Weltärztebund-Chef: Bei 20.000 Neuinfektionen am Tag droht zweiter Lockdown
Hindernislauf und Hausaufgaben

21.10.2020

Diese IOS-Gaming-Apps stehen in den Charts ganz oben

Die Gaming-App «Treppenlauf» basiert auf einem Hindernislauf, bei die Spieler Goldmünzen einsammeln müssen.
Bild: App Store von Apple/dpa-tmn

In den Top Ten heißt es diese Woche: Lehrer gesucht! Aber auch für Gold-Jäger gibt es im unübersichtlichen Gelände etwas zu finden. Außerdem kann man mit der U-Bahn durch die City surfen - ganz legal, versteht sich!

Ein Lehrer im Klassenzimmer, sowie ein komplexer Hindernislauf durch eine 3D-Welt und eine vor der Polizei flüchtenden Crew: Diese Spiele mischen in dieser Woche in den iOS Game-Charts mit.

Besonders beliebt bei den Gamern, das Spiel "Papers Grade, Please!". Wer schon immer einmal in die Rolle eines Lehrers schlüpfen wollte, der ist hier genau richtig. Es gilt Tests und Schulaufgaben der Schüler korrekt zu benoten, dabei wird das eigene Wissen auf den Prüfstand gestellt. Die Spieler und Spielerinnen müssen die Kinder bestmöglich auf das College vorbereiten und dürfen sich nicht vom Klassenkasper aus der Ruhe bringen lassen.

Ebenfalls populär ist das Spiel "Treppenlauf", bei dem man verschiedenste Hindernisse passieren und Goldmünzen einsammeln muss. Optisch im schlichten Block-Design gehalten, rennt man über Brücken, baut sich Treppen und sammelt ein was glänzt. Leider kommt das Spiel nicht ohne Werbung aus, dafür gibt es die App zum kleinsten Preis: nämlich für umsonst.

Lesen Sie jetzt: Die heutige Ausgabe Ihrer Tageszeitung als E-Paper.
Zuletzt gelandet auf Platz 10 der meistgeladenen iPad-Games das Abenteuerspiel "Subway Surfers". Zusammen mit deiner Crew Jake, Tricky und Fresh flüchtest du vor einem bösen Polizist und gleitest auf U-Bahnen und Zügen durch die Welt. Das Spiel punktet mit einer farbenfrohen Grafik und jedemenge Akrobatik-Features. Eine der wildesten Verfolgungsjagden wird garantiert.

Top iPhone Games Meistgekauft

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Pou Paul Salam 2,29
4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
5 Bridge Constuctor Headup GmbH 2,29
6 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
7 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Sofware GmbH 6,99
8 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
9 Pocket Build Moon Bear LTD 1,09
10 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos
2 Treppenlauf Voodoo kostenlos
3 Color Roll 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
4 Papers Grade, Please! Lion Studios kostenlos
5 Call of Duty®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
6 Who is? Kopfnüsse & Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos
7 Treppe zum Himmel Lion Studios kostenlos
8 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos
9 MAD FUT 21 Draft & Pack Opener Madfut kostenlos
10 Genshin Impact miHoYo Limited kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
3 Bridge Constructor Headup GmbH 2,29
4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
5 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
6 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09
7 The House of Da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49
8 Tropico Feral Interactive Ltd 12,99
9 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49
10 The Inner World Headup GmbH 3,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos
2 Treppenlauf Voodoo kostenlos
3 Genshin Impact miHoYo Limited kostenlos
4 Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs kostenlos
5 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos
6 Call of Duty®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
7 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
8 Who is? Kopfnüsse & Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos
9 Emoji Puzzle! SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos
10 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos
Meistgeladen

Top iPad Games Meistgekauft

Meistgeladen

