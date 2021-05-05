App-Charts: Wettervorhersage und Pflanzenbestimmung

In der Corona-Pandemie gilt es nach wie vor, Kontakte zu reduzieren. Vielen bleibt da zur Entspannung nur, rauszugehen in die Natur oder im eigenen Garten zu werkeln. Doch was blüht da eigentlich im Beet und welcher Baum ist das da am Straßenrand? Gut, dass es für solche Fragen ein nützliches Tool gibt.
Mit "PictureThis" lassen sich kinderleicht Pflanzen aller Art bestimmen. Was normalerweise viel Expertenwissen erfordert, wird hier, mit einem Klick, per Handy-Kamera erledigt. Nutzer erhalten nicht nur Informationen über die aufgenommenen Blumen und Bäume, sondern bekommen auch gärtnerische Fragen beantwortet. Die Pflanzenbestimmungs-App schafft es in dieser Woche auf Platz 3 der Charts.
Das passende Wetter zum Waldspaziergang kann man sich nicht bestellen. Wettervorhersagen und Unwetterwarnungen helfen aber schon bei der Planung. Ebenfalls unter den Top-Platzierungen der Woche ist die Wetter-App "WeatherPro". Mit dem lang erwarteten Update wurde eine Reihe von Fehlern behoben.
Top iPhone Apps
Meistgekauft
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|5
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|6
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|7
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|8
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|9
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|10
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|2
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|PictureThis-Pflanzen Bestimmen
|Glority Global Group Ltd.
|kostenlos
|4
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|6
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|7
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|eBay Kleinanzeigen
|Marktplaats BV
|kostenlos
|10
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|8
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|TrueTapp - Mobile Apps
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210505-99-474510/7 (dpa)
