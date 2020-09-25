Die zehn beliebtesten iOS-Games der Woche

vor 3 Min.
In den iOS-Charts ist wieder einmal der Dino los. "Steve - Springen Dinosaurier" erzielt in dieser Woche die zweitmeisten Downloads. Mit "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas" kehrt außerdem ein alter Bestseller zurück. Die Top-Games im Überblick.
Klar, Kinder lieben Dinos. So schneidet in den Charts erneut ein iOS-Spiel gut ab, dass einen lustigen Saurier durch eine Wüstenwelt hüpfen lässt.
Die Idee ist simpel. In "Steve - Springen Dinosaurier" gilt es, über Kakteen und andere Hindernisse zu springen. Dabei kommt es vor allem auf das richtige Timing an. Ist der Parcours gemeistert, winken neue Aufgaben und Charaktere. Dass das Spiel In-App-Käufe ermöglicht, dürfte viele Eltern allerdings ärgern.
Schon mal versucht, einen Gegenstand aus Alufolie zu formen? "Foil Turning 3D" bietet die Gelegenheit dazu. Aus der Folie fertigt man eine große Kugel an, um sie dann mit einem Hammer zu bearbeiten. Hinterher wird das Kunstwerk noch poliert und farblich angesprüht. Trotz nerviger Werbung schafft es die kostenlose Game-App in dieser Woche auf Platz sieben.
Auch unter den Top Ten: "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas". Lange Zeit war das Gangster-Spiel dank "Fortnite" bei den iOS-Gamern abgeschrieben. Weil der Konkurrent von Epic Games jedoch aus dem App Store verbannt wurde, kehrte das Bösewicht-Abenteuer von Rockstar Games auf zahlreiche
zurück - obwohl die jüngste Aktualisierung schon über ein Jahr zurückliegt. iPhones
Epic Games hatte absichtlich gegen die App-Store-Regeln verstoßen, die der Spielentwickler als unfair betrachtet.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
5
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
6
RFS - Real Flight
Simulator RORTOS SRL
0,99
7
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
8
True Skate
True Axis 2,29
9
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
10
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games 7,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Steve - Springen Dinosaurier Ivan De Cabo
kostenlos
3
Do Not Fall .io
AI Games FZ kostenlos
4
House Life 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
5
Color Roll 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
6
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
7
Foil Turning 3D
Gismart
kostenlos
8
Cube Surfer!
Voodoo
kostenlos
9
Bazooka Boy SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
kostenlos
10
Touchgrind BMX 2 Illusion Labs
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
RFS - Real Flight
Simulator RORTOS SRL
0,99
5
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
6
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
7
Company of Heroes
Feral Interactive Ltd
14,99
8
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
9
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
10
Tropico
Feral Interactive Ltd
12,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Bus
Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks
Games kostenlos
3
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
4
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
5
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
6
House Life 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
7
Touchgrind BMX 2 Illusion Labs
kostenlos
8
Call of Duty®: Mobile
Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
9
Geometry Dash Lite
RobTop
Games AB kostenlos
10
Gardenscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
5
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
6
RFS - Real Flight
Simulator RORTOS SRL
0,99
7
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
8
True Skate
True Axis 2,29
9
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
10
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games 7,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Steve - Springen Dinosaurier Ivan De Cabo
kostenlos
3
Do Not Fall .io
AI Games FZ kostenlos
4
House Life 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
5
Color Roll 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
6
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
7
Foil Turning 3D
Gismart
kostenlos
8
Cube Surfer!
Voodoo
kostenlos
9
Bazooka Boy SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
kostenlos
10
Touchgrind BMX 2 Illusion Labs
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
RFS - Real Flight
Simulator RORTOS SRL
0,99
5
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
6
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
7
Company of Heroes
Feral Interactive Ltd
14,99
8
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
9
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
10
Tropico
Feral Interactive Ltd
12,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Bus
Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks
Games kostenlos
3
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
4
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
5
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
6
House Life 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
7
Touchgrind BMX 2 Illusion Labs
kostenlos
8
Call of Duty®: Mobile
Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
9
Geometry Dash Lite
RobTop
Games AB kostenlos
10
Gardenscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
5
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
6
RFS - Real Flight
Simulator RORTOS SRL
0,99
7
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
8
True Skate
True Axis 2,29
9
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
10
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games 7,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Steve - Springen Dinosaurier Ivan De Cabo
kostenlos
3
Do Not Fall .io
AI Games FZ kostenlos
4
House Life 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
5
Color Roll 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
6
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
7
Foil Turning 3D
Gismart
kostenlos
8
Cube Surfer!
Voodoo
kostenlos
9
Bazooka Boy SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
kostenlos
10
Touchgrind BMX 2 Illusion Labs
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
RFS - Real Flight
Simulator RORTOS SRL
0,99
5
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
6
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
7
Company of Heroes
Feral Interactive Ltd
14,99
8
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
9
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
10
Tropico
Feral Interactive Ltd
12,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Bus
Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks
Games kostenlos
3
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
4
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
5
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
6
House Life 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
7
Touchgrind BMX 2 Illusion Labs
kostenlos
8
Call of Duty®: Mobile
Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
9
Geometry Dash Lite
RobTop
Games AB kostenlos
10
Gardenscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
5
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
6
RFS - Real Flight
Simulator RORTOS SRL
0,99
7
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
8
True Skate
True Axis 2,29
9
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
10
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games 7,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Steve - Springen Dinosaurier Ivan De Cabo
kostenlos
3
Do Not Fall .io
AI Games FZ kostenlos
4
House Life 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
5
Color Roll 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
6
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
7
Foil Turning 3D
Gismart
kostenlos
8
Cube Surfer!
Voodoo
kostenlos
9
Bazooka Boy SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
kostenlos
10
Touchgrind BMX 2 Illusion Labs
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
RFS - Real Flight
Simulator RORTOS SRL
0,99
5
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
6
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
7
Company of Heroes
Feral Interactive Ltd
14,99
8
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
9
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
10
Tropico
Feral Interactive Ltd
12,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Bus
Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks
Games kostenlos
3
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
4
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
5
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
6
House Life 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
7
Touchgrind BMX 2 Illusion Labs
kostenlos
8
Call of Duty®: Mobile
Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
9
Geometry Dash Lite
RobTop
Games AB kostenlos
10
Gardenscapes
Playrix
kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200925-99-706223/6
(dpa)
Themen folgen
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.