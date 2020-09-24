vor 18 Min.

Die aktuellen Top-Apps für iPhone und iPad

Wer den Überblick nicht verlieren will, der lässt sich die wichtigsten Programme und Infos auf seinem Startbildschirm anzeigen. Hierfür stehen gleich mehrere Apps zur Auswahl. Welche kommt besonders gut an?

Frisch im App Store und schon auf Platz eins: In den vergangenen Tagen stürzten sich iOS-Nutzer regelrecht auf eine Anwendung namens "Widgetsmith". Was hat der Neueinsteiger zu bieten?

Wetter, Termine, Fitnessstatus - das iPhone ist für viele längst ein unverzichtbares Infocenter geworden. "Widgetsmith" verwandelt den Homescreen in ein individuelles Dashboard, das sich dem persönlichen Tagesablauf anpasst. Aber Vorsicht: Die App enthält kostenpflichtige Premium-Funtkionen.

Ein Konfigurator für den Homescreen ist auch "Color Widget". Hiermit kann man seinem Startbildschirm vor allem ein stylisches Design verpassen. Nicht ganz so gefragt wie sein Konkurrent, landet das Gestaltungstool in dieser Woche auf Rang drei. Erst zwei Plätze dahinter folgt "Photo Widget: Simple". Diese App eignet sich für all jene, die auf der iPhone-Oberfläche ihr Lieblingsfoto in Szene setzen wollen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 food with love Food with love 3,99 6 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49 7 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 8 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,49 9 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 10 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Widgetsmith Cross Forward Consulting , LLC kostenlos 2 Lidl Plus Lidl Digital International GmbH & Co. KG kostenlos 3 Color Widgets MM Apps, Inc. kostenlos 4 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 5 Photo Widget: Simple Hyoungbin Kook kostenlos 6 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 7 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 8 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 9 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 10 Untis Mobile Untis GmbH kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49 6 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49 7 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 8 TeacherTool 6 Udo Hilwerling 27,99 9 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 10 Antolin Lesespiele 12 Westermann Digital GmbH 2,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 2 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 3 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 5 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 6 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 7 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 8 Widgetsmith Cross Forward Consulting , LLC kostenlos 9 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 10 Microsoft OneNote Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

© dpa-infocom, dpa:200924-99-693239/5 (dpa)

