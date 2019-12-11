Der kapitalistische Klassiker "Monopoly" als iOS-Game

"Minecraft" kann in dieser Woche wieder nicht aus den Top 3 der Game-Charts vertrieben werden. Doch auch Spiele für die ganze Familie bereichern die Top 10 der Game-Chart. In "Monopoly" lässt sich eine Immobilienkrise nun auf iPads und iPhones heraufbeschwören.
Hoch in der Gunst der iOS-Gamer zeigen sich in diese Woche digitale Brett- und Suchspiele. Der zeitlose Klassiker "
Monopoly" und das handgemalte Spiel " Find Piet" bieten spannende Unterhaltung für Abende auf dem Sofa.
Aufgefrischt durch digitales Outfit funktioniert die iOS-Version von "
Monopoly" wie das beliebte Brettspiel. Durch Schütteln des Smartphones oder Tablets wird gewürfelt und die Figur schreitet über das lebendige virtuelle 3D-Spielfeld. Durch Kauf, Mieteinnahmen und Verkauf bahnt sich der Spieler den Weg zu Reichtum oder Pleite. Gespielt werden kann online oder im Offline-Modus, mit Spielern weltweit oder der eigenen Familie. Eine Spielunterbrechung oder -störung durch lästige Werbeanzeigen gibt es nicht.
Ebenfalls populär zeigt sich diese Woche "
Find Piet". In 10 handgemalten interaktiven Leveln begibt sich der Spieler auf die Suche nach Monsieur Piet. Scharfe Sinne sind beim durchforsten der kreativ gestalteten Räume gefragt.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Farming Simulator 20
GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
2
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
3
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
4
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
5
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
6
Find Piet Jahulien
0,99
7
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
8
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
9
Earn to Die 2
Not Doppler
0,49
10
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
2
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
3
Ink Inc. -
Tattoo Drawing Lion Studios
kostenlos
4
Push'em all
Voodoo kostenlos
5
Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle
MarkApp Co. Ltd
kostenlos
6
Pimp My Car
Ceyhun Tasci
kostenlos
7
Pocket World 3D -unique puzzle
Minimonster Game Limited kostenlos
8
Pokey Ball
Voodoo kostenlos
9
BlockuDoku: Block-Puzzle-Spiel
Easybrain
kostenlos
10
Color Bump 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Farming Simulator 20
GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
2
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
3
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
The House of Da
Vinci 2 Blue
Brain Games 5,49
6
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
7
Terraforming Mars
Asmodee Digital
9,99
8
The Room
Fireproof
Games 1,09
9
Find Piet Jahulien
0,99
10
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
2
Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
3
Ink Inc. -
Tattoo Drawing Lion Studios
kostenlos
4
Turbo Stars
SayGames LLC kostenlos
5
Blöck Zusammenführen
Lei Guo kostenlos
6
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
7
Sand Balls
SayGames LLC kostenlos
8
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
9
Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle
MarkApp Co. Ltd
kostenlos
10
Jigsaw Puzzle HD Puzzle-spiele Veraxen Ltd
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
(dpa)
