "Tap2Play". Das Spiel basiert auf einer Horde Strichmännchen, die das Ziel verfolgen, eine Stadt zu erobern. Über verschiedene Levels soll man Krieger der gleichen Farbe sammeln und sie durch gleichfarbige Tore manövrieren. Dabei trifft man auf gegnerische Menschenmassen, die man geschickt umgehen oder eben besiegen muss, um das Zeil zu erreichen. Das Spiel punktet mit ausgefeilten 3D-Grafiken und einfachen Mechanismen.
Ganz ohne Kampf, Wettstreit oder Erfolgsdruck kommt das Game "Pocket Build" aus. Hier dreht es sich einzig und allein ums Bauen - und zwar ohne Einschränkungen. Mit verschiedenen Materialien darf man Burgen, Schlösser, Bauernhöfe oder ganze Fantasiestädte errichten. Einzige Voraussetzung ist ein ausgeprägtes Vorstellungsvermögen, denn Anleitungen und Baupläne gibt es keine. Das Motto lautet: Ran an Schaufel, Hammer und Spaten!
Außerdem mögen es die iOS-Gamer offensichtlich sportlich: Auf Platz 9 in dieser Woche steht das realistische Skate-Erlebnis "True Skate" von "True Axis". Der Name ist Programm und versucht das zu liefern, was er bereits verrät: einfach nur skaten. Ziemlich realistisch und in Skater-Manier verbringt man seine Tage im Park und übt sich an Ramps und Rails. Die hübsche 3D-Grafik und der ansprechende Soundtrack dürften nicht nur Skater und Fans des Sports verführen. Aber Vorsicht: Das Leben auf dem Rollbrett kann auch gefährlich sein.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|5
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|6
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|7
|Earn to Die 2
|Not Doppler
|0,49
|8
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|9
|True Skate
|True Axis
|2,29
|10
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX
|0,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3D
|Tap2Play LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Like A Dino!
|Hyun-joong Kim
|kostenlos
|3
|Clash Royale
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|4
|Woodoku
|Tripledot Studios
|kostenlos
|5
|Royal Match
|Dream Games, Ltd.
|kostenlos
|6
|Project Makeover
|Magic Tavern, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Bounce and collect
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|8
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|9
|Hair Challenge
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|10
|ROBLOX
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210519-99-657937/7 (dpa)
