  1. Startseite
  2. Digital
  3. Bildbearbeitung und Medizinleitfaden bei iOS-Nutzern beliebt

App-Charts

vor 41 Min.

Bildbearbeitung und Medizinleitfaden bei iOS-Nutzern beliebt

Mit der App Glitché verwandeln viele Social-Media-Nutzer ihre Bilder und Videos in wahre Kunstwerke. Foto: App-Store von Apple
Mit der App Glitché verwandeln viele Social-Media-Nutzer ihre Bilder und Videos in wahre Kunstwerke.
Bild: App-Store von Apple (dpa)

Um bei Instagram oder Snapchat einen guten Eindruck zu machen, kommt es auf die richtigen Bilder an. Viele iOS-Nutzer greifen daher auf das Bildbearbeitungsprogramm Glitché zurück. Doch auch ein Wissensprogramm und ein Multiplayer-Kampfspiel sind derzeit gefragt.

Selbstvermarktung ist alles. Wer dafür die sozialen Netzwerke nutzt, kann mit dem richtigen Bild- und Videomaterial viel Aufmerksamkeit erzeugen. Wie die aktuellen App-Charts zeigen, helfen viele iOS-Nutzer dabei gern mit der App Glitché nach.

Mit dem Bildbearbeitungs-Tool lassen sich Filme und Fotos kreativ verwandeln. 3-D-Transoformationen sind ebenso möglich wie Farbveränderungen und Aufnahmen im VHS-Stil. Die verschiedenen Effekte können während der Aufnahme und der Bearbeitung gesteuert werden. Neu ist die Filterfunktion "Dark", die die digitalen Kunstwerke in ein dunkles Licht taucht.

Bei Muscle Premium geht es weniger um die schönen Künste. Eher gewinnen Nutzer hier einen fachlichen Blick auf den menschlichen Körper. Der 3D-Leitfaden veranschaulicht die Anatomie und Funktion von Muskeln, Knochen, Bänder, Schleimbeuteln und Gelenken. Enthalten sind auch Hunderte Quizfragen und Dutzende Modelle, die die häufigsten Verletzungen und Erkrankungen des Muskel-Skelett-Systems visualisieren. Auch wenn das Angebot hauptsächlich an Orthopäden, Sportmediziner und Medizinstudenten gerichtet ist, schafft es die App auf Platz 3.

Lesen Sie jetzt: Die heutige Ausgabe Ihrer Tageszeitung als E-Paper.

Noch erfolgreicher ist die Spiele-App Fortnite. Gerade hat das angesagte Battle-Royale-Spiel Einzug auf das iPad gehalten, schon landet es auf Rang 2. Bei dem Multiplayer-Game treten 100 Spieler an. Wer ebenfalls mitmischen will, schließt sich einem Team an und kämpft gegen seine Gegner. Ziel des Spiels ist es, am längsten zu überleben.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Muscle Premium Visible Body 1,09
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Glitché Glitche Ltd. 0,99
6 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
7 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49
8 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
9 Slayin FDG Mobile Games GbR 0,99
10 Nexomon LIME TURTLE, INC. 1,09
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos
2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
3 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
4 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos
5 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
6 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos
7 Snake VS Block Voodoo kostenlos
8 Impossible Bottle Flip tastypill kostenlos
9 Spotify Music Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
10 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
4 Muscle Premium Visible Body 1,09
5 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
6 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
7 ADAC Camping / Stellplatz 2018 ADAC Verlag GmbH 8,99
8 MyScript Nebo MyScript 6,99
9 Project Highrise Kalypso Media Group GmbH 4,49
10 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
3 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos
4 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
5 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos
6 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos
8 WzPad für WhatsApp for iPad Wzp Solutions Lda kostenlos
9 Kick the Buddy Chill Fleet kostenlos
10 Adobe Acrobat Reader Adobe kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Muscle Premium Visible Body 1,09
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Glitché Glitche Ltd. 0,99
6 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
7 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49
8 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
9 Slayin FDG Mobile Games GbR 0,99
10 Nexomon LIME TURTLE, INC. 1,09
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos
2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
3 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
4 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos
5 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
6 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos
7 Snake VS Block Voodoo kostenlos
8 Impossible Bottle Flip tastypill kostenlos
9 Spotify Music Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
10 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
4 Muscle Premium Visible Body 1,09
5 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
6 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
7 ADAC Camping / Stellplatz 2018 ADAC Verlag GmbH 8,99
8 MyScript Nebo MyScript 6,99
9 Project Highrise Kalypso Media Group GmbH 4,49
10 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
3 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos
4 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
5 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos
6 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos
8 WzPad für WhatsApp for iPad Wzp Solutions Lda kostenlos
9 Kick the Buddy Chill Fleet kostenlos
10 Adobe Acrobat Reader Adobe kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Muscle Premium Visible Body 1,09
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Glitché Glitche Ltd. 0,99
6 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
7 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49
8 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
9 Slayin FDG Mobile Games GbR 0,99
10 Nexomon LIME TURTLE, INC. 1,09
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos
2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
3 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
4 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos
5 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
6 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos
7 Snake VS Block Voodoo kostenlos
8 Impossible Bottle Flip tastypill kostenlos
9 Spotify Music Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
10 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
4 Muscle Premium Visible Body 1,09
5 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
6 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
7 ADAC Camping / Stellplatz 2018 ADAC Verlag GmbH 8,99
8 MyScript Nebo MyScript 6,99
9 Project Highrise Kalypso Media Group GmbH 4,49
10 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
3 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos
4 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
5 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos
6 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos
8 WzPad für WhatsApp for iPad Wzp Solutions Lda kostenlos
9 Kick the Buddy Chill Fleet kostenlos
10 Adobe Acrobat Reader Adobe kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps (dpa)

