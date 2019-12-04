Diese iOS-Games waren 2019 besonders erfolgreich

vor 25 Min.
Was wäre das iPhone oder iPad, wenn es nicht genügend Entertainment bieten würde? Neben den passenden TV- und Music-Apps sind es vor allem Games, die diesen Zweck erfüllen. Welche iOS-Spiele in diesem Jahr besonders gefragt waren.
Kenner der Game-Branche wird es kaum verwundern, schließlich stand "
Minecraft" schon Woche für Woche an der Spitze der Top Ten. So holt sich das Pixel-Abenteuer aus dem Hause Mojang nun auch den Titel als erfolgreichstes iOS-Spiel 2019.
Häuser und Straßen bauen, Gärten anlegen, Tiere züchten - mit "
Minecraft" (7,99 Euro) können Gamer eine ganz eigene Welt erschaffen. Auch ist das Spiel immer für eine Überraschung gut, etwa wenn einem plötzlich seltene Wesen wie der Enderman über den Weg laufen. Die Mischung aus Kreativität und Spannung ist offenbar so gelungen, dass iPhone- und iPad-Nutzer es in diesem Jahr am häufigsten herunterluden.
Dicht dahinter folgt das Strategie-Spiel "
Plague Inc." (0,99 Euro) von Ndemic Creations. Die Game-Idee ist ziemlich düster. Denn mithilfe eines Bakteriums soll die gesamte Menschheit vernichtet werden. Das geht nur, indem man den Krankheitserreger durch DNA-Veränderungen so gefährlich wie möglich macht. Ein Spiel also, das wohl eher Erwachsene ansprechen dürfte.
Dass bei den Downloadzahlen aber öfter Kinder den Ton angeben, zeigt nicht nur die Platzierung von "
Minecraft". Auch " Mario Kart Tour" lag in den vergangenen Monaten gut im Rennen. Mario, Luigi, Yoshi und Co. treten hier in einem Go-Kart gegeneinander an. Jeder Fahrer kann besondere Fähigkeiten nutzen, um als erster ins Ziel zu kommen. Die Begeisterung bei den Kleinen ist groß. In den Jahres-Charts schafft es das kostenlose Rennspiel daher an die Spitze der iPad-Games.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
5
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
6
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
7
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
8
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
9
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
10
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
11
Earn to Die 2
Not Doppler
0,49
12
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
2,29
13
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof
Games 5,49
14
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games 7,99
15
Evertale
ZigZaGame Inc.
0,49
16
Alto's Odyssey
Snowman
2,29
17
Mini Metro
Dinosaur Polo Club
1,09
18
Motorsport Manager Mobile 3
Playsport Games Ltd 4,49
19
Farming
Simulator 18 GIANTS
Software GmbH 5,49
20
Assasin's Creed Identity
Ubisoft
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
2
Color Bump 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
3
aquapark.io
Voodoo kostenlos
4
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
5
Fun Race 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
6
Homescapes
Playrix kostenlos
7
Paper.io 2
Voodoo kostenlos
8
Roller Splat!
Voodoo kostenlos
9
Coin Master Moon Active
kostenlos
10
Subway Surfers Kiloo
kostenlos
11
Fortnite
Epic
Games kostenlos
12
Run Race 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
13
Helix Jump
Voodoo kostenlos
14
Traffic Run!
Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
15
Stickman Hook
MADBOX
kostenlos
16
Polysphere - art of puzzle
Playgendary
kostenlos
17
Fire Balls 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
18
Call of Duty®: Mobile
Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos
19
Draw it
Kwalee
kostenlos
20
PUBG MOBILE
Tencent Mobile International Limited kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
3
Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations
0,99
4
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof
Games 5,49
5
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
6
Tropico
Feral Interactive Ltd
12,99
7
The Room
Fireproof
Games 1,09
8
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
9
The House of Da
Vinci Blue
Brain Games 5,49
10
Farming
Simulator 18 GIANTS
Software GmbH 5,49
11
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
12
Kingdom Rush Vengeance
Ironhide S.A.
5,49
13
The Room Two
Fireproof
Games 2,29
14
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
15
The Room Three
Fireproof
Games 4,49
16
Die Legenden von Andor
USM
5,99
17
Mini Metro
Dinosaur Polo Club
1,09
18
RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic Atari
6,99
19
Alto's Odyseey
Snowman
2,29
20
Aerofly FS 2019
IPACS
7,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
2
Homescapes
Playrix kostenlos
3
Paper.io 2
Voodoo kostenlos
4
aquapark.io
Voodoo kostenlos
5
Fortnite
Epic
Games kostenlos
6
Color Bump 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
7
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
8
Matchington Mansion Firecraft Studios Ltd.
kostenlos
9
Fun Race 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
10
Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
11
Helix Jump
Voodoo kostenlos
12
Happy Color™ Malen nach Zahlen
X-Flow
kostenlos
13
Township
Playrix kostenlos
14
Run Race 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
15
Gardenscapes
Playrix kostenlos
16
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
17
Subway Surfers Kiloo
kostenlos
18
Codycross - Kreuzworträtsel Fanatee
kostenlos
19
Super
Mario Run
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
20
Angry Birds 2 Rovio Entertainment Oyj
kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
Meistgeladene iPad-games
(dpa)
