Das sind die aktuellen Favoriten im App Store

Ob beim Reisen oder Restaurantbesuch - wer gegen Covid-19 geimpft ist, schützt nicht nur seine Gesundheit, sondern hat auch einige Vorteile im Alltag. Den unkomplizierten Nachweis ermöglicht die App "CovPass". Sie ist bei iOS-Usern in dieser Woche besonders gefragt.
Mit "CovPass" lässt sich das EU-Covid-Zertifikat einfach per QR-Code aufs Handy bringen. Gespeichert werden unter anderem Daten zu Impfzeitpunkten und verwendeten Impfstoffen. Geimpfte haben es somit leichter, bei Kontrollen ihren Status nachzuweisen. Ein kostenloses Angebot, das viele nutzen. Die App belegt weiterhin Platz eins.
Bei den kostenpflichtigen Apps hat wieder einmal der Blitzer-Warner "Blitzer.de Pro" (0,49 Euro) die Nase vorn. Auf Platz zwei landet der WhatsApp-Konkurrent "Threema" (3,99 Euro), der mit einer Total-Verschlüsselung punkten kann. iPad-Nutzer setzen derzeit besonders häufig auf "GoodNotes 5". Die Schreib-App schafft es ebenfalls auf Rang eins.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. The Secure Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|4
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,99
|5
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|6
|Pou
|Zakeh Limited
|1,99
|7
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|8
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|1,99
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|CovPass
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|3
|Untis Mobile
|Untis GmbH
|kostenlos
|4
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|5
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Wahl-O-Mat
|bpb
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|9,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|8,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|5
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|6
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|2,99
|7
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|8
|Poly Bridge 2
|Dry Cactus
|4,99
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|24,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Messenger für WhatsApp iPad
|Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd
|kostenlos
|4
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|DAZN Sport Live Stream
|DAZN Limited
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|Truck Simulator : Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|10
|Microsoft Excel
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210825-99-960555/38 (dpa)