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Muscle Premium Visible Body 1,09
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Glitché Glitche Ltd. 0,99
6 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
7 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49
8 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
9 Slayin FDG Mobile Games GbR 0,99
10 Nexomon LIME TURTLE, INC. 1,09
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos
2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
3 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
4 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos
5 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
6 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos
7 Snake VS Block Voodoo kostenlos
8 Impossible Bottle Flip tastypill kostenlos
9 Spotify Music Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
10 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
4 Muscle Premium Visible Body 1,09
5 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
6 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
7 ADAC Camping / Stellplatz 2018 ADAC Verlag GmbH 8,99
8 MyScript Nebo MyScript 6,99
9 Project Highrise Kalypso Media Group GmbH 4,49
10 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
3 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos
4 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
5 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos
6 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos
8 WzPad für WhatsApp for iPad Wzp Solutions Lda kostenlos
9 Kick the Buddy Chill Fleet kostenlos
10 Adobe Acrobat Reader Adobe kostenlos
Themen Folgen

Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an digital@augsburger-allgemeine.de.

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.

Lesen Sie dazu auch
Bei iPhones mit alten Akkus wurde die Spitzenleistung des Prozessors gedrosselt, ohne dass die Kunden davon wussten. Foto: Fernando Gutierrez-Juarez
Apple-News-Blog

Bringt Apple ein neues iPhone SE auf den Markt?
Navignon stellt einen Großteil seiner Apps ein. Dazu zählen alle Garmin Turn-by-Turn-Navigations-Apps sowie Navigon, Navigon Regions und Navigon Cruiser. Foto: Franziska Kraufmann
Bereits ab dem 14. Mai

Navigon nimmt etliche Navigations-Apps vom Markt

Der Anbieter Navigon schränkt sein App-Angebot massiv ein. Für die betroffenen Navigations-Apps können keine neuen Inhalte mehr heruntergeladen werden. Gründe für diese Maßnahme nannte das Unternehmen nicht.
Das Berliner Start-up Jodel erreicht, nach eigenen Angaben, mit seiner gleichnamigen Social-Media-App inzwischen ein Millionenpublikum. Foto: Jodel
Lokale Kommunikation

Berliner Social-Media-App Jodel zählt Millionen Nutzer

Statt weltweit twittern lieber lokal kommunizieren? Das ermöglicht die Plattform Jodel. Nutzer können sich im Umkreis von 10 Kilometern mit anderen austauschen - und das ganz anonym. Inzwischen ist die App millionenfach in Gebrauch.
ad__web+mobil@940x235.jpg

Webseite und App freischalten!

Zugang zu allen Inhalten, mtl. kündbar, 4 Jahre Abopreis-Garantie.
So attraktiv waren Heimatnachrichten noch nie!

Zum Web & Mobil Starterpaket

Cookies helfen uns bei der Bereitstellung unserer Dienste. Durch die Nutzung unserer Dienste erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen.

Weitere Informationen