14:46 Uhr

Bürohelfer und Watch-Messenger bei iOS-Nutzern beliebt

«Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App» ermöglicht das Scannen und speichern von Dokumenten per iPhone oder iPad.

Arbeiten und lernen im Home-Modus - ohne passende Digitaltechnik ist das kaum vorstellbar. Deswegen liegen jetzt Bürohelfer besonders Trend. Darunter befindet sich diesmal auch eine Scanner-App.

Seit Beginn der Corona-Krise ist der Erfolg des Video-Chat-Dienstes "ZOOM" ungebremst. Und auch in dieser Woche landet die App wieder auf Platz eins der iOS-Charts. Doch mit Videokonferenzen allein ist es beim Arbeiten oder Lernen zuhause nicht getan.

Das Formular oder der Aufgabenzettel ist ausgefüllt und soll nun an die Kollegen beziehungsweise Lehrer zurückgehen? Der "Scanner Pro" will diesen Schritt vereinfachen. Mithilfe der App können Nutzer jedes beliebige Dokument scannen und als PDF oder JPEG speichern. Damit der Scan möglichst gut zu lesen ist, werden zuvor Schatten entfernt und Verzerrungen korrigiert. Dem Versenden per Mail dürfte somit nichts mehr im Weg stehen. Als Wiedereinsteiger schafft es die 4,49 Euro teure Anwendung auf Rang zehn der meistgekauften iPad-Apps.

Ein ewiger Favorit unter den beliebtesten iOS-Apps ist der Messenger " WhatsApp" (Platz zwei). Dieser lässt sich inzwischen nicht nur auf dem iPhone, sondern auch auf der Apple Watch nutzen. Die App "WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp" für 3,49 Euro macht es möglich. Hiermit können Nachrichten mit der Uhr gesendet und empfangen werden. Dabei besteht Zugriff auf alle bereits vorhandenen WhatsApp-Chats. Zudem gibt es eine große Auswahl an Tastaturlayouts. "WatchChat 2" sichert sich den zehnten Platz unter den kostenpflichtigen iPhone-Apps.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,99 3 food with love Food with love 3,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49 6 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 7 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 8 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 9 TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH 2,29 10 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 3 TikTok TikTok Inc. kostenlos 4 Repair Master 3D Rollic Games kostenlos 5 Tower Run - Grow Your Tower Voodoo kostenlos 6 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 8 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 9 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos 10 Spotify : Musik & Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 2 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 5 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 10,99 6 food with love Food with love 3,99 7 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 8 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 9 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 10,99 10 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 2 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 3 Skype für iPad Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos 4 Disney+ Disney kostenlos 5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 6 Cisco Webex Meetings Cisco kostenlos 7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 8 Jitsi Meet 8x8, Inc. kostenlos 9 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 10 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,99 3 food with love Food with love 3,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49 6 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 7 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 8 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 9 TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH 2,29 10 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 3 TikTok TikTok Inc. kostenlos 4 Repair Master 3D Rollic Games kostenlos 5 Tower Run - Grow Your Tower Voodoo kostenlos 6 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 8 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 9 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos 10 Spotify : Musik & Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 2 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 5 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 10,99 6 food with love Food with love 3,99 7 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 8 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 9 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 10,99 10 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 2 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 3 Skype für iPad Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos 4 Disney+ Disney kostenlos 5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 6 Cisco Webex Meetings Cisco kostenlos 7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 8 Jitsi Meet 8x8, Inc. kostenlos 9 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 10 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,99 3 food with love Food with love 3,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49 6 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 7 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 8 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 9 TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH 2,29 10 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 3 TikTok TikTok Inc. kostenlos 4 Repair Master 3D Rollic Games kostenlos 5 Tower Run - Grow Your Tower Voodoo kostenlos 6 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 8 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 9 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos 10 Spotify : Musik & Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 2 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 5 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 10,99 6 food with love Food with love 3,99 7 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 8 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 9 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 10,99 10 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 2 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 3 Skype für iPad Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos 4 Disney+ Disney kostenlos 5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 6 Cisco Webex Meetings Cisco kostenlos 7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 8 Jitsi Meet 8x8, Inc. kostenlos 9 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 10 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps (dpa)

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,99 3 food with love Food with love 3,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49 6 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 7 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 8 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 9 TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH 2,29 10 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 3 TikTok TikTok Inc. kostenlos 4 Repair Master 3D Rollic Games kostenlos 5 Tower Run - Grow Your Tower Voodoo kostenlos 6 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 8 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 9 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos 10 Spotify : Musik & Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 2 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 5 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 10,99 6 food with love Food with love 3,99 7 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 8 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 9 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 10,99 10 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 2 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 3 Skype für iPad Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos 4 Disney+ Disney kostenlos 5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 6 Cisco Webex Meetings Cisco kostenlos 7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 8 Jitsi Meet 8x8, Inc. kostenlos 9 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 10 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos

Themen folgen