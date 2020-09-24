Die aktuellen Top-Apps für iPhone und iPad

vor 18 Min.
Wer den Überblick nicht verlieren will, der lässt sich die wichtigsten Programme und Infos auf seinem Startbildschirm anzeigen. Hierfür stehen gleich mehrere Apps zur Auswahl. Welche kommt besonders gut an?
Frisch im App Store und schon auf Platz eins: In den vergangenen Tagen stürzten sich iOS-Nutzer regelrecht auf eine Anwendung namens "Widgetsmith". Was hat der Neueinsteiger zu bieten?
Wetter, Termine, Fitnessstatus - das
ist für viele längst ein unverzichtbares Infocenter geworden. "Widgetsmith" verwandelt den Homescreen in ein individuelles Dashboard, das sich dem persönlichen Tagesablauf anpasst. Aber Vorsicht: Die App enthält kostenpflichtige Premium-Funtkionen. iPhone
Ein Konfigurator für den Homescreen ist auch "Color Widget". Hiermit kann man seinem Startbildschirm vor allem ein stylisches Design verpassen. Nicht ganz so gefragt wie sein Konkurrent, landet das Gestaltungstool in dieser Woche auf Rang drei. Erst zwei Plätze dahinter folgt "Photo Widget: Simple". Diese App eignet sich für all jene, die auf der iPhone-Oberfläche ihr Lieblingsfoto in Szene setzen wollen.
Lesen Sie jetzt: Die heutige Ausgabe Ihrer Tageszeitung als E-Paper.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema. Sicherer Messenger
Threema GmbH 3,99
3
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
food with love
Food with love
3,99
6
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak 3,49
7
Forest - Bleib fokussiert
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
8
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
4,49
9
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
10
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Widgetsmith
Cross Forward
Consulting, LLC kostenlos
2
Lidl Plus
Lidl Digital International GmbH & Co. KG kostenlos
3
Color Widgets
MM Apps, Inc.
kostenlos
4
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
5
Photo Widget: Simple
Hyoungbin Kook
kostenlos
6
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
7
Corona-Warn-App
Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
8
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
9
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
10
Untis Mobile
Untis GmbH kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger Labs
9,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
MyScript Calculator
MyScript
3,49
6
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
Readdle Inc. 4,49
7
Monopoly
Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
8
TeacherTool 6 Udo Hilwerling
27,99
9
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
10
Antolin
Lesespiele 12 Westermann Digital GmbH
2,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
3
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
4
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
5
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
6
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
8
Widgetsmith
Cross Forward
Consulting, LLC kostenlos
9
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
10
Microsoft OneNote
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema. Sicherer Messenger
Threema GmbH 3,99
3
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
food with love
Food with love
3,99
6
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak 3,49
7
Forest - Bleib fokussiert
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
8
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
4,49
9
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
10
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Widgetsmith
Cross Forward
Consulting, LLC kostenlos
2
Lidl Plus
Lidl Digital International GmbH & Co. KG kostenlos
3
Color Widgets
MM Apps, Inc.
kostenlos
4
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
5
Photo Widget: Simple
Hyoungbin Kook
kostenlos
6
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
7
Corona-Warn-App
Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
8
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
9
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
10
Untis Mobile
Untis GmbH kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger Labs
9,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
MyScript Calculator
MyScript
3,49
6
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
Readdle Inc. 4,49
7
Monopoly
Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
8
TeacherTool 6 Udo Hilwerling
27,99
9
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
10
Antolin
Lesespiele 12 Westermann Digital GmbH
2,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
3
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
4
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
5
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
6
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
8
Widgetsmith
Cross Forward
Consulting, LLC kostenlos
9
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
10
Microsoft OneNote
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema. Sicherer Messenger
Threema GmbH 3,99
3
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
food with love
Food with love
3,99
6
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak 3,49
7
Forest - Bleib fokussiert
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
8
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
4,49
9
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
10
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Widgetsmith
Cross Forward
Consulting, LLC kostenlos
2
Lidl Plus
Lidl Digital International GmbH & Co. KG kostenlos
3
Color Widgets
MM Apps, Inc.
kostenlos
4
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
5
Photo Widget: Simple
Hyoungbin Kook
kostenlos
6
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
7
Corona-Warn-App
Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
8
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
9
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
10
Untis Mobile
Untis GmbH kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger Labs
9,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
MyScript Calculator
MyScript
3,49
6
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
Readdle Inc. 4,49
7
Monopoly
Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
8
TeacherTool 6 Udo Hilwerling
27,99
9
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
10
Antolin
Lesespiele 12 Westermann Digital GmbH
2,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
3
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
4
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
5
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
6
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
8
Widgetsmith
Cross Forward
Consulting, LLC kostenlos
9
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
10
Microsoft OneNote
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema. Sicherer Messenger
Threema GmbH 3,99
3
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
food with love
Food with love
3,99
6
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak 3,49
7
Forest - Bleib fokussiert
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
8
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
4,49
9
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
10
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Widgetsmith
Cross Forward
Consulting, LLC kostenlos
2
Lidl Plus
Lidl Digital International GmbH & Co. KG kostenlos
3
Color Widgets
MM Apps, Inc.
kostenlos
4
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
5
Photo Widget: Simple
Hyoungbin Kook
kostenlos
6
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
7
Corona-Warn-App
Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
8
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
9
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
10
Untis Mobile
Untis GmbH kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger Labs
9,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
MyScript Calculator
MyScript
3,49
6
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
Readdle Inc. 4,49
7
Monopoly
Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
8
TeacherTool 6 Udo Hilwerling
27,99
9
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
10
Antolin
Lesespiele 12 Westermann Digital GmbH
2,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
3
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
4
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
5
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
6
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
8
Widgetsmith
Cross Forward
Consulting, LLC kostenlos
9
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
10
Microsoft OneNote
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200924-99-693239/5
(dpa)
Themen folgen
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.