Beliebte iOS-Apps: Fotos retuschieren und per Audio chatten

In dieser Woche setzen iOS-Nutzer besonders oft auf ein Tool zum Retuschieren misslungener Fotoaufnahmen. Zudem steht bei ihnen ein klassisches Officeprogramm aus dem Hause Microsoft hoch im Kurs.
Nicht selten mindern unerwünschte Gegenstände die Qualität eines Schnappschusses. Mithilfe der App "TouchRetouch" lassen sich solche Motive aber auch im Nachhinein noch retten.
Die störenden Objekte werden einfach markiert und sind mit einem Klick verschwunden. "TouchRetouch" kostet 2,29 Euro landet auf Platz sechs der meistgekauften iPhone-Apps.
Weiterhin bei iOS-Nutzern sehr gefragt ist auch die Applikation "Clubhouse: Drop-in audio chat". In Chaträumen können Nutzer zu verschiedenen Themen diskutieren oder einfach Smalltalk führen. Die App konzentriert sich dabei allein auf Audios, eine Videofunktion ist nicht verfügbar. "Clubhouse" reiht sich auf Platz zwei in die iOS-Charts ein.
In Zeiten von Corona-Lockdown und Homeoffice kann zudem eine klassische Office-Anwendung bei den iOS-Nutzern punkten. Das Schreibprogramm "Microsoft Word" ermöglicht das Erstellen von Dokumenten und Tabellen und schafft es auf Platz drei der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|5
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|3,99
|6
|TouchRetouch
|ADVA Soft GmbH
|2,29
|7
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|8
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|9
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|10
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Clubhouse: Drop-in audio chat
|Alpha Exploration Co.
|kostenlos
|3
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|9
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Signal - Sicherer Messenger
|Signal Messenger, LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|8
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|9
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|10
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|ARD Mediathek
|Südwestrundfunk Anstalt des öffentlichen Re
|kostenlos
|10
|Skype für das iPad
|Skype Communications S.a.r.l
|kostenlos
