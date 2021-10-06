App-Charts: Elternratgeber und Lernhelfer derzeit beliebt

Das Wintersemester hat kaum gestartet, da bereiten sich die Studierenden schon auf die nächsten Prüfungen vor. Das passende Tool hierfür heißt "AnkiMobile Flashcards".
Mit der Anwendung lassen sich intelligente Lernkarten auf dem iPhone anlegen und mit verschiedenen Geräten synchronisieren. Zudem erinnert ein Planungsalgorithmus an die anstehenden Aufgaben. Obwohl die Lernhilfe satte 24,99 Euro kostet, landet sie auf Rang neun der aktuellen iOS-Charts.
Deutlich günstiger davon kommen junge Eltern, die ihr Baby besser verstehen wollen. Was sollte das Kind jetzt können? Und wie nimmt es seine Umwelt wahr? Mit "Oje, ich wachse!" (3,99 Euro) können Eltern die Entwicklung ihres Nachwuchses genau im Blick behalten. Die App belegt Platz vier.
Die jüngste Facebook-Panne hat gezeigt: Es lohnt sich, neben WhatsApp noch einen zweiten Messenger auf dem Smartphone zu haben. Bei iOS-Nutzern derzeit besonders beliebt ist "Threema" für 3,99 Euro. Er speichert keine Metadaten und ist bei Bedarf auch anonym nutzbar. Der Dienst sichert sich damit Platz zwei.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|4
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,99
|5
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|6
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|7
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|8
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|1,99
|9
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|10
|Pou
|Zakeh Limited
|1,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|CovPass
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|3
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Spotify - Musik und Playlists
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|9,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|8,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|5
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|2,99
|8
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|9
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|24,99
|10
|Poly Bridge 2
|Dry Cactus
|4,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Messenger für WhatsApp iPad
|Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|DAZN Sport Live Stream
|DAZN Limited
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Excel
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
