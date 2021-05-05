Für iPhone und iPad

vor 23 Min.

App-Charts: Wettervorhersage und Pflanzenbestimmung

Die iOS-Community bewegt sich an der frischen Luft und in dieser Woche wird dabei besonders gerne geschaut, was am Wegesrand so wächst. Ob das Wetter mitspielt, zeigt ein schneller Blick auf das Smartphone.

In der Corona-Pandemie gilt es nach wie vor, Kontakte zu reduzieren. Vielen bleibt da zur Entspannung nur, rauszugehen in die Natur oder im eigenen Garten zu werkeln. Doch was blüht da eigentlich im Beet und welcher Baum ist das da am Straßenrand? Gut, dass es für solche Fragen ein nützliches Tool gibt. Mit "PictureThis" lassen sich kinderleicht Pflanzen aller Art bestimmen. Was normalerweise viel Expertenwissen erfordert, wird hier, mit einem Klick, per Handy-Kamera erledigt. Nutzer erhalten nicht nur Informationen über die aufgenommenen Blumen und Bäume, sondern bekommen auch gärtnerische Fragen beantwortet. Die Pflanzenbestimmungs-App schafft es in dieser Woche auf Platz 3 der Charts. Das passende Wetter zum Waldspaziergang kann man sich nicht bestellen. Wettervorhersagen und Unwetterwarnungen helfen aber schon bei der Planung. Ebenfalls unter den Top-Platzierungen der Woche ist die Wetter-App "WeatherPro". Mit dem lang erwarteten Update wurde eine Reihe von Fehlern behoben. Top iPhone Apps Meistgekauft Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 food with love Food with love 3,99 5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 6 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 7 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 8 WeatherPro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 9 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,49 10 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos 2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 3 PictureThis-Pflanzen Bestimmen Glority Global Group Ltd. kostenlos 4 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 5 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 6 TikTok TikTok Pte. 