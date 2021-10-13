App-Charts: Shopping und menschliche Anatomie

Nach der Shopping-Week ist vor der Shopping-Week. So lautet das Fazit der Frauenzeitschrift "GLAMOUR", die vom 02. bis 10. Oktober 2021 das Shopping-Event bereits zum dritten Mal initiierte.
Bis es im Winter wieder soweit ist, können User:innen der "GLAMOUR"-App natürlich weiter von herbstlichen Vorteilen profitieren und in aktuellen Angeboten stöbern. Klatsch und Tratsch und News aus der digitalen Shoppingwelt gehören natürlich auch dazu. Die Lifestyle-App ist in dieser Woche beliebt und landet auf Rang sieben der Top Ten.
Unter den Top-Platzierungen befindet sich auch der "Atlas der Humananatomie 2021" (Rang drei). Der Titel verrät es schon: Mit der App erhalten Nutzer Einblick in den menschlichen Körper. Zahlreiche anschauliche Modelle helfen dabei, die Anatomie zu verstehen. Mit dem Update können jetzt zusätzlich 3D-Ansichten erstellt und mit anderen Nutzern geteilt werden.
Meistgekauft
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Atlas der Humananatomie 2021
|Visible Body
|0,99
|4
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,99
|5
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|6
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|7
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|8
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|1,99
|9
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|10
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|1,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|CovPass
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|3
|K-Games Challenge
|Supercent, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Telegram Messenger
|Telegram FZ-LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Signal - Sicherer Messenger
|Signal Messenger, LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|GLAMOUR
|Conde Nast Digital Germany GmbH
|kostenlos
|8
|All Challenges - survival game
|Good Luck Game Studio
|kostenlos
|9
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Candy Challenge 3D
|Idil Morgul
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|9,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|8,99
|4
|Atlas der Humananatomie 2021
|Visible Body
|0,99
|5
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|6
|Physiologie & Pathologie
|Visible Body
|0,99
|7
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|24,99
|8
|Muskeln & Kinesiologie
|Visible Body
|0,99
|9
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|10
|GoTalk® NOW
|Attainment Company
|9,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Messenger für WhatsApp iPad
|Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd
|kostenlos
|3
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Excel
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|K-Games Challenge
|Supercent, Inc.
|kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:211013-99-578952/26 (dpa)
