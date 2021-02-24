Newsticker
Spahn: Schnell- und Selbsttests könnten helfen, Veranstaltungen zu ermöglichen
  3. Beliebte Apps: Zügig durch die City und Filme streamen

iOS-Helfer

vor 51 Min.

Beliebte Apps: Zügig durch die City und Filme streamen

Die App «Google Maps Transit & Essen» kommt bei iOS-Nutzern derzeit gut an.
Die App «Google Maps Transit & Essen» kommt bei iOS-Nutzern derzeit gut an.
Bild: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Umleitungen, Staus und Baustellen - in der Stadt den Überblick zu behalten, ist oft nicht einfach. Ein besonders willkommener Helfer ist die Karten-App von Google. Ebenfalls großen Zulauf bekommt der Streaming-Dienst von Amazon.

Die Stadt ist groß und sie verändert sich ständig. Cafés und Restaurants kommen und gehen. Und außerdem: Wo ist eigentlich die Bus-Station für den Ersatzverkehr? Relevante Informationen über die eigene Umgebung gibt es in einer App von Google.

"Google Maps Transit & Essen" steigt in dieser Woche in die Top Ten der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps ein. Mit Echtzeitdaten zu ÖPNV und der allgemeinen Verkehrslage kommen viele User schneller ans Ziel. Außerdem sorgt die App mit unzähligen Features zu Restaurants und Lieferdiensten bis hin zu Indoor-Views von Flughäfen und Einkaufszentren für den nötigen Überblick.

Ebenfalls unter den Top-Platzierungen der Woche ist die App "Amazon Prime Video". Kein Wunder, dass das Streaming-Angebot des US-Unternehmens in der Pandemie besonders gefragt ist. Schließlich schätzen viele User gerade in Lockdown-Zeiten den Zugriff auf zahlreiche Filme, Serien und Sportübertragungen. "Prime Video" lässt sich 30 Tage kostenlos testen. Wer nicht vorher kündigt, der bekommt automatisch eine kostenpflichtige Mitgliedschaft.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Threema. Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99
2 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
5 food with love Food with love 3,99
6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49
7 TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH 2,29
8 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
9 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,49
10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
2 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos
3 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
5 Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen Vinted Limited kostenlos
6 PayPal PayPal, Inc. kostenlos
7 TikTok TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
8 Clubhuse:Drop-in audio chat Alpha Exploratoin Co. kostenlos
9 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
10 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99
5 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 10,99
6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,49
8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
9 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49
10 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu 3,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos
2 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
3 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
5 Messenger für WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso kostenlos
6 Google Chrome Google LLC kostenlos
7 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
8 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
10 Skype für das iPad Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Threema. Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99
2 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
5 food with love Food with love 3,99
6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49
7 TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH 2,29
8 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
9 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,49
10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
2 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos
3 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
5 Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen Vinted Limited kostenlos
6 PayPal PayPal, Inc. kostenlos
7 TikTok TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
8 Clubhuse:Drop-in audio chat Alpha Exploratoin Co. kostenlos
9 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
10 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99
5 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 10,99
6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,49
8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
9 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49
10 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu 3,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos
2 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
3 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
5 Messenger für WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso kostenlos
6 Google Chrome Google LLC kostenlos
7 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
8 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
10 Skype für das iPad Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Threema. Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99
2 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
5 food with love Food with love 3,99
6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49
7 TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH 2,29
8 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
9 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,49
10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
2 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos
3 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
5 Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen Vinted Limited kostenlos
6 PayPal PayPal, Inc. kostenlos
7 TikTok TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
8 Clubhuse:Drop-in audio chat Alpha Exploratoin Co. kostenlos
9 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
10 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99
5 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 10,99
6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,49
8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
9 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49
10 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu 3,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos
2 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
3 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
5 Messenger für WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso kostenlos
6 Google Chrome Google LLC kostenlos
7 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
8 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
10 Skype für das iPad Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210203-99-283647/6 (dpa)

