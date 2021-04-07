Beliebte iOS-Games: Fußball-Star werden und Wortpuzzle lösen

Das Leder rollt ins Netz und Tausende Fans jubeln - die Faszination des Fußballs ist ungebrochen. Das zeigt sich auch in den aktuellen iOS-Game-Charts. Doch ein Wortknobelspiel findet sich ebenso unter den Top Ten.

Im Sommer soll nun endlich die ursprünglich für 2020 geplante Europameisterschaft stattfinden. Grund genug, um sich schon mal auf das Sportevent einzustimmen.

Vielleicht schafft es auch deshalb die App "Soccer Super Star - Fußball" auf Platz 3 der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games. Als Jungtalent steigert man seine Fähigkeiten Spiel um Spiel und arbeitet sich zusammen mit der Mannschaft weiter nach oben. Die Spielsteuerung ist zwar einfach zu erlernen, aber innerhalb eines Spiels werden die Schüsse und Taktiken der Gegner immer schwieriger. Wer als Match-Winner aus der Partie gehen will, der braucht also eine gute Strategie.

Außerdem sorgt das Puzzle "Wordscapes" von PeopleFun, Inc. in dieser Woche bei iOS-Gamern für Begeisterung. Bei dieser Mischung aus Wortsuchspielen, Anagrammen und Kreuzworträtseln gilt es, knifflige Buchstabenkombinationen finden. Langweilig dürfte einem dabei nicht so schnell werden, da über 6000 herausfordernde Wortpuzzle ausreichend Abwechslung bieten. Nicht nur ein großer Wortschatz, sondern auch gutes Denkvermögen ist hier gefragt, denn der Schwierigkeitsgrad steigert sich von Wort zu Wort.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 5 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29

6 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 7 Hitman Sniper SQUARE ENIX 0,49 8 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09 9 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 4,49 10 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Parking Jam 3D Popcore GmbH kostenlos 2 Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! King kostenlos 3 Soccer Super Star - Fussball Real Free Soccer kostenlos 4 Pass the Boom Nick Seidel kostenlos 5 Neues Quizduell ! MAG Interactive kostenlos

6 Going Balls SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos 7 Nagelsalon 3D Lion Studios kostenlos 8 Wordscapes PeopleFun, Inc. kostenlos 9 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos 10 Coin Beach - Slots Master SKYFOX GAME kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 4 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 4,49 5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

6 DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2 Marmalade Game Studio 3,49 7 Tropico Feral Interactive Ltd 12,99 8 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09 9 ACTIVITY Original Piatnik 5,49 10 The Room Fireproof Studios Limited 1,09

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos 2 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 3 DOP 2: Delete One Part SayGames LLC kostenlos 4 Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! King kostenlos 5 Parking Jam 3D Popcore GmbH kostenlos

6 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos 7 Hay Day Supercell kostenlos 8 Wordscapes PeopleFun, Inc. kostenlos 9 Gardenscapes Playrix kostenlos 10 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

