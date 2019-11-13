vor 19 Min.

Das sind die beliebtesten Apps für iPad und iPhone

Text- und Bildbearbeitung wird auch für viele iOS-Nutzer immer wichtiger. Klar, dass hier vor allem kostenlose Angebote gefragt sind. Für manche Tools geben einige aber auch gern etwas Geld aus.

Unterwegs schnell noch einen Text schreiben oder bearbeiten - das geht natürlich auch mit einem iPad. Einige Apps machen diese Aufgabe besonders komfortabel. So zählen GoodNotes 5 und Microsoft Word bei den iOS-Nutzern in dieser Woche zu den Favoriten.

Während GoodNotes 5 in erster Linie dem Verfassen handschriftlicher Notizen dient, gilt Microsoft Word als Standard-Programm für die Texterstellung per Tastatur. Es bietet zahlreiche Formatierungs- und Layoutoptionen, um das Dokument zweckgemäß zu gestalten. Die Office-Anwendung belegt erneut Platz fünf der kostenlosen iPad-Apps. GoodNotes 5, das für 8,99 Euro erhältlich ist, verteidigt seine Spitzenposition unter den meistgekauften iPad-Apps.

Mit Texten allein ist es oft nicht getan. Ob Blog, Brief oder Lebenslauf - in vielen Fällen darf das entsprechende Bild nicht fehlen. Auch hierfür steht die passende Software zur Verfügung. Einzug in die Charts hält diesmal Adobe Photoshop. Die App verspricht professionelle Unterstützung bei der Fotobearbeitung. Sie enthält zwar zunächst nur die wichtigsten Werkzeuge für Komposition und Retusche. Diese wurden jedoch speziell für das iPad und die Bedienung mit Apple Pencil oder Finger konzipiert. Viele iPad-Inhaber nutzen die Gelegenheit, das Programm kostenlos zu testen und hieven es damit auf Platz zwei.

In die Charts zurück kehrt die App "Forest" (2,29 Euro). Die Ökosimulation soll verhindern, dass Nutzer pausenlos aufs Handy schauen: Wurde ein Baum im virtuellen Wald angepflanzt, darf die App auf keinen Fall zu früh wieder geöffnet werden. Sonst stirbt die Pflanze ab.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 6 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49 7 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 8 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49 9 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 10 TeamSpeak 3 TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Ink Inc. - Tattoo Tycoon Lion Studios kostenlos 2 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos 3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 4 McDonald’s Deutschland McDonald's Deutschland kostenlos 5 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 6 Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle MarkApp Co. Ltd kostenlos 7 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos 8 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 9 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 10 Spotify : Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 3 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 10,99 4 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 5 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 6 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49 7 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 8 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49 9 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 10 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 2 Adobe Photoshop Adobe Inc. kostenlos 3 Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos 4 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 7 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos 8 DAZN Sport Live Stream DAZN Limited kostenlos 9 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 10 Microsoft Excel Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

