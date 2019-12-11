vor 24 Min.

Fotos schießen und bearbeiten wie die Profis

Die leistungsstarken Kameras an iPhone und iPad machen das Fotografieren mit den mobilen Geräten zu einem immer größeren Erlebnis. Apps ermöglichen hier beispielsweise das Spiel mit Belichtung und ein einfaches Entfernen von Unerwünschtem.

Dass Apple letzte Woche die besten Apps und Spiele des Jahres vorgestellt hat, macht sich auch in den aktuellen App Charts bemerkbar. Die iPhone-App des Jahres "Spectre Kamera" führt nun die Charts an. Die App "TouchRetouch" ist als eine weitere "Must Have" Foto-App mit dabei.

Mit "Spectre Kamera" lassen sich Straßen in Lichtströme verwandeln und fließendes Wasser erhält einen gespenstisch anmutenden weißen Schleier. Fotografie-Laien gelingt es so im Handumdrehen durch Langzeitbelichtungen kleine Kunstwerke zu zaubern. Die KI der App ermöglicht zudem das Erstellen von Live-Fotos und eine Bildstabilisierung, für tolle Bilder ganz ohne Stativ.

Die App "TouchRetouch", lässt sich, wie der Name hoffen lässt, ganz kinderleicht bedienen. Unerwünschte Gegenstände können mit wenigen Klicks aus Bildern entfernt werden. Die Werkzeuge ermöglichen eine hohe Präzision, ohne dass diese vom Nutzer gefordert wird. Im nu sind auf diese Weise Stromleitungen, Abfalleimer, Pickel oder Fotobomber verschwunden.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Spectre Camera Lux Optics LLC 3,49 2 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 3 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49 4 TouchRetouch Adva-Soft 2,29 5 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 6 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 7 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 8 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 9 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49 10 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 2 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 3 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 4 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos 5 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos 6 Spotify - Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos 7 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 8 Amazon Amazon kostenlos 9 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos 10 McDonald’s Deutschland McDonald's Deutschland kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 4 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 5 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 7 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 14,99 8 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 14,99 9 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49 10 Atlas der Humananatomie 2020 Visible Body 27,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 2 Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos 3 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 6 Rechner für iPad + Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd kostenlos 7 Amazon Amazon kostenlos 8 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 9 Microsoft Excel Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 10 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

