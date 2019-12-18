Erinnerungen konservieren und positive Energie tanken

vor 6 Min.
Foto-Apps sind weiterhin sehr beliebt. Mit dem "Fotoscanner Plus" gelingt das Digitalisieren von analogen Fotos im Handumdrehen. Ein weiterer Favorit ist die "Robert Betz App". Sie will Gedankenanstöße geben und so Wohlbefinden und Zufriedenheit erhöhen.
In den App-Charts punkten bei den iOS-Nutzern in dieser Woche weihnachtstaugliche Apps. Die ausgesuchten Apps scheinen dem Bedürfnis zu entsprechen, zum Ende des Jahres Vergangenes zu ordnen und Inspiration für Neues zu sammeln.
Beliebt bei deutschen App Store-Nutzern ist in dieser Woche der "
Fotoscanner Plus". Schnell und einfach lassen sich alte analoge Fotos digitalisieren. Nutzer können beispielsweise mehrere analoge Fotos mit einer einzigen Aufnahme scannen und auf diese Weise ein digitales Album erstellen. Filter und die Kolorationsfunktion lassen alte Fotos in neuem Glanz erstrahlen. Nutzer können Kollagen und Diashows mit wenigen Klicks zusammenfügen und jedem Foto Beschreibungen in Schrift oder Sprache zuordnen.
Passend zum Bilanzziehen und Pläneschmieden fürs kommende Jahr steigt die "
Robert Betz App" auf Platz acht der meistgekauften iPhone-Apps ein. Für 2,29 Euro erhalten Nutzer täglich Zitate, die anstoßen, aufrütteln und inspirieren sollen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,49
3
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
Fotoscanner Plus Photomyne LTD
1,09
6
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
7
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak 3,49
8
Robert Betz App
Robert Betz Transformations GmbH 2,29
9
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
10
Spectre
Kamera Lux Optics LLC
3,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Dasta - tracker for
Whatsapp
Andrei Frolov kostenlos
2
Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
3
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
6
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
7
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
8
Spotify: Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
9
TikTok
TikTok Inc.
kostenlos
10
Amazon
Amazon kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Notability
Ginger Labs
9,99
3
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
6
Fotoscanner Plus Photomyne LTD
1,09
7
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
8
Farming Simulator 20
GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
9
The House of Da
Vinci 2 Blue
Brain Games 5,49
10
MyScript Calculator
MyScript
3,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3
Messaging für
WhatsApp - iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
4
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
5
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
7
Calculator for
iPad +
Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd kostenlos
8
Amazon
Amazon kostenlos
9
Spotify: Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
10
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
(dpa)
