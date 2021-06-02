iOS-App-Charts: Sport-TV und Blitzer-Warnung

Wer steigt auf? Wer ergattert sich noch einen Platz in der Champions oder Europa League? Die Bundesliga blieb bis zum Schluss spannend. Fußballfans, die kein Spiel verpassen wollten, nutzten oft das Livestream-Angebot von DAZN.
DAZN zeigt alle Freitags- und Montagsspiele der Bundesliga, die Spiele am Sonntagmittag, den DFL Supercup und die Relegationsspiele live. Ebenso lassen sich mehr als 100 Partien der UEFA Champions League und alle Begegnungen der UEFA Europa League live mitverfolgen. Zum Testen gibt es den Dienst einen Monat lang kostenlos. Diese Option nutzten vor allem viele i-Pad-Besitzer und beförderten die App damit auf Platz eins.
iOS-Nutzer packte in den vergangenen Tagen aber nicht nur das Fußballfieber. Auch die Reiselaune stieg offenbar. Denn besonders häufig heruntergeladen wurde die App "Blitzer.de PRO" für 0,49 Euro, die als meistgekaufte iPhone-App an der Spitze steht. Sie liefert aktuelle Meldungen über feste und mobile Gefahren wie Unfälle, Stauenden, Sichtbehinderungen sowie Tages- und Dauerbaustellen.
Wer Tipps für den Camping-Urlaub braucht, holt sich gern die App "ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2021" auf sein iPhone. Hiermit können Infos für über 18.000 Camping- und Stellplätze in ganz Europa abgerufen werden. Dabei ist auch die digitale ADAC Campcard, gegen deren Vorlage teilnehmende Campingplätze einen Rabatt gewähren. Der Camping-Führer landet in dieser Woche auf Rang zehn.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|5
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|6
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|7
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|8
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2021
|ADAC Camping GmbH
|8,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|2
|Darf ich das?
|Intradesys GmbH
|kostenlos
|3
|Poparazzi
|TTYL Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Like A Dino!
|Hyun-joong Kim
|kostenlos
|5
|CapCut - Video Editor
|Bytedance Pte. Ltd
|kostenlos
|6
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Signal - Sicherer Messenger
|Signal Messenger, LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Google Maps
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|8
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|9
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|10
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|DAZN: Sport Live Stream
|DAZN Limited
|kostenlos
|2
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|3
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|TrueTapp - Mobile Apps
|kostenlos
|7
|Like A Dino!
|Hyun-joong Kim
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|5
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|6
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|7
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|8
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2021
|ADAC Camping GmbH
|8,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|2
|Darf ich das?
|Intradesys GmbH
|kostenlos
|3
|Poparazzi
|TTYL Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Like A Dino!
|Hyun-joong Kim
|kostenlos
|5
|CapCut - Video Editor
|Bytedance Pte. Ltd
|kostenlos
|6
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Signal - Sicherer Messenger
|Signal Messenger, LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Google Maps
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|8
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|9
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|10
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|DAZN: Sport Live Stream
|DAZN Limited
|kostenlos
|2
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|3
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|TrueTapp - Mobile Apps
|kostenlos
|7
|Like A Dino!
|Hyun-joong Kim
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|5
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|6
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|7
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|8
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2021
|ADAC Camping GmbH
|8,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|2
|Darf ich das?
|Intradesys GmbH
|kostenlos
|3
|Poparazzi
|TTYL Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Like A Dino!
|Hyun-joong Kim
|kostenlos
|5
|CapCut - Video Editor
|Bytedance Pte. Ltd
|kostenlos
|6
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Signal - Sicherer Messenger
|Signal Messenger, LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Google Maps
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|8
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|9
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|10
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|DAZN: Sport Live Stream
|DAZN Limited
|kostenlos
|2
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|3
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|TrueTapp - Mobile Apps
|kostenlos
|7
|Like A Dino!
|Hyun-joong Kim
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|5
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|6
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|7
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|8
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2021
|ADAC Camping GmbH
|8,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|2
|Darf ich das?
|Intradesys GmbH
|kostenlos
|3
|Poparazzi
|TTYL Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Like A Dino!
|Hyun-joong Kim
|kostenlos
|5
|CapCut - Video Editor
|Bytedance Pte. Ltd
|kostenlos
|6
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Signal - Sicherer Messenger
|Signal Messenger, LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Google Maps
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|8
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|9
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|10
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|DAZN: Sport Live Stream
|DAZN Limited
|kostenlos
|2
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|3
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|TrueTapp - Mobile Apps
|kostenlos
|7
|Like A Dino!
|Hyun-joong Kim
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210519-99-657589/9 (dpa)
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Um kommentieren zu können, gehen Sie bitte auf "Mein Konto" und ergänzen Sie in Ihren persönlichen Daten Vor- und Nachname.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.