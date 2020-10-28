vor 24 Min.

Beliebte iOS-Apps: Videochat und Kontaktverfolgung

Homeoffice, Kontaktbeschränkungen und AHA-Regeln - Corona bringt viele Veränderungen mit sich. Damit steigt auch die Nachfrage nach Apps, die das Leben unter diesen Bedingungen einfacher machen. So findet etwa die Corona-Warn-App jetzt einige neue Nutzer.

Corona hat Deutschland wieder fest im Griff. Das lässt sich nicht nur an den Infektionszahlen erkennen, sondern auch daran, dass sich die Corona-Warn-App wieder unter den Top Ten tummelt.

Im Grunde gilt die "Corona-Warn-App" als digitale Unterstützung bei der Kontaktverfolgung. Die App merkt sich dezentral Begegnungen mit anderen und informiert darüber, ob man mit nachweislich infizierten Personen in Kontakt war.

Dabei erfüllt die App einen hohen Datenschutzstandard: Sie sammelt zu keiner Zeit Informationen zur Identität der Nutzerinnen und Nutzer. Zudem erinnert sie ständig an die AHA-Regeln. Zahlreiche neue Downloads verhelfen der App nun zu Platz zwei.

Virtuell statt in echten Räumen treffen: Der Dienst "Discord" ermöglicht es, per Text-, Sprach- und Videochat mit seinen Freunden in Kontakt zu bleiben. Mit zuverlässiger Technik und minimaler Übertragungsverzögerung will das Programm beweisen, dass man sich auch digital recht nah sein kann. Ein schlankes Design und übersichtliche Funktionen sollen den Umgang erleichtern. Damit schafft es der Chatanbieter auf Rang zehn.

Ein weiteres gefragtes Tool hilft bei der Arbeit im Homeoffice: "Duet Display" verwandelt iPad oder iPhone in einen Zweitbildschirm und verspricht dabei eine hohe Anzeigequalität. Wenn man das iOS-Gerät über ein Ladekabel mit einem Mac oder PC verbindet, verwandelt die App es in ein zusätzliches Touchscreen-Display. Kompatibel ist die 10,99 Euro teure Anwendnung mit allen iPhones und iPads ab iOS 7.0.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Food with Love Food with Love 3,99 5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,99

6 WatchChat2:for WhatsApp XAN Software GmbH & Co. KG 3,49 7 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 8 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantissa 4,49 9 TeamSpeak3 TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09 10 Monopoly Marmelade Game Studio 4,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preisin Euro

1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 2 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 3 WhatsApp Inc. Lidl Digital International GmbH & Co. KG kostenlos 4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 5 PayPal PayPal , Inc. kostenlos

6 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 8 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 9 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 10 Discord - unterhalten, chatten Discord, Inc. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 27,99

6 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49 7 Monopoly Marmelade Game Studio 4,49 8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 9 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49 10 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 21,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 2 ZOOM Cloud Meetings zoom kostenlos 3 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

6 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 7 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 8 Messenger for WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso kostenlos 9 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 10 Microsoft Excel Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:201028-99-112372/5 (dpa)

