Top iOS-Games

13:36 Uhr

Der kapitalistische Klassiker "Monopoly" als iOS-Game

Der beliebte Brettspieleklassiker ist nun auch als iOS-Game verfügbar.
Der beliebte Brettspieleklassiker ist nun auch als iOS-Game verfügbar.
Bild: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

"Minecraft" kann in dieser Woche wieder nicht aus den Top 3 der Game-Charts vertrieben werden. Doch auch Spiele für die ganze Familie bereichern die Top 10 der Game-Chart. In "Monopoly" lässt sich eine Immobilienkrise nun auf iPads und iPhones heraufbeschwören.

Hoch in der Gunst der iOS-Gamer zeigen sich in diese Woche digitale Brett- und Suchspiele. Der zeitlose Klassiker "Monopoly" und das handgemalte Spiel "Find Piet" bieten spannende Unterhaltung für Abende auf dem Sofa.

Aufgefrischt durch digitales Outfit funktioniert die iOS-Version von "Monopoly" wie das beliebte Brettspiel. Durch Schütteln des Smartphones oder Tablets wird gewürfelt und die Figur schreitet über das lebendige virtuelle 3D-Spielfeld. Durch Kauf, Mieteinnahmen und Verkauf bahnt sich der Spieler den Weg zu Reichtum oder Pleite. Gespielt werden kann online oder im Offline-Modus, mit Spielern weltweit oder der eigenen Familie. Eine Spielunterbrechung oder -störung durch lästige Werbeanzeigen gibt es nicht.

Ebenfalls populär zeigt sich diese Woche "Find Piet". In 10 handgemalten interaktiven Leveln begibt sich der Spieler auf die Suche nach Monsieur Piet. Scharfe Sinne sind beim durchforsten der kreativ gestalteten Räume gefragt.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
5 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
6 Find Piet Jahulien 0,99
7 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
8 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99
9 Earn to Die 2 Not Doppler 0,49
10 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
2 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
3 Ink Inc. - Tattoo Drawing Lion Studios kostenlos
4 Push'em all Voodoo kostenlos
5 Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle MarkApp Co. Ltd kostenlos
6 Pimp My Car Ceyhun Tasci kostenlos
7 Pocket World 3D -unique puzzle Minimonster Game Limited kostenlos
8 Pokey Ball Voodoo kostenlos
9 BlockuDoku: Block-Puzzle-Spiel Easybrain kostenlos
10 Color Bump 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
3 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49
6 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
7 Terraforming Mars Asmodee Digital 9,99
8 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09
9 Find Piet Jahulien 0,99
10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
2 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
3 Ink Inc. - Tattoo Drawing Lion Studios kostenlos
4 Turbo Stars SayGames LLC kostenlos
5 Blöck Zusammenführen Lei Guo kostenlos
6 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
7 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos
8 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
9 Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle MarkApp Co. Ltd kostenlos
10 Jigsaw Puzzle HD Puzzle-spiele Veraxen Ltd kostenlos

