Bürohelfer und Watch-Messenger bei iOS-Nutzern beliebt

Arbeiten und lernen im Home-Modus - ohne passende Digitaltechnik ist das kaum vorstellbar. Deswegen liegen jetzt Bürohelfer besonders Trend. Darunter befindet sich diesmal auch eine Scanner-App.
Seit Beginn der Corona-Krise ist der Erfolg des Video-Chat-Dienstes "ZOOM" ungebremst. Und auch in dieser Woche landet die App wieder auf Platz eins der iOS-Charts. Doch mit Videokonferenzen allein ist es beim Arbeiten oder Lernen zuhause nicht getan.
Das Formular oder der Aufgabenzettel ist ausgefüllt und soll nun an die Kollegen beziehungsweise Lehrer zurückgehen? Der "Scanner Pro" will diesen Schritt vereinfachen. Mithilfe der App können Nutzer jedes beliebige Dokument scannen und als PDF oder JPEG speichern. Damit der Scan möglichst gut zu lesen ist, werden zuvor Schatten entfernt und Verzerrungen korrigiert. Dem Versenden per Mail dürfte somit nichts mehr im Weg stehen. Als Wiedereinsteiger schafft es die 4,49 Euro teure Anwendung auf Rang zehn der meistgekauften iPad-Apps.
Ein ewiger Favorit unter den beliebtesten iOS-Apps ist der Messenger "
" (Platz zwei). Dieser lässt sich inzwischen nicht nur auf dem WhatsApp , sondern auch auf der Apple Watch nutzen. Die App "WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp" für 3,49 Euro macht es möglich. Hiermit können Nachrichten mit der Uhr gesendet und empfangen werden. Dabei besteht Zugriff auf alle bereits vorhandenen WhatsApp-Chats. Zudem gibt es eine große Auswahl an Tastaturlayouts. "WatchChat 2" sichert sich den zehnten Platz unter den kostenpflichtigen iPhone-Apps. iPhone
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
3
food with love
Food with love
3,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
6
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
7
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
8
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
9
TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH
2,29
10
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak 3,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
2
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
3
TikTok
TikTok Inc.
kostenlos
4
Repair Master 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
5
Tower Run - Grow Your Tower
Voodoo
kostenlos
6
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
7
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
8
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9
eBay Kleinanzeigen
Marktplaats BV kostenlos
10
Spotify: Musik & Podcasts
Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
2
Notability
Ginger
Labs 9,99
3
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
4
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
5
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 10,99
6
food with love
Food with love
3,99
7
WeatherPro for
iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
8
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
9
Affinity Designer
Serif Labs 10,99
10
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
Readdle Inc. 4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
2
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
3
Skype für iPad
Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos
4
Disney+
Disney
kostenlos
5
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6
Cisco Webex Meetings
Cisco kostenlos
7
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
8
Jitsi Meet
8x8, Inc.
kostenlos
9
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
10
Messaging for
WhatsApp on iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
