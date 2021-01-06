Das Leben ist ein Beautysalon

vor 56 Min.
Die Game-Charts dieser Woche stehen ganz im Zeichen der Kosmetik und der Fashion. Vom anstrengenden Beruf des Stylisten, der am Set arbeitet, bis hin zum Betreiber eines Nagelstudios - man hat sprichwörtlich alle Hände voll zu tun.
Der Lockdown wird immer länger und viele Eltern hätten ihre Kinder nur zu gerne wieder in die Schule geschickt. Wenigstens wissen die, wie man die Zeit in der Krise verbringen kann. Aber nur solange man ihnen nicht das Handy wegnimmt.
Einige Schüler träumen offensichtlich schon jetzt vom Leben nach der Schule: Von lackierten Fingernägeln in allen Farben, denn auf Platz drei der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps steht in dieser Woche "Nagelsalon 3D". Wie der Name schon vermuten lässt, feilt, poliert und bemalt man die Nägel vieler Kunden auf Hochglanz und wird selbst zum Inhaber oder Inhabenrin eines Salons. Als sein eigener Chef oder Chefin ist man für den Erfolg selbst verantwortlich und baut sich nach und nach ein Image auf, das in der Welt der Reichen und Schönen ein Alleinstellungsmerkmal stellt.
Am meisten geladen wurde die App "Project Makeover" und nimmt damit Platz eins ein. Hier dreht sich alles um den perfekten Look. Man schlüpft in die Rolle eines Stylisten/in oder Visagisten/in und verschönert Schauspieler und Models. Neben Make-up und Frisuren, wird auch eingekleidet und dafür gesort, dass sich niemand auf dem Shooting blamiert. Aber gut aufpassen: in der Fashion-Welt lauert das Drama an jeder Ecke.
iPhone Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|3
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|4
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|5
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|6
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|7
|The Game of Life 2
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|8
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|9
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|10
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|1
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Nagelsalon 3D
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|4
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|5
|Sushi Roll 3D - ASRM Food Game
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Oh God!
|Alictus
|kostenlos
|7
|Gear Race 3D
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Water Sort Puzzle
|IEC GLOBAL PTY LTD
|kostenlos
|9
|Shortcut Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|10
|Match 3D
|Loop Games Oyun Teknolojileri Anonim Sirketi
|kostenlos
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|ACTIVITY Original
|Piatnik
|5,49
|5
|The Game of Life 2
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|6
|The House of Da Vinci
|Blue Brain Games
|2,29
|7
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|8
|The Room
|Fireproof Studios Limited
|1,09
|9
|The Room: Old Sins
|Fireproof Studios Limited
|5,49
|10
|Machinarium
|Amanita Design s.r.o.
|
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|DOP 2: Delete One Part
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|5
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|Oh God!
|Alictus
|kostenlos
|7
|Phone Case DIY
|Crazy Labs
|kostenlos
|8
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|9
|Rummikub
|Kinkajoo Ltd
|kostenlos
|10
|Bus Simulator : Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
Top iPad Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|3
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|4
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|5
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|6
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|7
|The Game of Life 2
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|8
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|9
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|10
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Nagelsalon 3D
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|4
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|5
|Sushi Roll 3D - ASRM Food Game
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Oh God!
|Alictus
|kostenlos
|7
|Gear Race 3D
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Water Sort Puzzle
|IEC GLOBAL PTY LTD
|kostenlos
|9
|Shortcut Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|10
|Match 3D
|Loop Games Oyun Teknolojileri Anonim Sirketi
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|ACTIVITY Original
|Piatnik
|5,49
|5
|The Game of Life 2
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|6
|The House of Da Vinci
|Blue Brain Games
|2,29
|7
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|8
|The Room
|Fireproof Studios Limited
|1,09
|9
|The Room: Old Sins
|Fireproof Studios Limited
|5,49
|10
|Machinarium
|Amanita Design s.r.o.
|
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|DOP 2: Delete One Part
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|5
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|Oh God!
|Alictus
|kostenlos
|7
|Phone Case DIY
|Crazy Labs
|kostenlos
|8
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|9
|Rummikub
|Kinkajoo Ltd
|kostenlos
|10
|Bus Simulator : Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|3
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|4
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|5
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|6
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|7
|The Game of Life 2
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|8
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|9
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|10
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Nagelsalon 3D
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|4
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|5
|Sushi Roll 3D - ASRM Food Game
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Oh God!
|Alictus
|kostenlos
|7
|Gear Race 3D
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Water Sort Puzzle
|IEC GLOBAL PTY LTD
|kostenlos
|9
|Shortcut Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|10
|Match 3D
|Loop Games Oyun Teknolojileri Anonim Sirketi
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|ACTIVITY Original
|Piatnik
|5,49
|5
|The Game of Life 2
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|6
|The House of Da Vinci
|Blue Brain Games
|2,29
|7
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|8
|The Room
|Fireproof Studios Limited
|1,09
|9
|The Room: Old Sins
|Fireproof Studios Limited
|5,49
|10
|Machinarium
|Amanita Design s.r.o.
