Ein Klassiker aus der Konsole und das Puzzle von der Straße

Einen echten Klassiker gibt es nun endlich als mobile Version und die schafft es auch gleich auf Platz 1 der iOS-Game-Charts: "Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!".
Millenials erinnern sich noch an das Spiel aus alten Playstation-Zeiten. Die Entwickler von "King" veröffentlichten nun das Spiel, in der man die Rolle von Crash und seiner Schwester Coco übernimmt und im Multiversum Dr. Neo Cortex und seine Handlanger besiegen muss. Gespickt mit geheimnisvollen Missionen und Abenteuern auf dem Wumpa-Archipel wird man ständig mit Hindernissen konfrontiert, denen man im Jump`n`Run-Stil ausweicht. Auf in den Lauf gegen den berüchtigten Boss!
Ebenfalls sehr populär in dieser Woche ist die aktuelle Nummer 3 der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps "Parking Jam 3D". Im weitesten Sinne handelt es sich hier um ein Puzzle, bei dem man in kniffligen Situationen volle Straßen, überfüllte Parkplätze und endlose Staus auflösen muss, ohne Unfälle und Zusammenstöße zu verursachen. Das farbenreiche Spiel fordert logisches Denken und verlangt einem einiges an Präzisionsarbeit ab. Eine originelle Idee, die leider nicht ohne Werbung auskommt.
Top iPhone Games
Meistgekauft
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|7
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX
|0,49
|8
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|9
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|10
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!
|King
|kostenlos
|2
|Project Makeover
|Magic Tavern, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Parking Jam 3D
|Popcore GmbH
|kostenlos
|4
|Nagelsalon 3D
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|5
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|6
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|7
|Food Platform 3D
|Ducky
|kostenlos
|8
|Water Sort Puzzle
|IEC GLOBAL PTY LTD
|kostenlos
|9
|Fail Run
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|10
|Subway Surfers
|Sybo Games ApS
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|7
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX
|0,49
|8
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|9
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|10
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|7
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX
|0,49
|8
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|9
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|10
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
Meistgeladen
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|7
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX
|0,49
|8
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|9
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|10
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|7
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX
|0,49
|8
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|9
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|10
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|7
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX
|0,49
|8
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|9
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|10
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
Top iPad Games
Meistgekauft
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|7
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX
|0,49
|8
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|9
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|10
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|7
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX
|0,49
|8
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|9
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|10
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|7
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX
|0,49
|8
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|9
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|10
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
Meistgeladen
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|7
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX
|0,49
|8
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|9
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|10
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|7
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX
|0,49
|8
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|9
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|10
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|7
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX
|0,49
|8
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|9
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Rockstar Games
|7,99
|10
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|5,49
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210331-99-39457/5 (dpa)
