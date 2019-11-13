Das sind die beliebtesten Apps für iPad und iPhone

vor 19 Min.
Text- und Bildbearbeitung wird auch für viele iOS-Nutzer immer wichtiger. Klar, dass hier vor allem kostenlose Angebote gefragt sind. Für manche Tools geben einige aber auch gern etwas Geld aus.
Unterwegs schnell noch einen Text schreiben oder bearbeiten - das geht natürlich auch mit einem iPad. Einige Apps machen diese Aufgabe besonders komfortabel. So zählen GoodNotes 5 und Microsoft Word bei den iOS-Nutzern in dieser Woche zu den Favoriten.
Während GoodNotes 5 in erster Linie dem Verfassen handschriftlicher Notizen dient, gilt Microsoft Word als Standard-Programm für die Texterstellung per Tastatur. Es bietet zahlreiche Formatierungs- und Layoutoptionen, um das Dokument zweckgemäß zu gestalten. Die Office-Anwendung belegt erneut Platz fünf der kostenlosen iPad-Apps. GoodNotes 5, das für 8,99 Euro erhältlich ist, verteidigt seine Spitzenposition unter den meistgekauften iPad-Apps.
Mit Texten allein ist es oft nicht getan. Ob Blog, Brief oder Lebenslauf - in vielen Fällen darf das entsprechende Bild nicht fehlen. Auch hierfür steht die passende Software zur Verfügung. Einzug in die Charts hält diesmal Adobe Photoshop. Die App verspricht professionelle Unterstützung bei der Fotobearbeitung. Sie enthält zwar zunächst nur die wichtigsten Werkzeuge für Komposition und Retusche. Diese wurden jedoch speziell für das iPad und die Bedienung mit
Pencil oder Finger konzipiert. Viele iPad-Inhaber nutzen die Gelegenheit, das Programm kostenlos zu testen und hieven es damit auf Platz zwei. Apple
In die Charts zurück kehrt die App "Forest" (2,29 Euro). Die Ökosimulation soll verhindern, dass Nutzer pausenlos aufs Handy schauen: Wurde ein Baum im virtuellen Wald angepflanzt, darf die App auf keinen Fall zu früh wieder geöffnet werden. Sonst stirbt die Pflanze ab.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,49
3
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
6
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
7
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
8
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak 3,49
9
Weather Pro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
10
TeamSpeak 3
TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Ink Inc. - Tattoo Tycoon
Lion Studios
kostenlos
2
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
3
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4
McDonald’s Deutschland
McDonald's Deutschland kostenlos
5
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
6
Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle
MarkApp Co. Ltd
kostenlos
7
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
8
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
9
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
10
Spotify: Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Notability
Ginger
Labs 9,99
3
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 10,99
4
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
5
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
6
MyScript Calculator
MyScript
3,49
7
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
8
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
Readdle Inc. 4,49
9
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
10
WeatherPro for
iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Inc. kostenlos
3
Messaging für
WhatsApp - iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
4
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
5
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
7
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
8
DAZN Sport Live Stream
DAZN Limited kostenlos
9
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
10
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,49
3
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
6
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
7
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
8
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak 3,49
9
Weather Pro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
10
TeamSpeak 3
TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Ink Inc. - Tattoo Tycoon
Lion Studios
kostenlos
2
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
3
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4
McDonald’s Deutschland
McDonald's Deutschland kostenlos
5
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
6
Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle
MarkApp Co. Ltd
kostenlos
7
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
8
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
9
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
10
Spotify: Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Notability
Ginger
Labs 9,99
3
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 10,99
4
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
5
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
6
MyScript Calculator
MyScript
3,49
7
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
8
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
Readdle Inc. 4,49
9
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
10
WeatherPro for
iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Inc. kostenlos
3
Messaging für
WhatsApp - iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
4
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
5
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
7
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
8
DAZN Sport Live Stream
DAZN Limited kostenlos
9
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
10
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,49
3
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
6
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
7
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
8
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak 3,49
9
Weather Pro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
10
TeamSpeak 3
TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Ink Inc. - Tattoo Tycoon
Lion Studios
kostenlos
2
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
3
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4
McDonald’s Deutschland
McDonald's Deutschland kostenlos
5
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
6
Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle
MarkApp Co. Ltd
kostenlos
7
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
8
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
9
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
10
Spotify: Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Notability
Ginger
Labs 9,99
3
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 10,99
4
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
5
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
6
MyScript Calculator
MyScript
3,49
7
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
8
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
Readdle Inc. 4,49
9
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
10
WeatherPro for
iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Inc. kostenlos
3
Messaging für
WhatsApp - iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
4
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
5
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
7
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
8
DAZN Sport Live Stream
DAZN Limited kostenlos
9
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
10
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
(dpa)
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,49
3
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
6
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
7
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
8
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak 3,49
9
Weather Pro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
10
TeamSpeak 3
TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Ink Inc. - Tattoo Tycoon
Lion Studios
kostenlos
2
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
3
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4
McDonald’s Deutschland
McDonald's Deutschland kostenlos
5
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
6
Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle
MarkApp Co. Ltd
kostenlos
7
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
8
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
9
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
10
Spotify: Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Notability
Ginger
Labs 9,99
3
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 10,99
4
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
5
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
6
MyScript Calculator
MyScript
3,49
7
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
8
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
Readdle Inc. 4,49
9
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
10
WeatherPro for
iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Inc. kostenlos
3
Messaging für
WhatsApp - iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
4
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
5
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
7
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
8
DAZN Sport Live Stream
DAZN Limited kostenlos
9
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
10
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
Themen folgen
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.