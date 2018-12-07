Die größten iOS-App-Hits 2018

vor 28 Min.
Das Jahr geht zu Ende. Welche Apps wurden 2018 wohl am häufigsten auf iPhone und iPad geladen? Diese Hitliste zeigt es.
Im Jahr 2018 war eine App, die vor Radarfallen warnt, der absolute Favorit bei iOS-Nutzern. Unangefochten blieben auch der Instant Messenger "WhatsApp" und die Streaming-App von "Netflix" .
In diesem Jahr war die App "Blitzer.de PRO" (0,49 Euro) von Eifrig Medien ein treuer Begleiter vieler Autofahrer. Wie der Hersteller angibt, werden täglich rund 2000 neue mobile Radarfallen durch die Blitzer.de-Community gemeldet. Die App verfügt außerdem über eine Datenbank, die feste Radarfallen weltweit auflistet. Wer die Warnungen beachtet, umgeht Geldbußen und schont sein Punktekonto.
Trotz Ankündigung der Facebook-Tochter "
WhatsApp", im kommenden Jahr Werbung einzublenden, laden die iOS-Nutzer weiterhin fleißig den Instant-Messenger auf ihr iPhone. Da wundert es kaum, dass der WhatsApp Messenger wie bereits 2017 zu den absoluten Top-Apps gehört.
Bei den Apps für das
iPad landet die App des Streamingdienstes "Netflix" 2018 auf Rang eins. Serien-Junkies verbrachten offenbar auch in diesem Jahr ihre Freizeit gern mit Netflix-Serien wie "Stranger Things", "Luke Cage" oder "Haus des Geldes". Doch auch die selbstproduzierten Filme und Dokumentationen dürften zum Erfolg der App beigetragen haben.
Zu den Apps des Jahres 2018 wählte die App-Store-Redaktion die Zeichen-App "Procreate Pocket" (5,49 Euro) von Savage Interactive Pty Ltd. und die Bildungs-App "Froggipedia" (4,49 Euro) von Designmate (I) Pvt. Ltd.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH
3,49
3
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
3,49
4
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
5
WeatherPro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
6
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
7
WatchChat for WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak
3,49
8
CamToPlan PRO
Tasmanic Editions
5,49
9
Baby Monitor 3G
TappyTaps s.r.o.
4,49
10
Geekbench 4
Primate Labs Inc.
1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc.
kostenlos
2
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
3
Instagram
Instagram, Inc.
kostenlos
4
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC
kostenlos
5
Snapchat
Snap, Inc.
kostenlos
6
Spotify Music
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
7
Messenger
Facebook, Inc.
kostenlos
8
Facebook
Facebook, Inc.
kostenlos
9
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
10
eBay Kleinanzeigen
Marktplaats BV
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 4
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger Labs
10,99
4
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
5
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs
21,99
6
MyScript Nebo
MyScript
8,99
7
PDF Expert von Readdle
Readdle Inc.
10,99
8
WeatherPro for iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
9
Affinity Designer
Serif Labs
21,99
10
ADAC Camping / Stellplatz 2018
ADAC Verlag GmbH
8,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
2
Amazon Prime Video
AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
3
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
4
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
5
ZDFmediathek
ZDF
kostenlos
6
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC
kostenlos
7
Amazon
Amazon
kostenlos
8
Spotify Music
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
9
ARD
Südwestrundfunk Anstalt des öffentl
kostenlos
10
Taschenrechner Pro+ für iPad
Apalon Apps
kostenlos
(dpa)
