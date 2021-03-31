Ein Klassiker aus der Konsole und das Puzzle von der Straße

Springen, Wirbeln und ein Waffenarsenal: Ein Spiel hat es den iOS-Gamern derzeit besonders angetan. Außerdem dürfen Daddler in dieser Woche im Feierabendverkehr blockierte Straßen freipuzzeln.

Einen echten Klassiker gibt es nun endlich als mobile Version und die schafft es auch gleich auf Platz 1 der iOS-Game-Charts: "Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!".

Millenials erinnern sich noch an das Spiel aus alten Playstation-Zeiten. Die Entwickler von "King" veröffentlichten nun das Spiel, in der man die Rolle von Crash und seiner Schwester Coco übernimmt und im Multiversum Dr. Neo Cortex und seine Handlanger besiegen muss. Gespickt mit geheimnisvollen Missionen und Abenteuern auf dem Wumpa-Archipel wird man ständig mit Hindernissen konfrontiert, denen man im Jump`n`Run-Stil ausweicht. Auf in den Lauf gegen den berüchtigten Boss!

Ebenfalls sehr populär in dieser Woche ist die aktuelle Nummer 3 der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps "Parking Jam 3D". Im weitesten Sinne handelt es sich hier um ein Puzzle, bei dem man in kniffligen Situationen volle Straßen, überfüllte Parkplätze und endlose Staus auflösen muss, ohne Unfälle und Zusammenstöße zu verursachen. Das farbenreiche Spiel fordert logisches Denken und verlangt einem einiges an Präzisionsarbeit ab. Eine originelle Idee, die leider nicht ohne Werbung auskommt.

Top iPhone Games

Meistgekauft

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 5 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29

6 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 7 Hitman Sniper SQUARE ENIX 0,49 8 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 9 Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99 10 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 5,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! King kostenlos 2 Project Makeover Magic Tavern, Inc. kostenlos 3 Parking Jam 3D Popcore GmbH kostenlos 4 Nagelsalon 3D Lion Studios kostenlos 5 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos

6 Neues Quizduell ! MAG Interactive kostenlos 7 Food Platform 3D Ducky kostenlos 8 Water Sort Puzzle IEC GLOBAL PTY LTD kostenlos 9 Fail Run Voodoo kostenlos 10 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis inn Euro

1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 5 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 5,49

6 DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS Marmalade Game Studio 3,49 7 Die drei !!! - Picknickdrama USM 3,99 8 The Room Fireproof Studios Limited 1,09 9 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 10 Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! King kostenlos 2 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos 3 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos 4 Hay Day Supercell kostenlos 5 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos

6 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 7 Gardenscapes Playrix kostenlos 8 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 9 Brain Go 2: Test your brain WONDER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED kostenlos 10 Project Makeover Magic Tavern, Inc. kostenlos

Meistgeladen

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210331-99-39457/5 (dpa)