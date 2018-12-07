  1. Startseite
Charts des Jahres

vor 28 Min.

Die größten iOS-App-Hits 2018

Der «WhatsApp Messenger» war 2018 wie in den Vorjahren eine der beliebtesten Apps für iOS-Geräte. Foto: Martin Gerten
Der «WhatsApp Messenger» war 2018 wie in den Vorjahren eine der beliebtesten Apps für iOS-Geräte.
Bild: Martin Gerten (dpa)

Das Jahr geht zu Ende. Welche Apps wurden 2018 wohl am häufigsten auf iPhone und iPad geladen? Diese Hitliste zeigt es.

Im Jahr 2018 war eine App, die vor Radarfallen warnt, der absolute Favorit bei iOS-Nutzern. Unangefochten blieben auch der Instant Messenger "WhatsApp" und die Streaming-App von "Netflix" .

In diesem Jahr war die App "Blitzer.de PRO" (0,49 Euro) von Eifrig Medien ein treuer Begleiter vieler Autofahrer. Wie der Hersteller angibt, werden täglich rund 2000 neue mobile Radarfallen durch die Blitzer.de-Community gemeldet. Die App verfügt außerdem über eine Datenbank, die feste Radarfallen weltweit auflistet. Wer die Warnungen beachtet, umgeht Geldbußen und schont sein Punktekonto.

Trotz Ankündigung der Facebook-Tochter "WhatsApp", im kommenden Jahr Werbung einzublenden, laden die iOS-Nutzer weiterhin fleißig den Instant-Messenger auf ihr iPhone. Da wundert es kaum, dass der WhatsApp Messenger wie bereits 2017 zu den absoluten Top-Apps gehört.

Bei den Apps für das iPad landet die App des Streamingdienstes "Netflix" 2018 auf Rang eins. Serien-Junkies verbrachten offenbar auch in diesem Jahr ihre Freizeit gern mit Netflix-Serien wie "Stranger Things", "Luke Cage" oder "Haus des Geldes". Doch auch die selbstproduzierten Filme und Dokumentationen dürften zum Erfolg der App beigetragen haben.

Zu den Apps des Jahres 2018 wählte die App-Store-Redaktion die Zeichen-App "Procreate Pocket" (5,49 Euro) von Savage Interactive Pty Ltd. und die Bildungs-App "Froggipedia" (4,49 Euro) von Designmate (I) Pvt. Ltd.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49
4 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49
5 WeatherPro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
6 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
7 WatchChat for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49
8 CamToPlan PRO Tasmanic Editions 5,49
9 Baby Monitor 3G TappyTaps s.r.o. 4,49
10 Geekbench 4 Primate Labs Inc. 1,09
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
2 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
3 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
4 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
5 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos
6 Spotify Music Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
7 Messenger Facebook, Inc. kostenlos
8 Facebook Facebook, Inc. kostenlos
9 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
10 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
4 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
5 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 21,99
6 MyScript Nebo MyScript 8,99
7 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
8 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
9 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 21,99
10 ADAC Camping / Stellplatz 2018 ADAC Verlag GmbH 8,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
2 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
3 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
4 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
5 ZDFmediathek ZDF kostenlos
6 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
7 Amazon Amazon kostenlos
8 Spotify Music Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
9 ARD Südwestrundfunk Anstalt des öffentl kostenlos
10 Taschenrechner Pro+ für iPad Apalon Apps kostenlos

