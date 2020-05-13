Beliebte iOS-Spiele: Wissen und Denkleistung testen

vor 7 Min.
Wie viel Intelligenz ein Gamer braucht, hängt natürlich vom Spiel ab. Doch wer jetzt bei den angesagten iOS-Games mithalten will, der sollte ein schlaues Köpfchen haben. Denn hier wird mit Wissen und Verstand gepunktet.
(dpa-infocom) - Sein Vorgänger hatte nach Erscheinen einen regelrechten Hype ausgelöst. Nun kommt das "Neue Quizduell" an die Reihe. Hier gibt es etwa eine Arena, in der sich fünf Spieler zu wechselnden Themen eine Wissensschlacht liefern. Je schneller jemand antwortet, desto mehr Punkte bekommt er. Berlin
Aber natürlich bleibt auch das klassische Quizduell mit Freunden oder Zufallsgegnern möglich. Wer das Update wagt, behält sein altes Spielerkonto samt Statistiken und Mitspielern. Da greifen Rate-Fans offenbar gern zu. Das "Neue Quizduell" landet auf Platz neun der aktuellen Game-Charts.
Noch besser schneiden die kostenlosen Köpfchen-Spiele "Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel" (Platz 2) und "Brain Out" (Platz 5) ab. Beide Apps fordern die ganze Familie mit Rätseln, Quizfragen und anderen kniffligen Denksportaufgaben heraus.
Mehr Geschick als Verstand ist bei "Bead Sort" gefragt. Hier gilt es, farbige Kügelchen von einem Teller anzusaugen und in verschiedene Fächer zu sortieren. Ist die Aufgabe zu 100 Prozent erfüllt, gelangen die Spieler zum nächsten Level. Mit dieser eher simplen Spielidee schafft es "Bead Sort" auf Rang eins der kostenlosen iPhone-Games.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
5
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
6
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
7
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
8
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
9
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games 7,99
10
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Bead Sort
SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
kostenlos
2
Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC
kostenlos
3
Save The Girl!
Lion Studios
kostenlos
4
Tower Run - Grow Your Tower
Voodoo
kostenlos
5
Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
6
Hypermarket 3D
Suji
Games kostenlos
7
Scream Go Hero
Ketchapp
kostenlos
8
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
9
Neues
Quizduell! MAG Interactive
kostenlos
10
UNO!™ Mattel163 Limited
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
The House of Da
Vinci Blue
Brain Games 5,49
5
Tropico
Feral Interactive Ltd
12,99
6
Journey
Annapurna Interactive
5,49
7
Castlevania: SotN
KONAMI
3,49
8
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
9
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
10
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games 7,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
2
Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC
kostenlos
3
Save The Girl!
Lion Studios
kostenlos
4
Neues
Quizduell! MAG Interactive
kostenlos
5
Bake it
Kwalee Ltd
kostenlos
6
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
7
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
8
UNO!™ Mattel163 Limited
kostenlos
9
SONIC BEI DEN OLYMPISCHEN SPIELEN
SEGA kostenlos
10
Hypermarket 3D
Suji
Games kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
(dpa)
