Newsticker

Kontrollen an deutschen Grenzen sollen ab Samstag gelockert werden
  1. Startseite
  2. Digital
  3. Beliebte iOS-Spiele: Wissen und Denkleistung testen

Game-Charts

vor 7 Min.

Beliebte iOS-Spiele: Wissen und Denkleistung testen

Beim «Neuen Quizduell» treffen sich fünf Spieler in einer Arena, um gegeneinander anzutreten.
Beim «Neuen Quizduell» treffen sich fünf Spieler in einer Arena, um gegeneinander anzutreten.
Bild: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Wie viel Intelligenz ein Gamer braucht, hängt natürlich vom Spiel ab. Doch wer jetzt bei den angesagten iOS-Games mithalten will, der sollte ein schlaues Köpfchen haben. Denn hier wird mit Wissen und Verstand gepunktet.

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Sein Vorgänger hatte nach Erscheinen einen regelrechten Hype ausgelöst. Nun kommt das "Neue Quizduell" an die Reihe. Hier gibt es etwa eine Arena, in der sich fünf Spieler zu wechselnden Themen eine Wissensschlacht liefern. Je schneller jemand antwortet, desto mehr Punkte bekommt er.

Aber natürlich bleibt auch das klassische Quizduell mit Freunden oder Zufallsgegnern möglich. Wer das Update wagt, behält sein altes Spielerkonto samt Statistiken und Mitspielern. Da greifen Rate-Fans offenbar gern zu. Das "Neue Quizduell" landet auf Platz neun der aktuellen Game-Charts.

Noch besser schneiden die kostenlosen Köpfchen-Spiele "Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel" (Platz 2) und "Brain Out" (Platz 5) ab. Beide Apps fordern die ganze Familie mit Rätseln, Quizfragen und anderen kniffligen Denksportaufgaben heraus.

Beliebte iOS-Spiele: Wissen und Denkleistung testen

Mehr Geschick als Verstand ist bei "Bead Sort" gefragt. Hier gilt es, farbige Kügelchen von einem Teller anzusaugen und in verschiedene Fächer zu sortieren. Ist die Aufgabe zu 100 Prozent erfüllt, gelangen die Spieler zum nächsten Level. Mit dieser eher simplen Spielidee schafft es "Bead Sort" auf Rang eins der kostenlosen iPhone-Games.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
5 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09
6 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
7 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
8 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99
9 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99
10 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Bead Sort SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos
2 Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos
3 Save The Girl! Lion Studios kostenlos
4 Tower Run - Grow Your Tower Voodoo kostenlos
5 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
6 Hypermarket 3D Suji Games kostenlos
7 Scream Go Hero Ketchapp kostenlos
8 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos
9 Neues Quizduell! MAG Interactive kostenlos
10 UNO!™ Mattel163 Limited kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
4 The House of Da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49
5 Tropico Feral Interactive Ltd 12,99
6 Journey Annapurna Interactive 5,49
7 Castlevania: SotN KONAMI 3,49
8 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
9 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
10 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos
2 Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos
3 Save The Girl! Lion Studios kostenlos
4 Neues Quizduell! MAG Interactive kostenlos
5 Bake it Kwalee Ltd kostenlos
6 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos
7 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
8 UNO!™ Mattel163 Limited kostenlos
9 SONIC BEI DEN OLYMPISCHEN SPIELEN SEGA kostenlos
10 Hypermarket 3D Suji Games kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
5 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09
6 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
7 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
8 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99
9 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99
10 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Bead Sort SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos
2 Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos
3 Save The Girl! Lion Studios kostenlos
4 Tower Run - Grow Your Tower Voodoo kostenlos
5 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
6 Hypermarket 3D Suji Games kostenlos
7 Scream Go Hero Ketchapp kostenlos
8 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos
9 Neues Quizduell! MAG Interactive kostenlos
10 UNO!™ Mattel163 Limited kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
4 The House of Da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49
5 Tropico Feral Interactive Ltd 12,99
6 Journey Annapurna Interactive 5,49
7 Castlevania: SotN KONAMI 3,49
8 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
9 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
10 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos
2 Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos
3 Save The Girl! Lion Studios kostenlos
4 Neues Quizduell! MAG Interactive kostenlos
5 Bake it Kwalee Ltd kostenlos
6 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos
7 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
8 UNO!™ Mattel163 Limited kostenlos
9 SONIC BEI DEN OLYMPISCHEN SPIELEN SEGA kostenlos
10 Hypermarket 3D Suji Games kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
5 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09
6 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
7 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
8 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99
9 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99
10 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Bead Sort SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos
2 Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos
3 Save The Girl! Lion Studios kostenlos
4 Tower Run - Grow Your Tower Voodoo kostenlos
5 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
6 Hypermarket 3D Suji Games kostenlos
7 Scream Go Hero Ketchapp kostenlos
8 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos
9 Neues Quizduell! MAG Interactive kostenlos
10 UNO!™ Mattel163 Limited kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
4 The House of Da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49
5 Tropico Feral Interactive Ltd 12,99
6 Journey Annapurna Interactive 5,49
7 Castlevania: SotN KONAMI 3,49
8 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
9 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
10 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos
2 Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos
3 Save The Girl! Lion Studios kostenlos
4 Neues Quizduell! MAG Interactive kostenlos
5 Bake it Kwalee Ltd kostenlos
6 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos
7 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
8 UNO!™ Mattel163 Limited kostenlos
9 SONIC BEI DEN OLYMPISCHEN SPIELEN SEGA kostenlos
10 Hypermarket 3D Suji Games kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPad-Games (dpa)

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
5 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09
6 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
7 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
8 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99
9 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99
10 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Bead Sort SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos
2 Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos
3 Save The Girl! Lion Studios kostenlos
4 Tower Run - Grow Your Tower Voodoo kostenlos
5 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
6 Hypermarket 3D Suji Games kostenlos
7 Scream Go Hero Ketchapp kostenlos
8 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos
9 Neues Quizduell! MAG Interactive kostenlos
10 UNO!™ Mattel163 Limited kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
4 The House of Da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49
5 Tropico Feral Interactive Ltd 12,99
6 Journey Annapurna Interactive 5,49
7 Castlevania: SotN KONAMI 3,49
8 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
9 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
10 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos
2 Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos
3 Save The Girl! Lion Studios kostenlos
4 Neues Quizduell! MAG Interactive kostenlos
5 Bake it Kwalee Ltd kostenlos
6 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos
7 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
8 UNO!™ Mattel163 Limited kostenlos
9 SONIC BEI DEN OLYMPISCHEN SPIELEN SEGA kostenlos
10 Hypermarket 3D Suji Games kostenlos
Themen folgen

Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Die Augsburger Allgemeine bietet Ihnen ein umfangreiches, aktuelles und informatives Digitalangebot. Dieses finanziert sich durch Werbung und Digitalabonnements. Wir setzen daher Cookies und andere Tracking-Technologien ein. Weitere Informationen, auch zur Deaktivierung der Cookies, finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.