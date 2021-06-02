Newsticker
Aktuelle Studie: Viele Deutsche haben während der Pandemie zugenommen
  3. Beliebte Helfer: iOS-App-Charts: Sport-TV und Blitzer-Warnung

Beliebte Helfer
vor 52 Min.

iOS-App-Charts: Sport-TV und Blitzer-Warnung

Die Sport-Streaming-App DAZN war zum Ende der Bundesligasaison bei iOS-Nutzern sehr begehrt.
Die Sport-Streaming-App DAZN war zum Ende der Bundesligasaison bei iOS-Nutzern sehr begehrt.
Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Das Ende der Bundesligasaison sorgte noch mal für einige spannende Begegnungen. Kein Wunder, dass ein Sport-Livestream diesmal in den Charts vorn liegt. Auch die wachsende Reiselust ruft nützliche Helfer auf den Plan.

Wer steigt auf? Wer ergattert sich noch einen Platz in der Champions oder Europa League? Die Bundesliga blieb bis zum Schluss spannend. Fußballfans, die kein Spiel verpassen wollten, nutzten oft das Livestream-Angebot von DAZN.

DAZN zeigt alle Freitags- und Montagsspiele der Bundesliga, die Spiele am Sonntagmittag, den DFL Supercup und die Relegationsspiele live. Ebenso lassen sich mehr als 100 Partien der UEFA Champions League und alle Begegnungen der UEFA Europa League live mitverfolgen. Zum Testen gibt es den Dienst einen Monat lang kostenlos. Diese Option nutzten vor allem viele i-Pad-Besitzer und beförderten die App damit auf Platz eins.

iOS-Nutzer packte in den vergangenen Tagen aber nicht nur das Fußballfieber. Auch die Reiselaune stieg offenbar. Denn besonders häufig heruntergeladen wurde die App "Blitzer.de PRO" für 0,49 Euro, die als meistgekaufte iPhone-App an der Spitze steht. Sie liefert aktuelle Meldungen über feste und mobile Gefahren wie Unfälle, Stauenden, Sichtbehinderungen sowie Tages- und Dauerbaustellen.

Wer Tipps für den Camping-Urlaub braucht, holt sich gern die App "ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2021" auf sein iPhone. Hiermit können Infos für über 18.000 Camping- und Stellplätze in ganz Europa abgerufen werden. Dabei ist auch die digitale ADAC Campcard, gegen deren Vorlage teilnehmende Campingplätze einen Rabatt gewähren. Der Camping-Führer landet in dieser Woche auf Rang zehn.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema. Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49
5 WeatherPro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
6 food with love Food with love 3,99
7 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
8 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
9 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
10 ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2021 ADAC Camping GmbH 8,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos
2 Darf ich das? Intradesys GmbH kostenlos
3 Poparazzi TTYL Inc. kostenlos
4 Like A Dino! Hyun-joong Kim kostenlos
5 CapCut - Video Editor Bytedance Pte. Ltd kostenlos
6 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
7 Signal - Sicherer Messenger Signal Messenger, LLC kostenlos
8 Google Maps Google LLC kostenlos
9 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
10 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99
5 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 10,99
6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
8 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 10,99
9 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
10 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 DAZN: Sport Live Stream DAZN Limited kostenlos
2 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos
3 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
4 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
6 Messenger für WhatsApp Web TrueTapp - Mobile Apps kostenlos
7 Like A Dino! Hyun-joong Kim kostenlos
8 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
10 Disney+ Disney kostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210519-99-657589/9 (dpa)

