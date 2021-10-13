App-Charts: Shopping und menschliche Anatomie

Newsticker
SPD-Politiker Lauterbach fordert Cannabis-Legalisierung in Ampel-Koalitionsvertrag
vor 35 Min.

Mit «Atlas der Humananatomie 2021» erhalten Nutzer Einblick in den menschlichen Körper.
Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Die bunte Shopping-Welt empfängt iOS-User stets mit offnen Armen. Bei "GLAMOUR" war zum Beispiel gerade Shopping-Week. Auch wer sich weiterbilden möchte, wird im App-Store fündig.

Nach der Shopping-Week ist vor der Shopping-Week. So lautet das Fazit der Frauenzeitschrift "GLAMOUR", die vom 02. bis 10. Oktober 2021 das Shopping-Event bereits zum dritten Mal initiierte.

Bis es im Winter wieder soweit ist, können User:innen der "GLAMOUR"-App natürlich weiter von herbstlichen Vorteilen profitieren und in aktuellen Angeboten stöbern. Klatsch und Tratsch und News aus der digitalen Shoppingwelt gehören natürlich auch dazu. Die Lifestyle-App ist in dieser Woche beliebt und landet auf Rang sieben der Top Ten.

Unter den Top-Platzierungen befindet sich auch der "Atlas der Humananatomie 2021" (Rang drei). Der Titel verrät es schon: Mit der App erhalten Nutzer Einblick in den menschlichen Körper. Zahlreiche anschauliche Modelle helfen dabei, die Anatomie zu verstehen. Mit dem Update können jetzt zusätzlich 3D-Ansichten erstellt und mit anderen Nutzern geteilt werden.

Meistgekauft

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema. Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99
3 Atlas der Humananatomie 2021 Visible Body 0,99
4 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,99
5 Minecraft Mojang 6,99
6 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99
7 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 7,99
8 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 1,99
9 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
10 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 1,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 CovPass Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
2 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos
3 K-Games Challenge Supercent, Inc. kostenlos
4 Telegram Messenger Telegram FZ-LLC kostenlos
5 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
6 Signal - Sicherer Messenger Signal Messenger, LLC kostenlos
7 GLAMOUR Conde Nast Digital Germany GmbH kostenlos
8 All Challenges - survival game Good Luck Game Studio kostenlos
9 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
10 Candy Challenge 3D Idil Morgul kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 7,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 9,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 8,99
4 Atlas der Humananatomie 2021 Visible Body 0,99
5 Minecraft Mojang 6,99
6 Physiologie & Pathologie Visible Body 0,99
7 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 24,99
8 Muskeln & Kinesiologie Visible Body 0,99
9 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99
10 GoTalk® NOW Attainment Company 9,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
2 Messenger für WhatsApp iPad Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd kostenlos
3 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
4 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
6 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos
8 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9 Microsoft Excel Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
10 K-Games Challenge Supercent, Inc. kostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:211013-99-578952/26 (dpa)

