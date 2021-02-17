Newsticker
Jens Spahn: Britische Virusmutation breitet sich schnell aus
Für iPhone und iPad

vor 36 Min.

Beliebte iOS-Apps: Fotos retuschieren und per Audio chatten

Klick und weg: Mit der App «TouchRetouch» können Hobbyfotografen Störobjekte von Bildern entfernen.
Bild: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom
Bild: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

In dieser Woche setzen iOS-Nutzer besonders oft auf ein Tool zum Retuschieren misslungener Fotoaufnahmen. Zudem steht bei ihnen ein klassisches Officeprogramm aus dem Hause Microsoft hoch im Kurs.

Nicht selten mindern unerwünschte Gegenstände die Qualität eines Schnappschusses. Mithilfe der App "TouchRetouch" lassen sich solche Motive aber auch im Nachhinein noch retten.

Die störenden Objekte werden einfach markiert und sind mit einem Klick verschwunden. "TouchRetouch" kostet 2,29 Euro landet auf Platz sechs der meistgekauften iPhone-Apps.

Weiterhin bei iOS-Nutzern sehr gefragt ist auch die Applikation "Clubhouse: Drop-in audio chat". In Chaträumen können Nutzer zu verschiedenen Themen diskutieren oder einfach Smalltalk führen. Die App konzentriert sich dabei allein auf Audios, eine Videofunktion ist nicht verfügbar. "Clubhouse" reiht sich auf Platz zwei in die iOS-Charts ein.

In Zeiten von Corona-Lockdown und Homeoffice kann zudem eine klassische Office-Anwendung bei den iOS-Nutzern punkten. Das Schreibprogramm "Microsoft Word" ermöglicht das Erstellen von Dokumenten und Tabellen und schafft es auf Platz drei der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Threema. Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99
2 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
5 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 3,99
6 TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH 2,29
7 food with love Food with love 3,99
8 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49
9 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
10 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos
2 Clubhouse: Drop-in audio chat Alpha Exploration Co. kostenlos
3 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
5 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
6 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7 TikTok TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
8 Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen Vinted Limited kostenlos
9 PayPal PayPal, Inc. kostenlos
10 Signal - Sicherer Messenger Signal Messenger, LLC kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99
5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
7 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49
8 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 10,99
9 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 10,99
10 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos
2 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
3 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
4 Messenger for WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso kostenlos
5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
6 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
7 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
8 Google Chrome Google LLC kostenlos
9 ARD Mediathek Südwestrundfunk Anstalt des öffentlichen Re kostenlos
10 Skype für das iPad Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210203-99-283647/5 (dpa)

