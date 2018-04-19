vor 41 Min.

Bildbearbeitung und Medizinleitfaden bei iOS-Nutzern beliebt Digital

Um bei Instagram oder Snapchat einen guten Eindruck zu machen, kommt es auf die richtigen Bilder an. Viele iOS-Nutzer greifen daher auf das Bildbearbeitungsprogramm Glitché zurück. Doch auch ein Wissensprogramm und ein Multiplayer-Kampfspiel sind derzeit gefragt.

Selbstvermarktung ist alles. Wer dafür die sozialen Netzwerke nutzt, kann mit dem richtigen Bild- und Videomaterial viel Aufmerksamkeit erzeugen. Wie die aktuellen App-Charts zeigen, helfen viele iOS-Nutzer dabei gern mit der App Glitché nach.

Mit dem Bildbearbeitungs-Tool lassen sich Filme und Fotos kreativ verwandeln. 3-D-Transoformationen sind ebenso möglich wie Farbveränderungen und Aufnahmen im VHS-Stil. Die verschiedenen Effekte können während der Aufnahme und der Bearbeitung gesteuert werden. Neu ist die Filterfunktion "Dark", die die digitalen Kunstwerke in ein dunkles Licht taucht.

Bei Muscle Premium geht es weniger um die schönen Künste. Eher gewinnen Nutzer hier einen fachlichen Blick auf den menschlichen Körper. Der 3D-Leitfaden veranschaulicht die Anatomie und Funktion von Muskeln, Knochen, Bänder, Schleimbeuteln und Gelenken. Enthalten sind auch Hunderte Quizfragen und Dutzende Modelle, die die häufigsten Verletzungen und Erkrankungen des Muskel-Skelett-Systems visualisieren. Auch wenn das Angebot hauptsächlich an Orthopäden, Sportmediziner und Medizinstudenten gerichtet ist, schafft es die App auf Platz 3.

Noch erfolgreicher ist die Spiele-App Fortnite. Gerade hat das angesagte Battle-Royale-Spiel Einzug auf das iPad gehalten, schon landet es auf Rang 2. Bei dem Multiplayer-Game treten 100 Spieler an. Wer ebenfalls mitmischen will, schließt sich einem Team an und kämpft gegen seine Gegner. Ziel des Spiels ist es, am längsten zu überleben.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49 3 Muscle Premium Visible Body 1,09 4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 5 Glitché Glitche Ltd. 0,99 6 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 7 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49 8 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49 9 Slayin FDG Mobile Games GbR 0,99 10 Nexomon LIME TURTLE, INC. 1,09

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos 2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 3 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos 4 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos 5 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos 6 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos 7 Snake VS Block Voodoo kostenlos 8 Impossible Bottle Flip tastypill kostenlos 9 Spotify Music Spotify Ltd. kostenlos 10 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 4 Muscle Premium Visible Body 1,09 5 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99 6 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99 7 ADAC Camping / Stellplatz 2018 ADAC Verlag GmbH 8,99 8 MyScript Nebo MyScript 6,99 9 Project Highrise Kalypso Media Group GmbH 4,49 10 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 2 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos 3 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos 4 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos 5 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos 6 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 7 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos 8 WzPad für WhatsApp for iPad Wzp Solutions Lda kostenlos 9 Kick the Buddy Chill Fleet kostenlos 10 Adobe Acrobat Reader Adobe kostenlos

