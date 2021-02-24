Beliebte Apps: Zügig durch die City und Filme streamen

vor 51 Min.
Umleitungen, Staus und Baustellen - in der Stadt den Überblick zu behalten, ist oft nicht einfach. Ein besonders willkommener Helfer ist die Karten-App von Google. Ebenfalls großen Zulauf bekommt der Streaming-Dienst von Amazon.
Die Stadt ist groß und sie verändert sich ständig. Cafés und Restaurants kommen und gehen. Und außerdem: Wo ist eigentlich die Bus-Station für den Ersatzverkehr? Relevante Informationen über die eigene Umgebung gibt es in einer App von Google.
"Google Maps Transit & Essen" steigt in dieser Woche in die Top Ten der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps ein. Mit Echtzeitdaten zu ÖPNV und der allgemeinen Verkehrslage kommen viele User schneller ans Ziel. Außerdem sorgt die App mit unzähligen Features zu Restaurants und Lieferdiensten bis hin zu Indoor-Views von Flughäfen und Einkaufszentren für den nötigen Überblick.
Ebenfalls unter den Top-Platzierungen der Woche ist die App "Amazon Prime Video". Kein Wunder, dass das Streaming-Angebot des US-Unternehmens in der Pandemie besonders gefragt ist. Schließlich schätzen viele User gerade in Lockdown-Zeiten den Zugriff auf zahlreiche Filme, Serien und Sportübertragungen. "Prime Video" lässt sich 30 Tage kostenlos testen. Wer nicht vorher kündigt, der bekommt automatisch eine kostenpflichtige Mitgliedschaft.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|5
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|TouchRetouch
|ADVA Soft GmbH
|2,29
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|9
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|10
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|3
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|6
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|Clubhuse:Drop-in audio chat
|Alpha Exploratoin Co.
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,49
|8
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|9
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|10
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|6
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Skype für das iPad
|Skype Communications S.a.r.l
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|5
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|TouchRetouch
|ADVA Soft GmbH
|2,29
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|9
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|10
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|3
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|6
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|Clubhuse:Drop-in audio chat
|Alpha Exploratoin Co.
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,49
|8
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|9
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|10
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|6
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Skype für das iPad
|Skype Communications S.a.r.l
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|5
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|TouchRetouch
|ADVA Soft GmbH
|2,29
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|9
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|10
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|3
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|6
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|Clubhuse:Drop-in audio chat
|Alpha Exploratoin Co.
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,49
|8
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|9
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|10
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|6
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Skype für das iPad
|Skype Communications S.a.r.l
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|5
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|TouchRetouch
|ADVA Soft GmbH
|2,29
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|9
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|10
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|3
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|6
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|Clubhuse:Drop-in audio chat
|Alpha Exploratoin Co.
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,49
|8
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|9
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|10
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|6
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Skype für das iPad
|Skype Communications S.a.r.l
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|5
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|TouchRetouch
|ADVA Soft GmbH
|2,29
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|9
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|10
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|3
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|6
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|Clubhuse:Drop-in audio chat
|Alpha Exploratoin Co.
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,49
|8
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|9
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|10
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|6
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Skype für das iPad
|Skype Communications S.a.r.l
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|5
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|TouchRetouch
|ADVA Soft GmbH
|2,29
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|9
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|10
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|3
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|6
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|Clubhuse:Drop-in audio chat
|Alpha Exploratoin Co.
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,49
|8
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|9
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|10
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|6
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Skype für das iPad
|Skype Communications S.a.r.l
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|5
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|TouchRetouch
|ADVA Soft GmbH
|2,29
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|9
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|10
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|3
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|6
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|Clubhuse:Drop-in audio chat
|Alpha Exploratoin Co.
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,49
|8
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|9
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|10
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|6
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Skype für das iPad
|Skype Communications S.a.r.l
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|5
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|TouchRetouch
|ADVA Soft GmbH
|2,29
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|9
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|10
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|3
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|6
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|Clubhuse:Drop-in audio chat
|Alpha Exploratoin Co.
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,49
|8
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|9
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|10
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|6
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Skype für das iPad
|Skype Communications S.a.r.l
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|5
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|TouchRetouch
|ADVA Soft GmbH
|2,29
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|9
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|10
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|3
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|6
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|Clubhuse:Drop-in audio chat
|Alpha Exploratoin Co.
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,49
|8
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|9
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|10
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|6
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Skype für das iPad
|Skype Communications S.a.r.l
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|5
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|TouchRetouch
|ADVA Soft GmbH
|2,29
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|9
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|10
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|3
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|6
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|Clubhuse:Drop-in audio chat
|Alpha Exploratoin Co.
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,49
|8
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|9
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|10
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|6
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Skype für das iPad
|Skype Communications S.a.r.l
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|5
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|TouchRetouch
|ADVA Soft GmbH
|2,29
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|9
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|10
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|3
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|6
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|Clubhuse:Drop-in audio chat
|Alpha Exploratoin Co.
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,49
|8
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|9
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|10
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|6
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Skype für das iPad
|Skype Communications S.a.r.l
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|5
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|TouchRetouch
|ADVA Soft GmbH
|2,29
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|9
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|10
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|3
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|6
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|Clubhuse:Drop-in audio chat
|Alpha Exploratoin Co.
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,49
|8
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|9
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|10
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|6
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Skype für das iPad
|Skype Communications S.a.r.l
|kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210203-99-283647/6 (dpa)
Themen folgen
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Um kommentieren zu können, gehen Sie bitte auf "Mein Konto" und ergänzen Sie in Ihren persönlichen Daten Vor- und Nachname.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.