Beliebte iOS-Apps: Videochat und Kontaktverfolgung

Homeoffice, Kontaktbeschränkungen und AHA-Regeln - Corona bringt viele Veränderungen mit sich. Damit steigt auch die Nachfrage nach Apps, die das Leben unter diesen Bedingungen einfacher machen. So findet etwa die Corona-Warn-App jetzt einige neue Nutzer.
hat Corona
wieder fest im Griff. Das lässt sich nicht nur an den Infektionszahlen erkennen, sondern auch daran, dass sich die Corona-Warn-App wieder unter den Top Ten tummelt. Deutschland
Im Grunde gilt die "Corona-Warn-App" als digitale Unterstützung bei der Kontaktverfolgung. Die App merkt sich dezentral Begegnungen mit anderen und informiert darüber, ob man mit nachweislich infizierten Personen in Kontakt war.
Dabei erfüllt die App einen hohen Datenschutzstandard: Sie sammelt zu keiner Zeit Informationen zur Identität der Nutzerinnen und Nutzer. Zudem erinnert sie ständig an die AHA-Regeln. Zahlreiche neue Downloads verhelfen der App nun zu Platz zwei.
Virtuell statt in echten Räumen treffen: Der Dienst "Discord" ermöglicht es, per Text-, Sprach- und Videochat mit seinen Freunden in Kontakt zu bleiben. Mit zuverlässiger Technik und minimaler Übertragungsverzögerung will das Programm beweisen, dass man sich auch digital recht nah sein kann. Ein schlankes Design und übersichtliche Funktionen sollen den Umgang erleichtern. Damit schafft es der Chatanbieter auf Rang zehn.
Ein weiteres gefragtes Tool hilft bei der Arbeit im Homeoffice: "Duet Display" verwandelt iPad oder
in einen Zweitbildschirm und verspricht dabei eine hohe Anzeigequalität. Wenn man das iOS-Gerät über ein Ladekabel mit einem Mac oder PC verbindet, verwandelt die App es in ein zusätzliches Touchscreen-Display. Kompatibel ist die 10,99 Euro teure Anwendnung mit allen iPhones und iPads ab iOS 7.0. iPhone
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema. Sicherer Messenger
Threema GmbH 3,99
3
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
4
Food with Love
Food with Love
3,99
5
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
3,99
6
WatchChat2:for
WhatsApp XAN
Software GmbH & Co. KG 3,49
7
Forest - Bleib fokussiert
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
8
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantissa
4,49
9
TeamSpeak3
TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09
10
Monopoly
Marmelade Game Studio 4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preisin Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Corona-Warn-App
Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
3
WhatsApp Inc. Lidl Digital
International GmbH & Co. KG kostenlos
4
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
5
PayPal
PayPal, Inc. kostenlos
6
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
7
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
8
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
10
Discord - unterhalten, chatten
Discord, Inc.
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger
Labs 9,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
AnkiMobile Flashcards
Ankitects Pty Ltd
27,99
6
MyScript Calculator
MyScript
3,49
7
Monopoly
Marmelade Game Studio 4,49
8
Duet
Display Duet, Inc.
10,99
9
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
Readdle Inc. 4,49
10
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 21,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
zoom
kostenlos
3
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
4
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
5
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
7
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
8
Messenger for
WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso
kostenlos
9
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
10
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
