Diese IOS-Gaming-Apps stehen in den Charts ganz oben

In den Top Ten heißt es diese Woche: Lehrer gesucht! Aber auch für Gold-Jäger gibt es im unübersichtlichen Gelände etwas zu finden. Außerdem kann man mit der U-Bahn durch die City surfen - ganz legal, versteht sich!
Ein Lehrer im Klassenzimmer, sowie ein komplexer Hindernislauf durch eine 3D-Welt und eine vor der Polizei flüchtenden Crew: Diese Spiele mischen in dieser Woche in den iOS Game-Charts mit.
Besonders beliebt bei den Gamern, das Spiel "Papers Grade, Please!". Wer schon immer einmal in die Rolle eines Lehrers schlüpfen wollte, der ist hier genau richtig. Es gilt Tests und Schulaufgaben der Schüler korrekt zu benoten, dabei wird das eigene Wissen auf den Prüfstand gestellt. Die Spieler und Spielerinnen müssen die Kinder bestmöglich auf das College vorbereiten und dürfen sich nicht vom Klassenkasper aus der Ruhe bringen lassen.
Ebenfalls populär ist das Spiel "Treppenlauf", bei dem man verschiedenste Hindernisse passieren und Goldmünzen einsammeln muss. Optisch im schlichten Block-Design gehalten, rennt man über Brücken, baut sich Treppen und sammelt ein was glänzt. Leider kommt das Spiel nicht ohne Werbung aus, dafür gibt es die App zum kleinsten Preis: nämlich für umsonst.
Zuletzt gelandet auf Platz 10 der meistgeladenen iPad-Games das Abenteuerspiel "Subway Surfers". Zusammen mit deiner Crew Jake, Tricky und Fresh flüchtest du vor einem bösen Polizist und gleitest auf U-Bahnen und Zügen durch die Welt. Das Spiel punktet mit einer farbenfrohen Grafik und jedemenge Akrobatik-Features. Eine der wildesten Verfolgungsjagden wird garantiert.
Top iPhone Games Meistgekauft
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly
Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Pou
Paul Salam
2,29
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
5
Bridge Constuctor
Headup GmbH
2,29
6
Geometry Dash
RobTop Games AB
2,29
7
Farming Simulator 20
GIANTS Sofware GmbH
6,99
8
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky
0,49
9
Pocket Build
Moon Bear LTD
1,09
10
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games
7,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Treppenlauf
Voodoo
kostenlos
3
Color Roll 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
4
Papers Grade, Please!
Lion Studios
kostenlos
5
Call of Duty®: Mobile
Activision Publishing, Inc.
kostenlos
6
Who is? Kopfnüsse & Rätsel
Unico Studio LLC
kostenlos
7
Treppe zum Himmel
Lion Studios
kostenlos
8
Subway Surfers
Sybo Games ApS
kostenlos
9
MAD FUT 21 Draft & Pack Opener
Madfut
kostenlos
10
Genshin Impact
miHoYo Limited
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly
Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bridge Constructor
Headup GmbH
2,29
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
5
Farming Simulator 20
GIANTS Software GmbH
6,99
6
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
7
The House of Da Vinci
Blue Brain Games
5,49
8
Tropico Feral
Interactive Ltd
12,99
9
The House of Da Vinci 2
Blue Brain Games
5,49
10
The Inner World
Headup GmbH
3,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Treppenlauf
Voodoo
kostenlos
3
Genshin Impact
miHoYo Limited
kostenlos
4
Acrylnägel!
Crazy Labs
kostenlos
5
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
6
Call of Duty®: Mobile
Activision Publishing, Inc.
kostenlos
7
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
8
Who is? Kopfnüsse & Rätsel
Unico Studio LLC
kostenlos
9
Emoji Puzzle!
SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
kostenlos
10
Subway Surfers
Sybo Games ApS
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
Meistgeladen
Top iPad Games Meistgekauft
Meistgeladen
