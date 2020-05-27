Beliebte iOS-Games: Rätselspaß und Baukünste

vor 36 Min.
Knobelspiele gibt es in Apples App-Store viele - doch nur wenige schaffen es unter die Top-Games der Woche. Dass diesmal "DOP" dabei ist, könnte an seiner besonderen Spielmechanik liegen. Weit oben platziert sich zudem das Adventure-Game "Terraria".
Rätselspiele kommen bei iOS-Gamern immer wieder gut an. So nun auch das Spiel "DOP: Draw One Part". Das Besondere: Hier wird des Rätsels Lösung nicht getippt oder eingetragen, sondern gezeichnet. Die App rückt auf Platz eins der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games vor.
In eine ganz andere Richtung geht das Sandbox-Spiel "Pocket Build". Der Spieler schlüpft in die Rolle des Baumeisters und kann die Welt um ihn herum nach eigenem Belieben gestalten. Dabei stehen hunderte Objekte und Gegenstände zur Verfügung. "Pocket Build" kostet 1,09 Euro und landet auf Platz sieben der meistgekauften iPhone-Games.
Abenteuerlustige Gamer kommen bei "Terraria" (5,49 Euro) auf ihre Kosten. Bei dem pixeligen Spiel im Retro-Look erforscht der Protagonist eine Welt voller Gefahren. Neben klassischen Kampfelementen bietet das Spiel auch einen Baumodus, was für Abwechslung und langen Spielspaß sorgt. "Terraria" gelingt der Einstieg in die Charts mit Rang fünf.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
5
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
6
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
7
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
8
Terraria 505
Games (US), Inc. 5,49
9
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
10
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
DOP: Draw One Part
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
2
Repair Master 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
3
Tower Run - Grow Your Tower
Voodoo
kostenlos
4
Recharge Please! - Puzzle Game Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
5
SpongeBob: Krosses Kochduell Tilting Point
kostenlos
6
Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC
kostenlos
7
Save The Girl!
Lion Studios
kostenlos
8
Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
9
Escape Masters
Playgendary Limited
kostenlos
10
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Terraria 505
Games (US), Inc. 5,49
5
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
6
Leo's Fortune
1337 & Senri LLC
1,09
7
The House of Da
Vinci Blue
Brain Games 5,49
8
Tropico
Feral Interactive Ltd
12,99
9
The House of Da
Vinci 2 Blue
Brain Games 5,49
10
The Room
Fireproof
Games 1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
DOP: Draw One Part
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
2
Save The Girl!
Lion Studios
kostenlos
3
Repair Master 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
4
Block Puzzle - Wood Spiele
Learnings.
AI kostenlos
5
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
6
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
7
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
8
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
9
Recharge Please! - Puzzle Game Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
10
Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
5
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
6
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
7
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
8
Terraria 505
Games (US), Inc. 5,49
9
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
10
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
DOP: Draw One Part
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
2
Repair Master 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
3
Tower Run - Grow Your Tower
Voodoo
kostenlos
4
Recharge Please! - Puzzle Game Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
5
SpongeBob: Krosses Kochduell Tilting Point
kostenlos
6
Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC
kostenlos
7
Save The Girl!
Lion Studios
kostenlos
8
Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
9
Escape Masters
Playgendary Limited
kostenlos
10
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Terraria 505
Games (US), Inc. 5,49
5
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
6
Leo's Fortune
1337 & Senri LLC
1,09
7
The House of Da
Vinci Blue
Brain Games 5,49
8
Tropico
Feral Interactive Ltd
12,99
9
The House of Da
Vinci 2 Blue
Brain Games 5,49
10
The Room
Fireproof
Games 1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
DOP: Draw One Part
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
2
Save The Girl!
Lion Studios
kostenlos
3
Repair Master 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
4
Block Puzzle - Wood Spiele
Learnings.
AI kostenlos
5
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
6
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
7
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
8
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
9
Recharge Please! - Puzzle Game Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
10
Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC
kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
5
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
6
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
7
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
8
Terraria 505
Games (US), Inc. 5,49
9
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
10
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
DOP: Draw One Part
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
2
Repair Master 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
3
Tower Run - Grow Your Tower
Voodoo
kostenlos
4
Recharge Please! - Puzzle Game Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
5
SpongeBob: Krosses Kochduell Tilting Point
kostenlos
6
Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC
kostenlos
7
Save The Girl!
Lion Studios
kostenlos
8
Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
9
Escape Masters
Playgendary Limited
kostenlos
10
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Terraria 505
Games (US), Inc. 5,49
5
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
6
Leo's Fortune
1337 & Senri LLC
1,09
7
The House of Da
Vinci Blue
Brain Games 5,49
8
Tropico
Feral Interactive Ltd
12,99
9
The House of Da
Vinci 2 Blue
Brain Games 5,49
10
The Room
Fireproof
Games 1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
DOP: Draw One Part
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
2
Save The Girl!
Lion Studios
kostenlos
3
Repair Master 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
4
Block Puzzle - Wood Spiele
Learnings.
AI kostenlos
5
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
6
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
7
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
8
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
9
Recharge Please! - Puzzle Game Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
10
Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
(dpa)
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
5
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
6
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
7
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
8
Terraria 505
Games (US), Inc. 5,49
9
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
10
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
DOP: Draw One Part
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
2
Repair Master 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
3
Tower Run - Grow Your Tower
Voodoo
kostenlos
4
Recharge Please! - Puzzle Game Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
5
SpongeBob: Krosses Kochduell Tilting Point
kostenlos
6
Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC
kostenlos
7
Save The Girl!
Lion Studios
kostenlos
8
Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
9
Escape Masters
Playgendary Limited
kostenlos
10
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Terraria 505
Games (US), Inc. 5,49
5
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
6
Leo's Fortune
1337 & Senri LLC
1,09
7
The House of Da
Vinci Blue
Brain Games 5,49
8
Tropico
Feral Interactive Ltd
12,99
9
The House of Da
Vinci 2 Blue
Brain Games 5,49
10
The Room
Fireproof
Games 1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
DOP: Draw One Part
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
2
Save The Girl!
Lion Studios
kostenlos
3
Repair Master 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
4
Block Puzzle - Wood Spiele
Learnings.
AI kostenlos
5
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
6
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
7
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
8
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
9
Recharge Please! - Puzzle Game Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
10
Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC
kostenlos
Themen folgen
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.