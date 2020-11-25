vor 8 Min.

Buchautor werden, Menschen stylen und Freunde online treffen

In dieser Woche steigt eine App zum Büchergestalten in die Charts ein. Mit dabei ist außerdem ein Video-Chat-Programm und ein Spiel für Schmink-Spezialisten.

Wer schon immer mal ein eigenes Buch schreiben und gestalten wollte, sollte in dieser Woche einen Blick auf die iOS-App-Charts werfen. Das gleich gilt für kreative Köpfe, die stilsicher in Makeup- und Frisurfragen sind.

In dieser Woche steigt eine Software für Kreative in die Charts ein. Mit dem "Book-Creator for iPad" für werden Sie zum Autor oder erstellen Ihren eigenen Bildband. Diese können abgespeichert und später mit Freunden geteilt werden.

Ebenfalls neu eingestiegen in die Hitparade ist die App "Project Makeover" bei der man verschiedensten Menschen zu einem neuen Look verhelfen muss. Dies geschieht durch Veränderung der Kleidung, Frisur oder des Makeups. Der eigenen Kreativität sind dabei keine Grenzen gesetzt.

In Deutschland ist die Zahl bei den Coronavirus-Infektionen immer noch bedenklich hoch. Viele Arbeitnehmer bleiben zuhause und arbeiten im Homeoffice. Dieser Situation spiegelt sich auch in den App-Charts wieder. Die kostenlose App "ZOOM Cloud Meeting" ist immer noch sehr beliebt und verbindet Kollegen, Freunde und Familien in der Zeit der Pandemie.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 food with love Food with love 3,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 6 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp XAN Software GmbH & Co. KG 3,49 7 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 8 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 9 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,49 10 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen Vinted Limited kostenlos 2 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 3 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 4 Project Makeover Bubblegum Games LLC kostenlos 5 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 6 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 7 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 8 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 9 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 10 PayPal PayPal , Inc. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 27,99 6 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu 3,49 7 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49 8 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 9 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 10 Book Creator for iPad Tools for Schools Limited 3,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 2 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 3 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 4 Messenger for WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso kostenlos 5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 7 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 8 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 9 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 10 Project Makeover Bubblegum Games LLC kostenlos

