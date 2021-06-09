Das sind die aktuellen Favoriten in Apples App Store

Eine Runde durch den Skatepark drehen, eine Stadt mit bunten Strichmännchen erobern oder gleich selbst eine Fantasiestadt bauen: Die iOS-Gamer stellen in dieser Woche mal wieder ihre Vielseitigkeit unter Beweis.

Eine Ästhetik wie bei Mensch ärgere dich nicht und ganz viel 3D. In dieser Woche wird auf Platz 1 der meistgeladenen Spiele mal wieder um die Wette gerannt. Nur diesmal mit einer ganzen Menge an Spielfiguren.

Besonders beliebt und momentan unter den Top Ten ist das "Game Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3D" der Entwickler "Tap2Play". Das Spiel basiert auf einer Horde Strichmännchen, die das Ziel verfolgen, eine Stadt zu erobern. Über verschiedene Levels soll man Krieger der gleichen Farbe sammeln und sie durch gleichfarbige Tore manövrieren. Dabei trifft man auf gegnerische Menschenmassen, die man geschickt umgehen oder eben besiegen muss, um das Zeil zu erreichen. Das Spiel punktet mit ausgefeilten 3D-Grafiken und einfachen Mechanismen.

Ganz ohne Kampf, Wettstreit oder Erfolgsdruck kommt das Game "Pocket Build" aus. Hier dreht es sich einzig und allein ums Bauen - und zwar ohne Einschränkungen. Mit verschiedenen Materialien darf man Burgen, Schlösser, Bauernhöfe oder ganze Fantasiestädte errichten. Einzige Voraussetzung ist ein ausgeprägtes Vorstellungsvermögen, denn Anleitungen und Baupläne gibt es keine. Das Motto lautet: Ran an Schaufel, Hammer und Spaten!

Außerdem mögen es die iOS-Gamer offensichtlich sportlich: Auf Platz 9 in dieser Woche steht das realistische Skate-Erlebnis "True Skate" von "True Axis". Der Name ist Programm und versucht das zu liefern, was er bereits verrät: einfach nur skaten. Ziemlich realistisch und in Skater-Manier verbringt man seine Tage im Park und übt sich an Ramps und Rails. Die hübsche 3D-Grafik und der ansprechende Soundtrack dürften nicht nur Skater und Fans des Sports verführen. Aber Vorsicht: Das Leben auf dem Rollbrett kann auch gefährlich sein.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 4 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 5 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49

6 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 7 Earn to Die 2 Not Doppler 0,49 8 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 9 True Skate True Axis 2,29 10 Hitman Sniper SQUARE ENIX 0,49

1 Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3D Tap2Play LLC kostenlos 2 Like A Dino! Hyun-joong Kim kostenlos 3 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos 4 Woodoku Tripledot Studios kostenlos 5 Royal Match Dream Games , Ltd. kostenlos

6 Project Makeover Magic Tavern, Inc. kostenlos 7 Bounce and collect Voodoo kostenlos 8 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos 9 Hair Challenge Rollic Games kostenlos 10 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 3 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 5 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 5,49

6 DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2 Marmalade Game Studio 3,49 7 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG4,99 8 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 9 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 10 Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3D Tap2Play LLC kostenlos 2 Like A Dino! Hyun-joong Kim kostenlos 3 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos 4 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos 5 Hay Day Supercell kostenlos

6 Hair Challenge Rollic Games kostenlos 7 Royal Match Dream Games , Ltd. kostenlos 8 Woodoku Tripledot Studios kostenlos 9 Project Makeover Magic Tavern, Inc. kostenlos 10 Bus Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210519-99-657937/7 (dpa)