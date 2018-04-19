Bildbearbeitung und Medizinleitfaden bei iOS-Nutzern beliebt

vor 41 Min.
Um bei Instagram oder Snapchat einen guten Eindruck zu machen, kommt es auf die richtigen Bilder an. Viele iOS-Nutzer greifen daher auf das Bildbearbeitungsprogramm Glitché zurück. Doch auch ein Wissensprogramm und ein Multiplayer-Kampfspiel sind derzeit gefragt.
Selbstvermarktung ist alles. Wer dafür die sozialen Netzwerke nutzt, kann mit dem richtigen Bild- und Videomaterial viel Aufmerksamkeit erzeugen. Wie die aktuellen App-Charts zeigen, helfen viele iOS-Nutzer dabei gern mit der App Glitché nach.
Mit dem Bildbearbeitungs-Tool lassen sich Filme und Fotos kreativ verwandeln. 3-D-Transoformationen sind ebenso möglich wie Farbveränderungen und Aufnahmen im VHS-Stil. Die verschiedenen Effekte können während der Aufnahme und der Bearbeitung gesteuert werden. Neu ist die Filterfunktion "Dark", die die digitalen Kunstwerke in ein dunkles Licht taucht.
Bei Muscle Premium geht es weniger um die schönen Künste. Eher gewinnen Nutzer hier einen fachlichen Blick auf den menschlichen Körper. Der 3D-Leitfaden veranschaulicht die Anatomie und Funktion von Muskeln, Knochen, Bänder, Schleimbeuteln und Gelenken. Enthalten sind auch Hunderte Quizfragen und Dutzende Modelle, die die häufigsten Verletzungen und Erkrankungen des Muskel-Skelett-Systems visualisieren. Auch wenn das Angebot hauptsächlich an Orthopäden, Sportmediziner und Medizinstudenten gerichtet ist, schafft es die App auf Platz 3.
Noch erfolgreicher ist die Spiele-App Fortnite. Gerade hat das angesagte Battle-Royale-Spiel Einzug auf das iPad gehalten, schon landet es auf Rang 2. Bei dem Multiplayer-Game treten 100 Spieler an. Wer ebenfalls mitmischen will, schließt sich einem Team an und kämpft gegen seine Gegner. Ziel des Spiels ist es, am längsten zu überleben.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH
3,49
3
Muscle Premium
Visible Body
1,09
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
Glitché
Glitche Ltd.
0,99
6
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
7
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
3,49
8
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
9
Slayin
FDG Mobile Games GbR
0,99
10
Nexomon
LIME TURTLE, INC.
1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
2
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc.
kostenlos
3
Fortnite
Epic Games
kostenlos
4
YouTube
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
5
Instagram
Instagram, Inc.
kostenlos
6
Google Maps - GPS Navigation
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
7
Snake VS Block
Voodoo
kostenlos
8
Impossible Bottle Flip
tastypill
kostenlos
9
Spotify Music
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
10
Snapchat
Snap, Inc.
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 4
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
3
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
4
Muscle Premium
Visible Body
1,09
5
Notability
Ginger Labs
10,99
6
PDF Expert von Readdle
Readdle Inc.
10,99
7
ADAC Camping / Stellplatz 2018
ADAC Verlag GmbH
8,99
8
MyScript Nebo
MyScript
6,99
9
Project Highrise
Kalypso Media Group GmbH
4,49
10
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video
AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Fortnite
Epic Games
kostenlos
3
YouTube
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
4
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
5
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
6
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
7
Google Maps - GPS Navigation
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
8
WzPad für WhatsApp for iPad
Wzp Solutions Lda
kostenlos
9
Kick the Buddy
Chill Fleet
kostenlos
10
Adobe Acrobat Reader
Adobe
kostenlos
(dpa)