|
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|DOP 2: Delete One Part
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|5
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|Oh God!
|Alictus
|kostenlos
|7
|Phone Case DIY
|Crazy Labs
|kostenlos
|8
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|9
|Rummikub
|Kinkajoo Ltd
|kostenlos
|10
|Bus Simulator : Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|3
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|4
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|5
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|6
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|7
|The Game of Life 2
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|8
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|9
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|10
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Nagelsalon 3D
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|4
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|5
|Sushi Roll 3D - ASRM Food Game
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Oh God!
|Alictus
|kostenlos
|7
|Gear Race 3D
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Water Sort Puzzle
|IEC GLOBAL PTY LTD
|kostenlos
|9
|Shortcut Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|10
|Match 3D
|Loop Games Oyun Teknolojileri Anonim Sirketi
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|ACTIVITY Original
|Piatnik
|5,49
|5
|The Game of Life 2
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|6
|The House of Da Vinci
|Blue Brain Games
|2,29
|7
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|8
|The Room
|Fireproof Studios Limited
|1,09
|9
|The Room: Old Sins
|Fireproof Studios Limited
|5,49
|10
|Machinarium
|Amanita Design s.r.o.
|
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|DOP 2: Delete One Part
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|5
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|Oh God!
|Alictus
|kostenlos
|7
|Phone Case DIY
|Crazy Labs
|kostenlos
|8
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|9
|Rummikub
|Kinkajoo Ltd
|kostenlos
|10
|Bus Simulator : Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|3
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|4
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|5
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|6
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|7
|The Game of Life 2
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|8
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|9
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|10
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Nagelsalon 3D
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|4
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|5
|Sushi Roll 3D - ASRM Food Game
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Oh God!
|Alictus
|kostenlos
|7
|Gear Race 3D
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Water Sort Puzzle
|IEC GLOBAL PTY LTD
|kostenlos
|9
|Shortcut Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|10
|Match 3D
|Loop Games Oyun Teknolojileri Anonim Sirketi
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|ACTIVITY Original
|Piatnik
|5,49
|5
|The Game of Life 2
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|6
|The House of Da Vinci
|Blue Brain Games
|2,29
|7
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|8
|The Room
|Fireproof Studios Limited
|1,09
|9
|The Room: Old Sins
|Fireproof Studios Limited
|5,49
|10
|Machinarium
|Amanita Design s.r.o.
|
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|DOP 2: Delete One Part
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|5
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|Oh God!
|Alictus
|kostenlos
|7
|Phone Case DIY
|Crazy Labs
|kostenlos
|8
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|9
|Rummikub
|Kinkajoo Ltd
|kostenlos
|10
|Bus Simulator : Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|3
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|4
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|5
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|6
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|7
|The Game of Life 2
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|8
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|9
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|10
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Nagelsalon 3D
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|4
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|5
|Sushi Roll 3D - ASRM Food Game
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Oh God!
|Alictus
|kostenlos
|7
|Gear Race 3D
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Water Sort Puzzle
|IEC GLOBAL PTY LTD
|kostenlos
|9
|Shortcut Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|10
|Match 3D
|Loop Games Oyun Teknolojileri Anonim Sirketi
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|ACTIVITY Original
|Piatnik
|5,49
|5
|The Game of Life 2
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|6
|The House of Da Vinci
|Blue Brain Games
|2,29
|7
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|8
|The Room
|Fireproof Studios Limited
|1,09
|9
|The Room: Old Sins
|Fireproof Studios Limited
|5,49
|10
|Machinarium
|Amanita Design s.r.o.
|
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|DOP 2: Delete One Part
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|5
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|Oh God!
|Alictus
|kostenlos
|7
|Phone Case DIY
|Crazy Labs
|kostenlos
|8
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|9
|Rummikub
|Kinkajoo Ltd
|kostenlos
|10
|Bus Simulator : Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|3
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|4
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|5
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|6
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|7
|The Game of Life 2
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|8
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|9
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|10
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Nagelsalon 3D
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|4
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|5
|Sushi Roll 3D - ASRM Food Game
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Oh God!
|Alictus
|kostenlos
|7
|Gear Race 3D
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Water Sort Puzzle
|IEC GLOBAL PTY LTD
|kostenlos
|9
|Shortcut Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|10
|Match 3D
|Loop Games Oyun Teknolojileri Anonim Sirketi
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|ACTIVITY Original
|Piatnik
|5,49
|5
|The Game of Life 2
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|6
|The House of Da Vinci
|Blue Brain Games
|2,29
|7
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|8
|The Room
|Fireproof Studios Limited
|1,09
|9
|The Room: Old Sins
|Fireproof Studios Limited
|5,49
|10
|Machinarium
|Amanita Design s.r.o.
|
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|DOP 2: Delete One Part
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|5
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|Oh God!
|Alictus
|kostenlos
|7
|Phone Case DIY
|Crazy Labs
|kostenlos
|8
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|9
|Rummikub
|Kinkajoo Ltd
|kostenlos
|10
|Bus Simulator : Ultimate
|Zuuks Games
|kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210105-99-907314/5 (dpa)
