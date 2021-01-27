Das sind die aktuellen Favoriten der iOS-Gamer

vor 58 Min.
In dieser Woche ist viel Cleverness gefragt. Denn die iOS-Gamer hat wieder einmal das Quiz-Fieber gepackt. Aber auch eine Modellier-App scheint sie besonders zu begeistern.
Egal ob jung oder alt - alle lieben Quizzen. Längst gibt es auch digitale Varianten, um sein Wissen auf die Probe zu stellen. Bei iOS-Gamern hat in dieser Woche das "Neues Quizduell!" die Nase vorn.
Mit noch mehr Möglichkeiten, sein Köpfchen zu testen und sich regelmäßig in neuen Spielmodi zu beweisen, hat die Wissens-App im Vergleich zur Vorgängerversion kräftig nachgelegt. Fragen zum aktuellen Weltgeschehen sind ebenso dabei wie ein Monatsquiz. Käufer der alten Premium-Version müssen jetzt allerdings mit Werbung leben.
Ebenfalls in den Top Ten und auf Platz 4 der meistgeladenen
iPhone Apps in dieser Woche: "Sculpt people". Die Aufgabe besteht darin, ein Foto, das als Vorlage dient, so exakt wie nur möglich nachzubilden. Viel Kreativität ist gefragt und wie im Töpferkurs soll sich die Kneterei äußerst beruhigend auf Geist und Seele auswirken. Aber vor allem scheint die ausgefeilte 3D-Grafik zu überzeugen und mit detaillierten Anpassungsmöglichkeiten für spielerische Tiefe sorgen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX
|0,49
|7
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|8
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|9
|DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|10
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|2
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Sculpt people
|Crazy Labs
|kostenlos
|5
|Water Sort Puzzle
|IEC GLOBAL PTY LTD
|kostenlos
|6
|Match 3D
|Loop Games Oyun Teknolojileri Anonim Sirketi
|kostenlos
|7
|Fat Pusher
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|8
|Shortcut Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|9
|Hit Master 3D: Knife Assassin
|AI Games FZ
|kostenlos
|10
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|6
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|7
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,99
|8
|RFS - Real Flight Simulator
|RORTOS SRL
|0,99
|9
|SpongeBob SquarePants
|HandyGames
|9,99
|10
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|5
|Happy Color™ - Malen nach Zahlen
|X-Flow
|kostenlos
|6
|slither.io
|Lowtech Studios LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|8
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|9
|Gardenscapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|10
|Match 3D
|Loop Games Oyun Teknolojileri Anonim Sirketi
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210120-99-101506/6 (dpa)
