Beliebte iOS-Games: Fußball-Star werden und Wortpuzzle lösen

Im Sommer soll nun endlich die ursprünglich für 2020 geplante Europameisterschaft stattfinden. Grund genug, um sich schon mal auf das Sportevent einzustimmen.
Vielleicht schafft es auch deshalb die App "Soccer Super Star - Fußball" auf Platz 3 der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games. Als Jungtalent steigert man seine Fähigkeiten Spiel um Spiel und arbeitet sich zusammen mit der Mannschaft weiter nach oben. Die Spielsteuerung ist zwar einfach zu erlernen, aber innerhalb eines Spiels werden die Schüsse und Taktiken der Gegner immer schwieriger. Wer als Match-Winner aus der Partie gehen will, der braucht also eine gute Strategie.
Außerdem sorgt das Puzzle "Wordscapes" von PeopleFun, Inc. in dieser Woche bei iOS-Gamern für Begeisterung. Bei dieser Mischung aus Wortsuchspielen, Anagrammen und Kreuzworträtseln gilt es, knifflige Buchstabenkombinationen finden. Langweilig dürfte einem dabei nicht so schnell werden, da über 6000 herausfordernde Wortpuzzle ausreichend Abwechslung bieten. Nicht nur ein großer Wortschatz, sondern auch gutes Denkvermögen ist hier gefragt, denn der Schwierigkeitsgrad steigert sich von Wort zu Wort.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|4
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|7
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX
|0,49
|8
|Pocket Build
|MoonBear LTD
|1,09
|9
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|4,49
|10
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Parking Jam 3D
|Popcore GmbH
|kostenlos
|2
|Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!
|King
|kostenlos
|3
|Soccer Super Star - Fussball
|Real Free Soccer
|kostenlos
|4
|Pass the Boom
|Nick Seidel
|kostenlos
|5
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|6
|Going Balls
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos
|7
|Nagelsalon 3D
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|8
|Wordscapes
|PeopleFun, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|10
|Coin Beach - Slots Master
|SKYFOX GAME
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210331-99-39457/6 (dpa)
