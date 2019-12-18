  1. Startseite
Top iOS-Apps

vor 6 Min.

Erinnerungen konservieren und positive Energie tanken

Mit «Fotoscanner Plus» lassen sich analoge Fotos schnell und einfach digitalisieren.
Mit «Fotoscanner Plus» lassen sich analoge Fotos schnell und einfach digitalisieren.
Bild: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Foto-Apps sind weiterhin sehr beliebt. Mit dem "Fotoscanner Plus" gelingt das Digitalisieren von analogen Fotos im Handumdrehen. Ein weiterer Favorit ist die "Robert Betz App". Sie will Gedankenanstöße geben und so Wohlbefinden und Zufriedenheit erhöhen.

In den App-Charts punkten bei den iOS-Nutzern in dieser Woche weihnachtstaugliche Apps. Die ausgesuchten Apps scheinen dem Bedürfnis zu entsprechen, zum Ende des Jahres Vergangenes zu ordnen und Inspiration für Neues zu sammeln.

Beliebt bei deutschen App Store-Nutzern ist in dieser Woche der "Fotoscanner Plus". Schnell und einfach lassen sich alte analoge Fotos digitalisieren. Nutzer können beispielsweise mehrere analoge Fotos mit einer einzigen Aufnahme scannen und auf diese Weise ein digitales Album erstellen. Filter und die Kolorationsfunktion lassen alte Fotos in neuem Glanz erstrahlen. Nutzer können Kollagen und Diashows mit wenigen Klicks zusammenfügen und jedem Foto Beschreibungen in Schrift oder Sprache zuordnen.

Passend zum Bilanzziehen und Pläneschmieden fürs kommende Jahr steigt die "Robert Betz App" auf Platz acht der meistgekauften iPhone-Apps ein. Für 2,29 Euro erhalten Nutzer täglich Zitate, die anstoßen, aufrütteln und inspirieren sollen.

Erinnerungen konservieren und positive Energie tanken

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Fotoscanner Plus Photomyne LTD 1,09
6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
7 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49
8 Robert Betz App Robert Betz Transformations GmbH 2,29
9 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49
10 Spectre Kamera Lux Optics LLC 3,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Dasta - tracker for Whatsapp Andrei Frolov kostenlos
2 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
6 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
7 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
8 Spotify: Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
9 TikTok TikTok Inc. kostenlos
10 Amazon Amazon kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99
3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
6 Fotoscanner Plus Photomyne LTD 1,09
7 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
8 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
9 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49
10 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3 Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
7 Calculator for iPad + Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd kostenlos
8 Amazon Amazon kostenlos
9 Spotify: Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
10 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

