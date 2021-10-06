Für iPhone und iPad

vor 18 Min.

App-Charts: Elternratgeber und Lernhelfer derzeit beliebt

Vor allem bei frisch gebackenen Eltern und Lernwütigen ist in dieser Woche digitale Hilfe gefragt. So haben es die Apps "Oje, ich wachse!" und "AnkiMobile Flashcards" wieder einmal in die iOS-Charts geschafft.

Das Wintersemester hat kaum gestartet, da bereiten sich die Studierenden schon auf die nächsten Prüfungen vor. Das passende Tool hierfür heißt "AnkiMobile Flashcards". Mit der Anwendung lassen sich intelligente Lernkarten auf dem iPhone anlegen und mit verschiedenen Geräten synchronisieren. Zudem erinnert ein Planungsalgorithmus an die anstehenden Aufgaben. Obwohl die Lernhilfe satte 24,99 Euro kostet, landet sie auf Rang neun der aktuellen iOS-Charts. Deutlich günstiger davon kommen junge Eltern, die ihr Baby besser verstehen wollen. Was sollte das Kind jetzt können? Und wie nimmt es seine Umwelt wahr? Mit "Oje, ich wachse!" (3,99 Euro) können Eltern die Entwicklung ihres Nachwuchses genau im Blick behalten. Die App belegt Platz vier. Die jüngste Facebook-Panne hat gezeigt: Es lohnt sich, neben WhatsApp noch einen zweiten Messenger auf dem Smartphone zu haben. Bei iOS-Nutzern derzeit besonders beliebt ist "Threema" für 3,99 Euro. Er speichert keine Metadaten und ist bei Bedarf auch anonym nutzbar. Der Dienst sichert sich damit Platz zwei. Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 4 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,99 5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99 6 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 7,99 7 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 8 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 1,99 9 food with love Food with love 3,99 10 Pou Zakeh Limited 1,99 Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 CovPass Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 2 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos 3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 4 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 5 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 6 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 8 PayPal PayPal , Inc. kostenlos 9 TikTok TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 10 Spotify - Musik und Playlists Spotify Ltd. kostenlos Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 7,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 9,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 8,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99 6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 7 MyScript Calculator MyScript 2,99 8 Plague Inc. 