Die aktuellen Favoriten der iOS-Gamer

Eigene Musik mixen, aber auch mit gefärbtem Wasser puzzeln, gehören zu den favorisierten Freizeitbeschäftigungen der Gamer. Dazu braucht es Geduld, Kreativität und Musikalität.
Zuhause im eigenen Studio die individuelle Musik produzieren und diese Komposition dann auch noch mit Freunden oder der Familie teilen, ist in dieser Woche mit dem Spiel "Incredibox" besonders angesagt. Bei dem Spiel kann man mithilfe einer Crew von Beatboxern seine eigene Musik erstellen und weitergeben.
Viele Spieler greifen auch zu einem Farbenspaß für geduldige Puzzler. Mit dem Spiel "WaterSort Puzzle", bei dem man mit viel Geschicklichkeit jeweils die Flüssigkeiten gleicher Farbe ins Glas bekommen muss, beschäftigen sich zur Zeit zahlreiche Gamer in ihrer Freizeit.
Top
iPhone Games
Meistgekauft
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX
|0,49
|7
|Football Manager 2021 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
|8
|Incredibox
|So Far So Good
|4,99
|9
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|10
|DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Ludo Club - Fun Dice Game
|Moonfrog
|kostenlos
|2
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|3
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Fat Pusher
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|6
|The Grand Mafia
|YOTTA GAMES LIMITED
|kostenlos
|7
|Shortcut Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|8
|Match 3D
|Loop Games Oyun Teknolojileri Anonim Sirketi
|kostenlos
|9
|High Heels!
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|10
|Water Sort Puzzle
|IEC GLOBAL PTY LTD
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
Meistgeladen
|Platz
|Platz
|Platz
Top iPad Games
Meistgekauft
|Platz
|Platz
|Platz
Meistgeladen
|Platz
|Platz
|Platz
