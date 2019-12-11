Fotos schießen und bearbeiten wie die Profis

vor 24 Min.
Die leistungsstarken Kameras an iPhone und iPad machen das Fotografieren mit den mobilen Geräten zu einem immer größeren Erlebnis. Apps ermöglichen hier beispielsweise das Spiel mit Belichtung und ein einfaches Entfernen von Unerwünschtem.
Dass
letzte Woche die besten Apps und Spiele des Jahres vorgestellt hat, macht sich auch in den aktuellen App Charts bemerkbar. Die iPhone-App des Jahres "Spectre Kamera" führt nun die Charts an. Die App "TouchRetouch" ist als eine weitere "Must Have" Foto-App mit dabei. Apple
Mit "Spectre Kamera" lassen sich Straßen in Lichtströme verwandeln und fließendes Wasser erhält einen gespenstisch anmutenden weißen Schleier. Fotografie-Laien gelingt es so im Handumdrehen durch Langzeitbelichtungen kleine Kunstwerke zu zaubern. Die KI der App ermöglicht zudem das Erstellen von Live-Fotos und eine Bildstabilisierung, für tolle Bilder ganz ohne Stativ.
Die App "TouchRetouch", lässt sich, wie der Name hoffen lässt, ganz kinderleicht bedienen. Unerwünschte Gegenstände können mit wenigen Klicks aus Bildern entfernt werden. Die Werkzeuge ermöglichen eine hohe Präzision, ohne dass diese vom Nutzer gefordert wird. Im nu sind auf diese Weise Stromleitungen, Abfalleimer, Pickel oder Fotobomber verschwunden.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Spectre Camera
Lux Optics LLC
3,49
2
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
3
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,49
4
TouchRetouch Adva-Soft
2,29
5
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
6
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
7
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
8
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
9
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak 3,49
10
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
2
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
3
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
4
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
5
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
6
Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
7
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
8
Amazon
Amazon kostenlos
9
Snapchat Snap, Inc.
kostenlos
10
McDonald’s Deutschland
McDonald's Deutschland kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Notability
Ginger
Labs 9,99
3
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
4
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
5
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
6
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
7
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 14,99
8
Affinity Designer
Serif Labs 14,99
9
MyScript Calculator
MyScript
3,49
10
Atlas der
Humananatomie 2020 Visible Body
27,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Messaging für
WhatsApp - iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
3
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
4
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
5
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6
Rechner für
iPad +
Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd kostenlos
7
Amazon
Amazon kostenlos
8
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
10
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Spectre Camera
Lux Optics LLC
3,49
2
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
3
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,49
4
TouchRetouch Adva-Soft
2,29
5
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
6
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
7
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
8
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
9
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak 3,49
10
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
2
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
3
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
4
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
5
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
6
Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
7
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
8
Amazon
Amazon kostenlos
9
Snapchat Snap, Inc.
kostenlos
10
McDonald’s Deutschland
McDonald's Deutschland kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Notability
Ginger
Labs 9,99
3
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
4
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
5
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
6
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
7
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 14,99
8
Affinity Designer
Serif Labs 14,99
9
MyScript Calculator
MyScript
3,49
10
Atlas der
Humananatomie 2020 Visible Body
27,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Messaging für
WhatsApp - iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
3
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
4
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
5
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6
Rechner für
iPad +
Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd kostenlos
7
Amazon
Amazon kostenlos
8
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
10
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
Meistgekauft iPad-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Spectre Camera
Lux Optics LLC
3,49
2
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
3
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,49
4
TouchRetouch Adva-Soft
2,29
5
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
6
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
7
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
8
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
9
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak 3,49
10
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
2
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
3
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
4
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
5
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
6
Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
7
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
8
Amazon
Amazon kostenlos
9
Snapchat Snap, Inc.
kostenlos
10
McDonald’s Deutschland
McDonald's Deutschland kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Notability
Ginger
Labs 9,99
3
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
4
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
5
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
6
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
7
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 14,99
8
Affinity Designer
Serif Labs 14,99
9
MyScript Calculator
MyScript
3,49
10
Atlas der
Humananatomie 2020 Visible Body
27,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Messaging für
WhatsApp - iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
3
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
4
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
5
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6
Rechner für
iPad +
Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd kostenlos
7
Amazon
Amazon kostenlos
8
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
10
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
(dpa)
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Spectre Camera
Lux Optics LLC
3,49
2
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
3
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,49
4
TouchRetouch Adva-Soft
2,29
5
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
6
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
7
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
8
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
9
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak 3,49
10
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
2
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
3
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
4
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
5
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
6
Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
7
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
8
Amazon
Amazon kostenlos
9
Snapchat Snap, Inc.
kostenlos
10
McDonald’s Deutschland
McDonald's Deutschland kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Notability
Ginger
Labs 9,99
3
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
4
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
5
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
6
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
7
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 14,99
8
Affinity Designer
Serif Labs 14,99
9
MyScript Calculator
MyScript
3,49
10
Atlas der
Humananatomie 2020 Visible Body
27,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Messaging für
WhatsApp - iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
3
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
4
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
5
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6
Rechner für
iPad +
Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd kostenlos
7
Amazon
Amazon kostenlos
8
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
10
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
Themen folgen
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.